The song remains the same on Billboard Hot 100 as Gotye lands sixth week at No. 1

05.23.12 6 years ago

“Somebody That I Used To Know” continues its residency at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the Gotye tune, featuring Kimbra, logs its sixth week in the top spot.

The tune holds off a charge from Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe”  which rises two spots to No. 2, leapfrogging over Maroon 5″s “Payphone,” featuring Wiz Khalifa (2-3) and Fun.”s “We Are Young” featuring Janelle Monae (3-4).

It”s a week of small moves on the chart. There are no new entries in the Top 10 and no title moves more than two spots one way or the other. Rounding out the top 5, Nicki Minaj”s “Starships”  rises 6-5.

The bottom half of the top 10 proves even more static. Flo Rida”s “Wild Ones” featuring Sia flip flops with “Starships” to lands at No 6, then the song remains the same for the next four slots as last week: One Direction”s “What Makes You Beautiful”  is No. 7, The Want”s “Glad You Came” is No. 8, Justin Bieber”s “Boyfriend” is No. 9 and Train”s “Drive By” is No. 10.?
 

