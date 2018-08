Every few years, it seems the world takes a deep breath and exhales terribleness into the world at a higher concentration than normal. 2014 has definitely been one of those years.

But Jimmy Fallon and “The Tonight Show” dream of a different world. A better world. A world where the Top News of the evening is a scathing exposé on the deliciousness of muffins. To bring this alternate reality to life, Fallon enlisted the help of local news anchors.