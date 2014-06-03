The Terrible Unspoken Implications Of Star Wars’ Slave Leia

This week Disney announced they currently have no plans for Princess Leia products in their Disney Stores as they roll out the new Star Wars toy line. You know, except for the Slave Leia currently on shelves, as documented by Brett White. Because when you think 'family friendly' role model for kids, you think ambiguous sex slave stripped of all autonomy.
It's okay everyone, there IS a Leia in the Disney Store. Perfect for all your male gaze needs! #WeWantLeia pic.twitter.com/bFy3aYevj3
– Brett White (@brettwhite) June 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
From the beginning, Slave Leia has always been a steaming pile of Bantha fodder. Whatever Hollywood executive pulled the blaster trigger on taking a feminist icon and stripping her to her skivvies for the titillation of dudes should be thrown into a Sarlaac Pit.
It's time to pull the curtain back on this crime against Star Wars leading lady.
Movies do not exist in a vacuum. Especially something as transcendent to cultural identity as Star Wars. Taking the non-sexualized take-no-shit-from-no-man princess and shoving her into a metal bikini is a powerful message to boys and girls the world over. Spoiler: Not a good one. Putting the only female of agency in the known universe – minus a smattering of side characters – on a leash tied to a mafia slug who is so rich and powerful everyone has to pretend he isn't a vile piece of actual shit and acquiesce to his every demand? The accidental symbolism on gender politics is practically Force punching you in the face.
Over the years Fisher has voiced her hatred of everything about the Slave Leia persona, from the bikini that didn't fit right to being forced to lose weight for the scene to having her character literally voiceless from the moment the metal monstrosity goes on her body until the moment she kills her captor in a glorious display hate-fueled rage. And with good reason.
The implications of Leia's predicament are glossed over but wait a damn minute. Jabba slobbers and gropes and treats Leia and the Twi'lek dancer Oola with all the hallmarks of a sexual predator. There's a lot of subtext going on here and all of it horrifying. Exactly what kind of trauma would cow Princess Leia into perpetual silence in the face of humiliating degradation? This is a woman who was able to withstand to the torture droids of the Imperials AND Darth Vader without flinching.
So how did Jabba break her spirit off-camera between her capture and Luke Skywalker's arrival? Yeah, let that sink in for a minute. And to top it off, Leia never mentions it again. There's no lingering trauma, no night terrors, not even a snide remark to Han Solo about how she's never rescuing him again because the risk/reward ratio is stacked against her. No one even asks her if she's okay.
Of course, this is the same universe that forced Leia to comfort a grieving Luke Skywalker over the death of an old man he'd known for two days while her entire planet and everyone she'd ever loved was vaporized. So really Slave Leia is just par for the course for writers trying to wrestle a princess who refuses to be put in the damsel in distress box.
Let's hope between Fisher's willingness to return to Episode VII and the casting of Lupita Nyong'o and Gwendoline Christie it is at least a sign Abrams has no intention of repeating history.
I was always under the impression that Carrie Fisher pushed for that outfit since she’d had a lack of interesting costumes up to that point.
Also Jabba has a whole trope of dancing girls of all species, he’s a fat disgusting slug.
I suppose I don’t understand what the article is about.
It’s about a cinematic universe where women have no real place except as captives or incubators.
I always thought she basically knew she would be captured when she went to Jabba’s palace. I never her saw as weak, because it was part of the plan to get everyone close to Jabba to free Han. They even let Jabba take Chewbacca prisoner. When the time came, she was more than strong enough to get away on her own.
“Of course, this is the same universe that forced Leia to comfort a grieving Luke Skywalker over the death of an old man he’d known for two days while her entire planet and everyone she’d ever loved was vaporized.”
Ha! How did I never realize that? Good grief but Lucas is just the absolute worst.
Young men are interested in women in pop culture as proxy objects of sexual desire. Short of mass castration, this is unlikely to change. Given that the entire cast was captive to Jabba, the only exceptional thing about Leia’s situation was the outfit, which was done in service to my first statement. Not understanding any of this suggests immaturity on the part of the article’s author. The complaint about the internet search results is jut silly. Men are looking for images of attractive women. The top pictures reflect that. If women were actually interested in Leia as a strong, feminist hero, the seven women who enjoy Star Wars could click on pictures of Leia firing a blaster and start to unskew the results.
Finally, someone understands. Heterosexual men will always enjoy looking at attractive women and theres no shame in it.
“Not understanding any of this suggests immaturity on the part of the article’s author.”
No, catering to it by the filmmakers suggests immaturity on their part. Because half of pop culture are not young men.
“No, catering to it by the filmmakers suggests immaturity on their part. Because half of pop culture are not young men.”
Nonsense. What do you propose, that all filmmakers produce films that attempt to please everyone?
It might be fair to critique the industry for underserving a significant market, but I think you are missing the forest for the trees.
I can understand the point that Slave Leia is the most enduring vision of Leia. However…
She was ultimately the hero to a large degree. She was quiet because she was smart enough to not worsen her situation. With Vader, she was already going to be tortured and likely killed. In this case, she seemed to be biding her time. And, oh yeah, she KILLED him! So she ultimately did a lot to save herself given the first possible opportunity. By killing the pig that put her into a sexy bikini-slave outfit. There may be a feminist metaphor there as well.
As for why she was not more overtly traumatized? She was not prisoner for very long before Luke & the droids came and busted her out (over Jaba’s very dead body). Would it have been better to make her seem weaker? You’re already crucifying the franchise for letting her get captured and wear a bikini. Imagine if she had broken down and been traumatized. I am not sure that is the message we want to be showing girls either. She is a very strong character who is written as pretty resilient.
As for Disney not having any plans for non-bikini Princess Leia? You may have a point. They should have new Leia toys, and probably will if she’s in the movie, which she is. They do not have to tell us that. Being this is Star Wars, if they follow previous protocol they will probably keep a ton close-to-the-vest. They may also have different and new characters they are worried about. So maybe other female characters are closer to the central plotlines of the new movies and THEY will get toys.
Second, maybe that says more about us as a society than Disney or Star Wars. The Leia bikini scene was a small part of the movie, much less Star Wars as a whole. You can even argue it was fairly empowering given Leia’s end result. However, Disney and Mattel are businesses. They only put out what they think WE will purchase. That might be an opportunity to look at ourselves (collectively speaking) into the mirror. I also think maybe the focus should be on how strong she is as a character throughout the series, and not just reminding us how hot Carrie Fisher was dressed in a slave and collar. Or, instead of focusing on ~30-year-old movies, why not look at more recent female characters like Ahsoka Tano, or Asajj Ventress, even Padme, or the sixty-plus other women-of-Star-Wars listed here?
[www.comicvine.com]
You could even give Disney a chance and see what they actually do with female characters from the upcoming film.
In short, give us something else positive to focus on to make your point. Show us how Leia and other women are more than just pretty sex objects.
-Cheers
Who cares? It was hot. Thinking too much about these things leads to long, drawn out articles over analyzing the impact these things have on feminism and I just don’t care. It happened. It’s a thing. Get over it.
I care. She cares. Other people care. It matters to people. Get over that.
Yeah, Max, you don’t care. Well, I don’t care about you, you whiny little baby.
Trying to hold media over 30 years old to the cultural standards of today is a lost cause.
Disney’s stance on products featuring Leia is quite off, but it’s part of a larger issue at the toy isle. Companies are relying on outdated research that implies only boys want action figures of male characters and that there needs to be separate gender specific isles to designate that. This oversight is costing them money as plastic prices continue to rise and movie related merchandise continues to sit on shelves:
[nypost.com]
Although it may not happen as soon as you’d like, a revolution is coming to the toy isles.
Also, it might have been wise to link your readers to this petition to enact change:
[yakfaceforums.com]
The Disney Slave Leia action figure stuff is disgusting, and all the baggage that’s come with it since. I’m in no way condoning that.
But in the context of the movie… it’s a STORY. A story about a sleazy, monstrous gangster alien capturing an attractive badass princess.
The writers did what they thought a sleazy monstrous alien asshole with lots of power would do. And you know what? If this sleazy monstrous alien asshole DIDN’T act sleazy and gross and corrupt with power… then it would ring pretty false. These are bad guys, we know that by their actions.
If you take out the slave Leia stuff, then you kind of have to change Jabba the Hut’s character and make him less sleazy and monstrous and then it’s not really that awesome of a moment when she kills him the way she does and then WHY EVEN BOTHER TELLING STORIES IN THE FIRST PLACE!?
This wasn’t a Disney movie when it was released.
Leia kept quiet because Lando was there undercover and she knew stuff was going to go down. Everyone was in a good position to do what needed to be done – defeat the bad guys and rescue Han.
Why was Leia not talking back to Jabba? Maybe because last time she mouthed off to a bad guy, he blew up her planet.
Reading the MAKING OF RETURN OF THE JEDI book, it’s interesting to learn in the early drafts written by George Lucas, Leia wasn’t even on Tattooine in the beginning of the movie, she was leading the Rebel commando mission on Endor.
Aaand once again, temporary internet outrage over:
[m.ign.com]
This is something the VILLAIN did. Villains do bad things in movies. Please get your trigger warning shit under control. When Billy Bats is beaten to death in Goodfellas this doesn’t mean that good ‘ol Marty supports people being beaten to death. Re-tweets are not endorsements and cinema is going to get boring real quick if everything has to go back to the Hains code because of overly sensitive “cancel colbert” era schmucks.
[www.ign.com]
aand controversy over
I always figured Jabba was more of a dragon character in the European mythology sense. A creature that hoards gold and women though can’t make use of either. That aside, if the rest of the movie was about princess Leia slowly coming to terms with her sexual abuse from the tentacle-like hands of a slug monster, it would have made for one the worst sequels in movie history. This article might be looking a little too deeply into what was ultimately an adolescent sci-fantasy story that clumsily worked in a way to show it’s leading actress in a bikini. As for the new movies, we can only hope they will reflect the changing social sentiments of our time just as the previous movies did.
I would wait on the hopes regarding JJ Abrams. After all, he seems to have put Carol Marcus in the last Star Trek for no reason other than to get Alice Eve in her underwear.
“this is the same universe that forced Leia to comfort a grieving Luke Skywalker over the death of an old man he’d known for two days while her entire planet and everyone she’d ever loved was vaporized.”
Funny, I always read that moment as a show of Leia’s strength and compassion that she could put aside her own pain to comfort someone else in a time of need.
Jabba never “broke her spirit.” Lia was playing her part as slave until Luke came to the palace. All the characters were in place for a rescue. Leia was stronger for doing it. Jabba was a deviant and the audience saw him as a villain. He was not a character to look up to.
People that do not see that are not only shallow and judgmental, but are the real disrespecting pigs, male or female.
Woman all over the world dress in the slave Leia outfit, for beauty and strength. Do these woman not have the rights do so? I am 100% a believer that woman are equal to men and often stronger in many areas. My wife can vouch for that. Still, we celebrate the beauty and attractiveness of the female body. Men may lust or even show disrespect at times. Uncool people will always exist, but why should she feel bad about enjoying who and what she is on this planet, ever?
Here’s the thing, first you have to judge Leia by the standards of the time. I’d argue that Leia was a quantum leap forward in terms of women portrayed on screen. Second your analysis in terms of Leia being cowed is wrong. For instance let’s consider James Bond the man’s man the alpha male among alpha males and his captive moment in Skyfall.
[www.youtube.com]
Here James Bond is subject to a homosexual advance by a loathsome individual, and what does this epic bad ass do? He plays along, willing to do something extremely distasteful with this horrible human being if it allows him to claim some sort of advantage.
Likewise with Leia, she initially tries to use her gravitas and personality to protect herself and this fails. She tries to resist and that fails too. So Leia bides her time and patiently waits for an opportunity. She even managed to lull Jabba into a false sense of security. When the opportunity presented itself, in the form of Luke’s attack, Leia acted decisively, violently, and killed Jabba the Hut.
One more aside, Leia is in my eyes the strongest character in the series. Think on Alderaan, when it was in the gun sights of the Death Star Leia still refused to surrender the location of the Rebel Base at Yavin, she actually sacrificed her family, home and actual homeworld because she knew that the Rebellion had to survive. In contrast look at Luke Skywalker, in episode 5 the minute his buddies are in trouble he rushes right into a trap. Thus we have it, in terms of mettle and resolve Leia > Luke.
Are you aware that some snails and slugs have penises as long as their whole body? Think about it.
I always understood Leia to be the strongest one in the room pretty much always. She went to Jabba’s palace KNOWING that she’d be caught, KNOWING that he’d try to humiliate her, KNOWING that by pretending to be his victim that she would then be able to rescue Han and kill Jabba in the same mission. It reminded me of Rikki Tikki Tavi going into the serpent hole.
Hell, compared to that business on the Death Star with Vader and the interro-bot, the Jabba thing was a walk in the park.
Donna, your entire article is undermined by your lack of research. Carrie Fisher wanted to appear in something skimpy, after having spent two movies (and innumerable hours keeping herself in tip-top physical shape after being told she was too chubby) in layers and layers of clothing. (source: Wikipedia via [thefw.com])
SHE is the person who ‘pulled the blaster trigger on taking a feminist icon and stripping her to her skivvies for the titillation of dudes’.
Also, Princess Leia was a feminist icon? What, did I miss the scenes in the trilogy where she’s anything but a prize to be won by the males onscreen?
THANK you!
it was all a part of the plan to rescue Han.
Princess Leia is based on Japanese high born female or a samurais wife or , helps the warrior out with a third hand with a short sword . in the movie Hidden Fortress , a Star Wars role model this princess in this movie is is tough . A fight scene looks like Jedi vs. Darth (okay devil face )Oh and Jabba The Hut kisses Leia , the scene just did not work out so it was cut , C3PO sets up the comic ugh comment , instead . Rumor happened in digital and added images fix up in The Return of the Jedi BUT still did not work . Jabba’s tongue looked like a hand and arm inside a red prop , ah , straight arm and wrist bend .
I have to say, I really think the author is misinterpreting the whole character of Slave Leia. I can understand not liking the way popular culture has latched onto it, but I’ve always thought of Slave Leia in the exact opposite way.
First of all, the idea that Jabba somehow broke her spirit and literally made her his slave overnight makes no sense. She went into Jabba’s palace to try and save Han, but they had a Plan B to use if that didn’t work out. She knew Luke was on the way and she just had to wait. She had no need to struggle, since that would’ve been counterproductive. And of course there was no “lingering trauma” — it was all part of the plan.
I also think it’s odd how the author basically ignores Leia’s revenge against Jabba — literally choking him with the chain that had imprisoned her. That doesn’t make her a strong female figure?
Not to mention it is highly illogical that she could’ve only been enslaved for one night; the very fact that she’s wearing a costume that fits her so perfectly shows she had to have been measured and fitted first. If her capture took place as late in the night as was implied by the dark, empty corridors, and for Luke to show up early in the morning, there’s no way she could’ve been groomed and readied as we see her. So, she was clearly there for two or more nights.
Furthermore, the fact that her attitude and demeanor around Jabba – from her silence to the fact that she runs to him on the Sail Barge, rather than struggling the whole way to his throne – implies that she had had time to learn his ways, in order to further trick him into thinking he’d claimed victory over her.
I agree with this article 100%. Many people assume that I am a Star Wars fan simply because of the JEDI screensaver on my computer. The truth is, I am a fan of the JEDI but not a fan of Star Wars by any measure. Personally, I don’t think Star Wars will EVER be able to hold a candle to Star Trek in ANY galaxy. Every Star Wars movie I ever watched would disgust me to tears with it’s lame and hackneyed stereotypes and appalling acting. But when the JEDI came into the scene, I was mesmerized by their way of life, their wisdom, their selfless service to the mystical FORCE which binds all things, and of course – to their ultra-cool light sabers. (Personally, as a quintessential ‘nice guy’, I wouldn’t mind having my own light saber for the office…perhaps then I would be less of an office door mat…No wait! I might end up going into a slavery induced rage fest of my own!).
I remember the story line revolving around Princess Leia and Jabba the Hutt, and I must say – I always did find it the most repulsive and revolting part of Star Wars that I have ever seen. I HATED the way that Princess Leia was reduced down to the level of one of Hefner’s playmates, and when I witnessed the savage end of Jaba the Hutt, I shouted out with Sith-like glee “TAKE THAT…Pizza Hutt!!” while at the same time feeling horror and disgust at my own reactions as well as the cruelty and savagery that pervades movies with such glibness and indifference.
NO…NOT ALL MALES ARE THE SAME. We are human, just like you, and that means that we have the capacity for both good and evil – just like you. Not all men will sit drooling mindlessly over pictures of Princess Leia while completely missing all of the toxic stereotypes that insist on portraying all women as sexual slaves and all men as sexual predators.
NOTHING COULD BE FURTHER FROM THE TRUTH, and it is really sad that the small number of deviants amongst us (of BOTH genders) can create the impression that they speak for their genders (and indeed – the human race) simply because they have the biggest loudhailers.
The media and entertainment industry objectifies women as sex objects on basis of their looks, and objectifies men on basis of their wallets, utility value and job performance. Women remain human beings (so long as they look the part) and men remain human doings (so long as they keep bringing in the money and are willing to die for their governments in war).
When the woman no longer looks good – her value is reduced, and when the man no longer has money or is no longer fit for battle or manual labour – he is discarded entirely. That is why the vast majority of suicides and homeless people are men.
Yes, I DO know what it is like to be objectified. I was invisible to the opposite gender until I was able to buy my little Corsa OPC hot hatch. But now that I am broke after 2 retrenchments, I have gone back to being invisible.
Are all women obsessed with only a man’s wallet, social status and job performance? No, of course not. Are all men obsessed with only a women’s looks, body parts and subservience? No, of course not. It’s just that the vast majority of people out there don’t think for themselves and are therefore very easy to brain wash into believing stereotypes and social paradigms – even though they should know better. The Kingpins and Queenpins of Big Business know this – and they can easily leverage this facet of human nature to feed their narcissistic interests in money and power.
“It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society” – Jiddu Krishnamurti
“Do not assume anything Obi-Wan. Clear your mind must be if you are to discover the real villains behind this plot.“ Jedi Grand Master Yoda
you are never going to get laid
This was not something that Jabba did. It’s something that Lucas did, because he obviously doesn’t understand or respect women. Look at what he did to the character Padme. Only a man could envision a women giving up the will to live due to losing a man, while underestimating the maternal instinct to live for her children.
The entire point seemed to be humiliating Leia, who had the proverbial balls to try to steal Jabba’s prized possession. It’s rather standard for Cartels and gangs to make examples. Take Mexico for instance. It’s not as much these days, but a few years ago finding the mutilated corpse of men and sexually abused women who ‘wronged’ someone was quite common. Even the term ‘gang bang’ comes from this sort of punishment.
Leia herself knew this would happen and feigned a submissive attitude toward the whole thing to lure Jabba into a sense of security. She was part of a multi-staged set-up to free Han and topple the cartel. If you don’t believe this then look at the situation. R2-D2 was sent to the palace with Luke’s light-saber hidden inside. Lando took a position as a ship guard, and Chewbacca submitted to torture and capture. Why set these pieces up if Leia was supposed to actually free Han? Han needed to be awoken weeks before he tried to move anyplace otherwise carbonation sickness would greatly impact the chances of escape.
Some people trying to twist this into sexism and feminism just undermines what Leia was doing.
How many feminists does it take to change a light bulb?
Feminists don’t change anything
Gaaah.
Trying to read some text with moving images is wigging me out!!!
LMAO – more petty cultural marxist rubbish from a new puritan liberal nobody dictating to the cyber void.
Yeah I guess you can hate Slave Leia and her 105lbs body. If you’re a fag and shit.
clearly the author has never seen the films, or knows next to nothing about carrie fisher, just writing a poorly researched article without ever thinking for more than five minutes about each of her “captured” situations.
Let’s look at them,
1.Captured by vader, this happens when their small corvette is attacked by a full sized imperial I star destroyer, and their ship is then borded, does she immediately surrender to the patriarchy or whatever? No she fucking shoots a dude and attempts to escape before being shot herself.
Then she faces down Darth vader while in her cell, you know vader the second most powerful and feared dude in the galaxy at that point? but no patriarchy right?
then when she is “rescued” she is the one who comes up with the plan to come out of the hallway they were trapped in, she is the one who shoots many storm troopers on the way out, and she is one of the key spy’s and strategists for the Rebel alliance, but noo you don’t think so do you?
2.Slave leia
She becomes a victim of the slugiarchy only after she infiltrates the CRIME LORD’s palace and threatens to blow the place with a thermal detonator which is basically a mini nuke
then she is put in that outfit and is unable to do anything as she is under armed guard
then she fucking kills jabba Her slugiarchal master SHE STRANGLES HIM WITH HER CHAINS
you complain that the “gender politics” smack you in the face, it couldn’t possibly be that you are simply looking for them, or it couldn’t possibly be that leia knew Luke was coming and had a plan, that she was able to steel herself against jabba? it couldn’t be that leia is so badass that she doesn’t let shit like that affect her but NOOO it has to be some gender politics bullshit.
Donna Dickens you have an opinion and you are just fucking wrong
I´m sorry but what about Han Solo in carbonite?I know it´s not the same thing but he is a kind of slave, trapped against his will, I agree that the over sexualized figure of slave Leia is kinda unneeded, but she is so much more that a slave in a golden bikini. I really don´t care about the toys or figures being banned. I really think that slave Leia is an icon, chocking Jabba to death setting herself to freedom, cutting the chains of oppresion, pretty cool scene.
I’m kind of unsure as how to respond here. On one hand, the author seems to be a big Star Wars fan, so likely knows her stuff. On the other, she seems to be cherry picking Star Wars lore, and filling in the gaps with an imagined “worse case scenario”. Maybe EU touched on these details at some point, but I missed it.
I can only speak for me, but Leiah’s outfit in question (I’d say I can’t believe this is a topic these days, but now that it’s out there I’m not surprised) isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when I think of the character. I see a character that had the strength to carry on after the entire population of her homeworld was ruthlessly executed in the blink of an eye. As for the treatment of Carrie Fischer the actor, I can only take her at her word. I’m surprised Lucasfilm wasn’t more supportive of her concerns. Even if they were, it’s obvious she felt slighted.
All that being said, I have to poke holes in the argument, at least where details of Star Wars lore come in to play.
The hutts are naturally scum, with few exceptions in the Star Wars EU (we can kick the cannon or not horse into glue, but we can even just look at established cannon to justify this). They revel in excess and debauchery. Even most of the denizens of Jabba’s Palace, male at that, were scantilly clad. Max Rebo sure wasn’t wearing a lot of clothes, and nobody is crying on his behalf.
Speaking strictly in terms of anatomy, the Hutts have no gender. They don’t even identify as male or female until after they’ve asexually reproduced, and even then may change their sexual identity on a whim and still be considered well within the norm. So the dark fantasies about off-camera coercion are likely out the door. Speaking strictly in left-wing linguistics on gender identification, you couldn’t even say that Jabba was being a male biggot (unless it’s an advantage to your argument). Maybe Jabba had it out for a female more attractive than s/he. Maybe Jabba just wanted to make Han squirm. And lest we forget, which you didn’t, Leiah had her moment of strength and triumph at the end. While there’s plenty of speculation about implications, we can’t speculate that there was a message in this that was positive? Even if everything the writer says is true, the outcome is conveniently glossed over, because it runs risk of disproving the point.
I think writings like this one, and the claims that spurred the writing itself, are why people have a hard time taking claims of sexism and other forms of discrimination seriously – problems are invented where there are none, and over nothing. Which does a greater disservice to the subject overall.
I’m kind of unsure as how to respond here. On one hand, the author seems to be a big Star Wars fan, so likely knows her stuff. On the other, she seems to be cherry picking Star Wars lore, and filling in the gaps with an imagined “worse case scenario”. Maybe EU touched on these details at some point, but I missed it.
I can only speak for me, but Leiah’s outfit in question (I’d say I can’t believe this is a topic these days, but now that it’s out there I’m not surprised) isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when I think of the character. I see a character that had the strength to carry on after the entire population of her homeworld was ruthlessly executed in the blink of an eye. As for the treatment of Carrie Fischer the actor, I can only take her at her word. I’m surprised Lucasfilm wasn’t more supportive of her concerns. Even if they were, it’s obvious she felt slighted.
All that being said, I have to poke holes in the argument, at least where details of Star Wars lore come in to play.
The hutts are naturally scum, with few exceptions in the Star Wars EU (we can kick the cannon or not horse into glue, but we can even just look at established cannon to justify this). They revel in excess and debauchery. Even most of the denizens of Jabba’s Palace, male at that, were scantilly clad. Max Rebo sure wasn’t wearing a lot of clothes, and nobody is crying on his behalf.
Speaking strictly in terms of anatomy, the Hutts have no gender. They don’t even identify as male or female until after they’ve asexually reproduced, and even then may change their sexual identity on a whim and still be considered well within the norm. So the dark fantasies about off-camera coercion are likely out the door. Speaking strictly in left-wing linguistics on gender identification, you couldn’t even say that Jabba was being a male biggot (unless it’s an advantage to your argument). Maybe Jabba had it out for a female more attractive than s/he. Maybe Jabba just wanted to make Han squirm. And lest we forget, which you didn’t, Leiah had her moment of strength and triumph at the end. While there’s plenty of speculation about implications, we can’t speculate that there was a message in this that was positive? Even if everything the writer says is true, the outcome is conveniently glossed over, because it runs risk of disproving the point.
I think writings like this one, and the claims that spurred the writing itself, are why people have a hard time taking claims of sexism and other forms of discrimination seriously – problems are invented where there are none, and over nothing. Which does a greater disservice to the subject overall.
First, has it ever occurred to you that Leia could merely play docile to wait for an opportunity to break free? That was the first thing that came to my mind, and I was a kid when I watched this for the first time. Because, you know, Jubba is very unlikely to be able to use humanoids for sexual pleasure being a huge fat slug and all.
Second, if that’s what Google shows you when you search for Leia, it says more about your search history than about society as a whole. I got only a few bikini pics on the whole page. Even more so none of Leia cosplays look like the “meek slave” or “damsel in distress” type. They look like someone put into a predicament and looking forward to breaking out just like in the movie.
This article is half groundless conjecture and half absolute bullcrap. It can be summarized as, “Male sexuality bad. Fictional women’s problems good.” For shame…
(to Jabba) “We have powerful friends!” There, she spoke ! Happy ? I’m sure you’re not.
But wait, there’s more! “I’m here!” she also said, when a blinded Han asked where she was. (Granted, Jabba interrupted her, but still.)
Or, you know, Jabba is one of the most dangerous, volatile crime bosses around and has no problems tossing his slaves and underlings to the rancor/sarlacc… Maybe that’s why she didn’t openly oppose him until she had the chance.
The author has no clue
This article is a steaming pile of bantha fodder written by a SJW type moron that clearly didn’t grasp the story AT ALL.
Leia’s ‘rescue’ of Han was never expected to work. Get your Feminazi head out of your ass for a moment and look at the way it was played out. Lando was already in Jabba’s employ as a skiff guard.
R2 and C3P0 were sent there as ‘gifts’? Hardly. R2 had Luke’s saber the entire time, you inattentive hack!
The ENTIRE thing was a ruse. She wasn’t ‘cowed into silence’, twit… she was playing her PART. You idiots are so pathetic… seriously… with your constant offense to everything… especially things you don’t understand!
You sure THINK you understand, though… and that makes you mildly amusing…
…in a “monkeys flinging poo” sort of way
This ARTICLE is a steaming pile of bantha fodder.
Seriously, Donna? Are you THAT incapable of grasping a storyline, or is it your inner whiny SJW that NEEDS to be offended by things?
Let’s ask some questions, OK, people? Let’s really look at this…
Why were the droids ‘given’ to Jabba?
Why was Luke’s saber hidden inside R2?
Why did Leia (as Boushh) turn Chewie over to Jabba?
Now, if you CAN’T see where I’m going, here…
Leia was not “cowed into silence”, twit… she was playing her PART in the plan to get Han free. She was supposed to get him OUT of the carbonite… PERIOD… then get caught.
Lando was already in Jabba’s ’employ’ as a skiff guard.
Did you think that was just a coincidence?
You people… seriously… are intellectually stunted, whiny little bitches that get offended over EVERYTHING!
Get the hell over it!
This article is a steaming pile of bantha fodder, written by someone who clearly didn’t understand ANY of what took place in these scenes. Either that, or she is just SO eager to be offended (ie – a SJW idiot) that she’s willing to overlook ALL the facts to push her narrative.
I, and the rest of the intelligent world, however, don’t subscribe to that mindset. Let’s examine the facts that this article so blatantly misses… and it becomes clear that Leia was not ‘cowed into silence’ or reduced to anything at all:
1. We open with C3P0 and R2D2 being ‘gifted’ to Jabba. Does anyone really believe they were gifts? OR (since R2 clearly already had Luke’s saber, or he couldn’t have gotten it to him, later) can you see that they were being put into place for use in the escape plan, later?
2. Next, we have Leia, disguised as Boushh, handing Chewbacca over to Jabba. Do you really believe the plan was to give the Hutt the Wookiee and then slink away with Han, that night? If so, you’re pretty stupid. No, Leia KNEW from the beginning what her role in the plan was… and that was to get Han out of the carbonite. She also KNEW she’d end up in chains. She was banking on it. Had Lando done her part, he’d have been shot dead on the spot. No, she knew full well her role.
Now, since it’s pretty clear she was banking on her looks getting her a spot on Jabba’s throne, putting her in place for later, is it any wonder she was silent? Her mouth, had it been run, would have gotten her tossed to the Rancor. THAT would not have fit in with the plan, now, would it? So, she played her role… a vital one…
perhaps you can’t grasp this, but everyone else does.
Did you also think Lando had suddenly taken a part time job as a Skiff Guard for Jabba? He was in place to play HIS role. They all played their role… and they banked on Jabba being predictable with the Sarlacc Pit fate, because for the plan, they needed to be out on the skiff and not in the palace.
Now, when you get over your SJW FemiNAZI TWIT mindset and LOOK AT THE DAMNED SEQUENCE AND WHAT HAD TO COME TOGETHER TO MAKE LUKE’S PLAN WORK…
maybe you’ll figure it out. Until then… stuff the BS outrage. Your ignorance is far more repulsive than Leia’s ‘humiliation’.
1: The golden bikini came about because Carrie Fisher complained that all her outfits from the past two movies made her completely asexual. Yeah dip****. The woman playing Leia was the driving force behind its creation.
2: Are you too retarded to understand the plot? She wasn’t broken by Jabba, idiot. She was captured, forced into the costume for a couple days, and MURDERED HER OPPRESSOR WITH THE VERY CHAIN HE BOUND HER WITH THE SECOND SHE HAD AN OPENING. If that’s not a symbol of female empowerment I don’t know what is.
3: That google search is full of horse****. I have to get past fourteen photos when I type in “princess leia” to get to bikini Leia and Google KNOWS for a fact that I’m usually searching for porn so it’s already straining to bring me the smut.
4: Your insipid distortion of the truth is ACTUALLY influencing fellow idiots and turning them away from a franchise that has done nothing but good by women, especially in the novels and the new movies and is a beloved part of many people’s childhoods … for what? To find an excuse to write propaganda piece for your femnazi audience? You are purposefully distorting reality because you have an agenda. You’re an evil deceptive liar who needs to have the keyboard taken away from you. F***head.
Although there are many valid – and worrying – questions raised about Leia’s silence during her captivity to Jabba, the fact that she doesn’t have any subsequent trauma, coupled with nobody asking her if she’s okay, seem to be more of a matter of poor writing rather than an illustration of misoginy.
It’s almost as if there were an earlier draft of the script in which Leia was just held prisoner – one which didn’t include such a heavily sexual context – only to be freed later on, and the “slave” angle was written in as an afterthought.
Movies get rewritten all the time. It’s why there are sometimes 4-7 writers listed for a single movie. So it’s perfectly possible this scene started out more “innocently,” with Leia merely being taken prisoner, only to get more and more unfortunately impliciative with subsequent rewrites as they tried to accomodate for the sex appeal potential, and what are we left with? A generation of intergalactic (and inter-species) sexual deviants.
What this post shows is not to trust anybody under 50. lol. Although they let her post here as though she’s some kind of authority on something or other, one thing that’s clear is that this writer doesn’t know much about movies. The big claim to fame of George Lucas (the guy who was the boss behind the making of the Star Wars flicks) is that he is a walking archive of film lore and in all these movies he repeatedly recycles things that were done in practically countless previous movies over the decades of movie history. Here he reprises a classic exploitation film (Google that) motif done many times before and almost always in a more prurient way — innocent girl gets shamefully mistreated followed by innocent girl gets vicious revenge. Within the exploitation film genre they even consider this a sub-genre, under the name, “revenge flicks.” Why he thought that belonged in this movie can be wondered at, but recall too that it was in this movie he also created a race of killer teddy bears, and so your guess is as good as mine. The bottom line is that this isn’t done any better or more thoughtfully than anything else you see in any Stars Wars movie, all of which are light and superficial, so to think about it too hard is probably a waste of time if not just a mistake.
Chicks cosplay as Slave Leia all the time because they think she glorifies being strong in the face of adversary. Notice how few of them actually pose with Jabba as more than just a cute accessory though.
Bwahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahaahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahaahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahaahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahaahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahaahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahaahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahaahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahaahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahaahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahaaha
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha