The top 10 movie presidents of all time

This weekend Roland Emmerich’s “White House Down” hits theaters. While it’s a minor romp that will either delight you or cause you to roll your eyes out of your head, it reminds of that old staple of the cinema: the movie president.
One almost imagines playing a movie president is a right of passage for actors. Sometimes it’s a silly walk-on, like Tim Robbins in “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” or Tommy “Tiny” Lister in “The Fifth Element.” Other times it’s a well-crafted performance that speaks as profile, like Josh Brolin in “W.” or Phillip Baker Hall in “Secret Honor.” Still others, it can be a wonderful caricature, like Donald Moffat gave us in “The Right Stuff,” or a stalwart fictional Commander-in-Chief facing blockbuster crisis, like Morgan Freeman in “Deep Impact” or Danny Glover in “2012.”
Jamie Foxx gets his turn in “White House Down,” and so I decided to use the occasion to poll a few HitFix peeps and narrow down a list of the very best movie presidents to ever rule on the big screen. Not everyone could make the cut, however. Movie POTUSES (POTUSI?) that just missed include Bill Pullman’s Thomas J. Whitmore from “Independence Day” (I know!), John Travolta’s office-seeking Governor Jack Stanton from “Primary Colors” and the zany antics of Terry Crews and Jack Nicholson in “Idiocracy” and “Mars Attacks!” respectively.
So who DID make it? Click through the gallery below to find out, and tell us YOUR favorite movie president in the comments section below. Also, vote in our poll to let us know which of our picks you would have put at #1.
And every single one of them better than W and O.
Even Fake Nixon.
We are so effed as a country, it’s not even funny… but all you can do is laugh.
W tuned-up the orchestra, and O is damned determined to play the fiddle as we all burn.
Also… Dan Hedaya for the win.
It’s a crying shame his Nixon, the BEST Nixon, isn’t on this list.
Dick is such an underrated film. Not only is Hedaya great, but it’s one of Will Ferrell’s best performances in a small role, too.
He was definitely in the mix.
No Bill Pullman? That Independence Day speech is awesome. It’s cheesy, corny, and delivered with so much conviction.
WHERE’S BILL PULMAN in ID4?!?! I’d vote for him right now, in real life.
I feel like people don’t even bother reading the lead-ins on these. #billpullman
Pleased to see Hopkins’ brilliant performance on this, and that Bridges’ work hasn’t been forgotten. And while Bruce Greenwood’s had a successful career, I always think he should’ve become a bigger star.
Henry Fonda is the best Lincoln!
Terry Crews as President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho. Can’t believe he’s not on the list.
Best worst President ever. Still best. Totally underrated film. FILM!
Dude this just made my whole day!
Where’s George W? He did the best fake president ever. It was ‘NEW-cue-ler’ funny!
I love that Harrison Ford was on this list. “Get off my plane!!”
It’s obviously Merkin Muffley, no contest.
And thank God you haven’t picked Bill Pullman in Independence Day.
He could have had one line in the film and still be in the running because of that name.
There’s only been one man in the running for Best Movie President: Morgan Freeman. Everyone else is playing for 2nd.
Don’t make me laugh comparing Ford’s James Marshall to Bill “I loathe the military” Clinton. Willie would’ve with a doubt taken to that escape pod and ditched everybody, wife and daughter included.
Correction – WITHOUT a doubt