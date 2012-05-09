The Lists: The top 10 best-designed Tim Burton productions

Friday brings the second weekend of the summer movie season and Tim Burton’s latest, “Dark Shadows.” The film is…unfortunate. My thoughts line up a bit with Drew McWeeny’s: it almost gets by on laughs but the whole time all I could wonder was, “Why?” It starts with the script, folks. And this film could use one.
Anyway, we’re not talking about scripts today. We’re bringing the focus, as we like to do, back around to the below-the-line talent in the film industry, and a rather specific installment of The Lists this week: production design in Tim Burton films. “Dark Shadows” keeps the filmmaker’s dark and decadent tradition alive, yet another reminder of his penchant for design elements.
This has been his trademark, and across a wide spectrum of collaborators, one ought to add. Burton typically grows his art department heads from within, so there’s a natural consistency at work, but he’s brought Oscars for Best Art Direction to four different production designers in his time. That’s impressive.
So what better way to dedicate a collective to his work than an overview of the best design jobs of his filmography? There are 15 films to pull from (with a 16th in the animated “Frankenweenie” still to come this fall), so narrowing it down might be simple for some. But it’s all in the order, I suppose.
Here’s my order. Feel free to rate the selections throughout and, as always, offer up your thoughts and/or your own list in the comments section below.
I really like Alex McDowell’s work and that includes the underrated “Cat in the Hat”. The fact that he hasn’t been nominated yet really is a shame.
Haha, I knew your #1 would be #1, Kris. It’s my fave Burton film, and I think it’s very high on your list, as well. Such awesome production design and cinematography; as you mentioned. :)
What a great list Kris! (And so well timed, obviously ;^P.) Sleepy Hollow, Big Fish, and Beetlejuice are my three favorite Tim Burton films and I couldn’t agree with you more about Sleepy Hollow’s production design – what a beauty that film was. I’m bummed to hear Dark Shadows isn’t that good – the trailers seemed a tad weak to me but I had still hoped he was in more Edward Scissorhands/Beetlejuice territory and not Alice in Hackland-mode. Oh well, I’ll still see the film and am glad that the sets will at least LOOK good.
Agreed 100% on Sleepy Hollow. One of my absolute favorite Burton films, just a gorgeous production all around.
Oh christ, “Dark Shadows” is so bad and as much as an eyesore as “Alice in Wonderland” was visually, this new one is just so drearily flat and uninteresting. The ’70s stuff is drab, the gothic Burton stuff is boring and uninspired. Genuinely hated that film, it’s so poorly misjudged and Johnny Depp needs to just go away for a while, please. Ugh.
Having said that, I’d out “Batman Begins” at #1 so…
Batman Begins?
Er, “Batman Returns”, obviously.
Batman should be number one.
Edward Scissorhands, hands down.
Every time I watch Sleepy Hollow it grows on my list of of favorite Burton films.
My expectations for DS are so low right now that I’m bound to enjoy it. (Big fan of good art direction, the original TV series and HBC here.)
While Dark Shadows isn’t of anything especially remarkable, it’s still really funny in my opinion and you’re spot on with the placement on the list. Personally, I’d put Sweeney at the top. That movies world is just so alive but still so drearily macabre. It’s genius. Watching it now lol :)