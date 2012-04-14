‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2’ is getting reshoots (sorta)

Most moviegoers don’t realize it, but almost every major Hollywood production has to go through the dreaded reshoot process. Many times the shots are just “pick ups” which could be anything from a character reaction shot to a camera problem or sound problem missed on the day of shooting. And, sometimes it means additional scenes have been added to a film to actually help the story. Unfortunately for filmmakers and studios, the term has become synonymous with a “troubled” production. Film’s that aren’t working do reshoots as well and many time stage new scenes in an attempt to save the picture (and it actually works sometimes). Because news of reshoots can spark a negative reaction in the media, it’s not surprising then that Summit Entertainment and director Bill Condon jumped in front of a potential albatross for “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2.”

The Academy Award winner posted a note on the official facebook page for the franchise (32 million strong) where he announced reshoots had been scheduled for the final chapter in the big screen adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s popular vampire series. Public acknowledgement of additional photography is extremely rare, but Summit obviously wanted to get out in front of the issue as the global paparazzi would spot stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson back in Vancouver for more “Twilight” work. Condon confirmed both stars will be on hand to pop in those gold contacts “one more time,” but didn’t reveal whether the third member of the franchise triangle, Taylor Lautner, would participate. What he did clarify is that they are “not shooting any new scenes or dialogue, just some technical work with some of our cast and stunt actors.”

You can read the complete note below.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2” opens nationwide on Nov. 16.

*****

Hello Twihards!

Greetings from Los Angeles, where we’re hard at work on BREAKING DAWN, PART TWO. It’s truly crazy to think that it’s been a year since we wrapped production in Vancouver, since for those of us in the editing room the work has never stopped.

A film is a lot like a puzzle, with each piece – each shot, no matter how brief – needing to fit exactly with the ones around it. Our Part Two puzzle is finally coming into full view, and in a few weeks we’ll be heading back north to pick up some additional shots – the last tiny missing pieces. We’re not shooting any new scenes or dialogue, just some technical work with some of our cast and stunt actors.

I’m excited to report that before too long we’ll have another trailer for you to decode. And wait until you see the first posters — they’re unlike any “Twilight” images you’ve seen before. And then November 16th will be upon us and the final film will be yours!

I am really looking forward to being back on set with some of the friends I’ve made on my Twilight journey, like the great Guillermo Navarro, our cinematographer, and his crew. And yes, Rob and Kristen will be there too, to pop in those gold contacts one last time…

Until then, have a very happy spring, and I’ll check back in with you soon.

Best wishes,

Bill

