The trailer for Woody Allen’s ‘To Rome with Love’ doesn’t appear to promise much

Probably shouldn’t be going there on my honeymoon, but, well, it’s relevant and our trip is winding down, so why not?
I’m on the tail end of a nine-day trip to Rome, typing this out from an apartment on Via dei Pettinari, listening to the sounds of joy and inebriation from those walking east across the nearby Ponte Sisto and a night of drinks across the Tiber in the Trastevere. Posters and full-bus adverts for Woody Allen’s “To Rome with Love” (née “Nero Fiddled”/”The Bop Decameron”) have been announcing the film’s imminent April arrival all over the city and the trailer dropped today, so I thought I’d give it a look and “work” for a bit.
Allen cranks out a film per year. The law of averages dictates that most of them will stink, and indeed, as of late, most of them do. For every “Midnight in Paris” (which held an impressive stay on the circuit last year and yielded a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for the writer/director), we’re due a “Scoop” here, a “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger” there, etc. I have heard from only one person who has seen “To Rome with Love,” and from what I gather, it’s back to the junk pile. And the trailer sure does suggest some scattered silliness with little to stimulate the mind.
Of course, that’s just me. Maybe it’ll be charming enough. It’s weird to me that in a film featuring folks like Jesse Eisenberg, Alec Baldwin, Judy Davis, Ellen Page, etc., the actor I’m most interested to see chew on this material is Roberto Benigni. Penelope Cruz looks typically on fire, but overall, this is just an awkward mish-mash that doesn’t at all indicate top-form Allen.
And the thing about Page exuding sex appeal or whatever. That’s a joke, right?
Anyway, check out the trailer below, courtesy of Yahoo! Movies. It’s nifty seeing all the stuff I’ve been surrounded by for over a week. I’ll be back in the full swing of things soon enough, but for now, back to Roma.
The joke about euros bothers me because its backwards; the number would be bigger in dollars.
Does Woody Allen need to pump out a movie – every – single -year ???
Does he have a lot of gambling debts to pay off?
The man is 76 years old…yes. Personally, I’d rather get a couple of these than another dreary, low-lit, boring, piano-scored Clint Eastwood movie. they’re just so…drab!
“And the thing about Page exuding sex appeal or whatever. That’s a joke, right?”
Jesus Christ, when I want to read comments evaluating women’s sex appeal I read Jeff Wells. When I want professional commentary, I come to In Contention.
I agree that Kris probably shouldn’t have gone there, but he’s on vacation so we can all cut him some slack ;)
Is it really so off limits to suggest that it was an odd element of the trailer?
I don’t think Kris was implying she’s not a good looking woman, but Ellen Page does *not* “exude sex appeal” at all.
Alec Baldwin’s “That’s been proven” line made me laugh.
Heck, I can’t wait to see this. It’s the new Woody! (And Benigni might be fun, yes.)
Ellen Page sure as hell has sex appeal. SUPER is proof of that.
Well… Penelope Cruz certainly looks good.
Personally, I never think his films have solid trailers. In fact, when the trailer for Midnight in Paris dropped last year, I was worried it would be junk because that trailer really wasn’t terribly impressive, either. This could go either way, of course, but one thing is certain: I’m always anticipating his films, so I look forward to this and every film to follow.
I love Woody Allen, and I’ve very much enjoyed many of the films others consider failures (“Anything Else,” “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger”), but this had better be an assemblage of all the worst misfiring jokes in the script, or Woody’s in trouble.
I’ve learned to never put any level of expectation on later Allen films (although for me, I really don’t put any expectation on any of his films) but I’m not ready to make a call one way or another as to what camp this falls into based on this. All I can say is I like the cast, and Eisenberg is a great if a bit obvious choice for an Allen stand-in (stand-in as in the persona of Woody, not the actor Woody, as he’s clearly IN this one)
wish u “to love with marriage”. and who cares about trailer. we’ll watch it in cinema then we’ll discuss.
It’s pathetic that you can’t even read this trailer. It promises a lot, not the least of which is the vibe. I dig it. Can’t wait to see it and cannot wait to see Woody acting again.
We all have our pet artists, criticism of whom we have a tougher time swallowing than others — I get that. Woody, as your comments prove like clockwork whenever we post about him, is one of yours. Which is cool, but let’s not throw around words like “pathetic” just because others don’t see things through your eyes — used in this way, such adjectives tend to boomerang back onto those who throw them.
Ellen Page’s first bit seemed like she doing doing a “female Woody Allen” routine that didn’t quite work, but she seemed more normal in the second part.
Actually I like the cast and Judy Davis in a Woody Allen movie. Worth seeing just for her.
Tapley gives himself away when he writes that “Allen cranks out a film per year. The law of averages dictates that most of them will stink, and indeed, as of late, most of them do.” Any sensible reader will thus ignore his subsequent ramblings.
LOL, man you tried REALLY hard there.
I’m a big fan of a bunch of the actors there (mostly Page, Eisenberg, and Baldwin), so I can’t wait to check them out together here; though I’m not 100% sold on it. It looks somewhat shapeless, and far too safe after ‘Midnight’. Time will tell, I guess.
Midnight was pretty safe.
Yeah, but at least it had some soft sci-fi themes going on — nothing high concept, but good enough to produce a curvy and fun plot (but I get what you mean, originally I was gonna comment about that, as it sounded a bit redundant).
The thing that has me equally worried and excited is the movie’s structure. Vignette-structured movies tend to be a pain in the ass to sit through and Woody himself has said before how complicated these films tend to pan out. Some segments don’t hold up as expected and consequently ruin the film’s pacing.
The other thing is that all four segments in this seem to be shot in the same style. One would have wished he could have used different styles for the different stories in the film (Much like what he did with Everything You Always Wanted*).
I guess we’ll have to wait and see. (And judging from some on set pics, this trailer -like last year’s Midnight in Paris- also conceals a potential magical element that ties the four stories together.)
I happened to really think Midnight in Paris was one of his more bland films but this film looks like it could be kinda fun. It certainly doesn’t look revelatory by any means, but I think if I cranked down my expectations accordingly, I could get into the film – especially with such an interestingly diverse cast.
This would be a good movie if it just focused on two of the stories. Penelope Cruz as a hooker and the Judy Davis/Alison Pill segment.
We just know Woody is going to have a lot of fun with the Italian milieu, and we know just as well there will be an abundance of Fellini references. So, at the very least this should be a fun little homage thing. Which makes me wonder – when is he going to shoot in Sweden? ;)
Good point! He could call it “Northern Lights.” Bergman references galore. Max Von Sydow, Stellan Skargsgard, Scarlett Johansson, and…Simon Pegg as the Woody proxy? Someone pale. Maybe Conan O’Brien.
Actually I read in the news that Allen is preparing a new film to be shot in Copenhague next year… not exactly Bergman’s territory, but close
Apparently Woody Allen is not filming a movie this summer, but might film in Copenhagen next year. He is probably busy getting the “Bullets Over Broadway” musical ready. This means no 2013 Woody film, alas.
Ellen Page is absolutely sexy. You’re sounding like Perez Hilton, Kris.
Whatever floats your boat.
What was the last good Woody Allen movie to feature Woody Allen the actor? I liked Crimes and Misdemeanors, but surely there’s been something since then, right?
I’d go for “Mighty Aphrodite.” “Husbands and Wives” is a good contender too.
I forgot about Mighty Aphrodite.
Everyone Says I Love You & Deconstructing Harry.
I thought Small Time Crooks was a perfectly amusing trifle. But the last great film to star Woody Allen is also, for my money, his last truly great film as a director: Husbands and Wives.
Is it just me, or is “Husbands & Wives” an unbearable film minus a great Judy Davis performance?
It’s just you, Dylans.
Nee Nero Fiddled? No, it went into production (after being Untitled Woody Allen Fall Project) as The Bop Decameron.
Yes, it went into production as “The Bop Decameron,” changed titles to “Nero Fiddled” in October of last year and has mostly been known as that. Since it was formerly titled such, and was so identified for so long, “Nee ‘Nero Fiddled'” is perfectly accurate.
Actually, “nee” means “born as,” not “previously called.”
Frequently used to indicate “previously known as.”
(Nothing worse than this kind of thing. Nothing.)
Ellen Page isn’t sexy at all!
Yes, the line is a joke, but it’s ironic because Page is sexy. Intelligence and humor and style are sexy. She’s got all that and she’s kind of cute. I can’t help but think of Diane Keaton insisting to this day that Woody was sexually attractive to her. I’m sure he sees that as funny. I’m also pretty sure that she’s telling the truth. The logical conclusion to draw is that human sexuality is funny, so go ahead and laugh.
For the record, I never once said Ellen Page wasn’t sexy.
If that wasn’t the point you were trying to make than what was? because that’s totally what i read your above comment as saying.
The circumstance reads like Page’s character is some sexpot exuding sex appeal. It’s an overt characterization, based on how it’s used in this admittedly out-of-context beat. Ergo, I found it somewhat curious. I think Page is delightful, attractive, sexy in ways. But they seemed to be talking about her like she were Penelope Cruz’s character, some caldron of erotica. Excuse me if I thought that might be some sort of joke and asked if indeed it might have been.
(Jeez.)
Now that you clarify it, your point makes much more sense to me. I thought the initial suggestion (and I gather a number of others in this post feel the same way I did) was that YOU don’t find her attractive and thought it was ridiculous to even suggest such a thing.
I know it’s frustrating having to explain such a brief, passing comment you made in detail like that, but I definitely see your point now Kris.
Heh heh. I used to believe Cruz’s sex appeal was overstated. Though she was always pretty, in Belle Epoque her character wasn’t the most erotic of the sisters, and in Jamon Jamon, well, she had some competition there too. Abre los Ojos convinced me she could do seriously sexy, and All About My Mother convinced me she was a great actress, yet despite the sexpots she played she didn’t impress me as an icon of irrepressible sexuality until Volver. Now, as the virago Maria Elena in Vicky Cristina Barcelona–be still my heart. It’s kind of crazy that Maria Elena should get to me that way. I might say it’s profoundly absurd. Just saying. Sex appeal is a funny thing. :-)
What’s with the thought police? Lay off the Ellen Page thing. Some actors exude sex appeal naturally e.g. Jessica Lange. Mery Streep does not. She exudes intelligence. That doesn’t mean Jessica isn’t intelligent. It doesn’t mean Meryl isn’t sexy. Every actor has a natural quality.
There are things about this trailer that really make me think differently. First of all, there’s actual Italian being spoken, and nothing indicates that the Benigni and Cruz storylines are using any kind of English. What does that mean (specially if you think “Midnight in Paris” had, like, three sentences in French)?
Second of all, the Benigni storyline looks like something Woody hasn’t tried in years, this sort of full-on commentary on the absurdity of a certain aspect of contemporary life (ok, you can say it’s 15 years late for that party, “The Truman Show”, bla bla). It reminds me of “Deconstructing Harry” (that’s my last truly great film starred by Woody himself). Actually, Penelope as the prostitute takes me back to that gorgeous black prostitute on “Harry” as well.
And I’d take any time a film that resembles more “Harry” than “Midnight”.
Also, the Alec Baldwin character looks really strange to me. Apart from a cut at the end of the trailer (while talking with Ellen Page, which could easily be just a trailer-cutting trick), he seems to never be notices by the other characters. Is he playing a ghost? Or, like, an apparition, the narrator-on-camera type?
I understand where Kris is coming from re: Woody’s prolific output vs. the quality of said films, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned from online discussions it’s that every one of these films has their champions, and that there seems to be no indicator or formula of which ones each Woody fan will wind up enjoying. So while something like Match Point or Vicky Cristina Barcelona have more of a consensus, there are some people who really got something out of Scoop, Cassandra’s Dream, Whatever Works, Anything Else, You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger, etc. And those people who agree on one of these films may differ completely on another.
So, yes, he may not have another critical/box office success so soon, but rest assured To Rome With Love will have its fan club like the rest.