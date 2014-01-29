The Super Bowl ad for Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’ goes heavy on the spectacle

Every studio must sit down near the start of the year to discuss which films they think would be an appropriate fit for them to cut a special commercial to air during the Super Bowl.
There are some movies that seem like perfect fits, and it seems like any movie that is a visual spectacle is a good fit. If you’ve got a trailer that ends with massive eye-popping special effects, then you want that conversation that’s going to result from you showing off some of that eye candy.
Even so, I’d love to have heard the conversations that went on before Paramount decided to advertise “Noah” during the game on Sunday. Internally, Paramount’s been wrestling with how to sell this movie, and it’s hard to blame them. Aronofsky’s script is earnest and unusual and filled with some strange digressions that will throw people who expect a standard-issue Bible movie, and while there is a huge audience out there ready to support Christian-themed movies, they might not know what to make of his vision for this story.
Sources have told us that Aronofsky prevailed in the struggle to decide which cut of the film to release, and when we see the film in theaters, it will be the film that Aronofsky set out to make, under his full control. Whether it’s great or terrible or somewhere in between, it is his film, the one he’s wanted to make since he was a teenager. At this point, it’s that passion that has me most interested. I’m not much for the story itself, and I think it’s a hard story to make interesting considering how often we’ve heard it told. It’s one of those Bible stories that I think makes most sense as a metaphor, not as a literal adventure, but seeing Arofosky bring it to life with a cast that includes Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, and Ray Winstone, I’m willing to assume it’s going to be something big and grand and that we haven’t seen before.
This is a quick glimpse, but by now, I would imagine you know if you’re interested or not. Tell me what you think of this particular ad…
… and remember, “Noah” arrives in theaters March 28, 2014.
I think the visuals look great. Plants the seed for Moses as an action hero in a few months. Should go over fine with most.
I’m down to see anything by Aronofsky. I’m glad his vision won out (I can’t imagine he wasn’t given total creative control from the beginning. Has he not earned it by now?) As an atheist, I’m really looking forward to this, and Ridley Scott’s Moses picture.
I like the earlier, longer version trailer more. I understand they can’t show that during the Super Bowl, but I feel like this trailer undersells the movie somehow.
More Emma Watson!
For me personally, Russel Crowe as a lead just kills the movie for me, even if it didn’t just looks like as excuse for special effects. (Obviously at this stage they’re selling the spectacle not the character, but they haven’t shown me anything that makes me think it isn’t just another disaster movie where the centric family are basically placeholders.) I just remember the whole Gladiator discussion a little while back and saw just how many people are absolutely gripped by the drama of that movie. But for me, Crowe’s acting is just this leaden, one-note dead weight, making everyone around him pick up the slack. I’ve never been engaged or cared about his character in anything I’ve ever seen him in, including A Beautiful Mind and Gladiator. Really wish I could see what everyone else sees. But I’m not sure I’d ever pay to see this movie.
I’d be inclined to blame marketing more than anything else, since Aronofsky has focused so much on character in all of his previous films. The film may not be great, but I’m sure this isn’t just an excuse for effects.
“The untold story of the world’s most epic EVENT” ? Really ? Like it’s historical reality now ?
I’m an atheist, and even I find this comment annoying.
@MMCB105 by all means, let’s not get snarky about science and knowledge and facts and stuff. That just makes one look douchey, right?
@Um….Sure – Sooo, we’re in agreement then?