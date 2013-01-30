The Strokes unveil album art and release date

Just a few days ago, not much was known about the next album from The Strokes, but now we have cover art and a release date. 

The album, now titled “Comedown Machine,” will be released in the U.S. on March 26.

The first official single, titled “All the Time,” will proceed the album on  February 19. The tune will be available as an instant download for anyone that preorders “Comedown Machine” on iTunes.

The and also release the cover art, which is a strikingly simple, old-fashioned rendering of a studio master tape, emblazoned with the logo of the band’s familiar label. And don’t worry — it’s “splice free.” 

Here’s a look at the just-released album art:

“Comedown” is The Strokes’ follow-up to their 2011 album “Angles.” Although not much is known about the upcoming set’s sound, fans got their first taste of “Comedown Machine” when the New York band posted a free download of the synth-heavy ditty “One Way Trigger” on their site last Friday.

Singer Julian Casablancas adopts a glass-shattering falsetto for much of the frantic song’s running time, while the band strikes their best New Wave poses. It’s a far cry from the scrappy garage rock song of their early albums.

Listen to “Trigger” below, and if you have trouble deciphering the lyrics, the band has provided a handy lyric sheet (inspired by “Thelma and Louise”) beneath the song. 

What do you think of the album cover and the new song?

