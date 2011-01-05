The Strokes’ new album coming in March

The new year is barely a week old and we”re already getting excited about a number of new releases coming out. Now comes word that The Strokes” first album in five years will come here sooner than expected.
Bassist Nikolai Fraiture told BBC”s Radio 1 on Wednesday that the album, the group”s fourth, should be out “by March.” But in some ways, fans should expect a step backwards, rather than forward. “Sonically, I feel it”s the album we should have made between [2003″s] ‘Room On Fire” and [2006″s] ‘First Impressions on Earth.””
“Earth” was the band”s last album and in the meantime, most of the members have released their own projects. That led to a little weirdness when it came time to come back together. “There was a lot of weird energy flowing around,” Fraiture said. ” There are different dynamics in the group in different ways.” For example, lead singer Julian Casablancas recorded his vocals without the band around. “Usually we”re always in a room and changing stuff and doing it all together,” Lowe said. “It”s all a learning experience.”
Lowe also said the band will undergo a world tour in support of the as-yet-untitled set.
Their bassist is Nikolai Fraiture….
um the bassist is Nikolai Fraiture not Zane Lowe. Zane Lowe was interviewing him…get your facts straight
zane lowe is a radio 1 dj… not a member of the strokes as noted already…
ARGH! Fixed. Can I blame it on too much champagne on New Year’s Eve? I promise not to multi-task when I write any more.