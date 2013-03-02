‘The Unit’ star Dennis Haysbert signs on for TV drama pilot ‘Backstrom’

Dennis Haysbert, best known for “24” and “The Unit” (and those pesky ads for Allstate Insurance), is returning to CBS and 20th Century Fox TV in the drama pilot “Backstrom.”

The pilot center on a cranky, overweight detective named Everett Backstrom who is attempting to get his act together and end his descent into booze-fueld self-destruction before it’s too late.

Haysbert will play a fellow detective named John Almond, according to Deadline.

Based on the Swedish book series, the “Backstrom” pilot was written by “Bones” creator Hart Hanson.

Haysbert was recently heard in the Oscar-nominated ‘toon “Wreck-It Ralph,” and he’ll next be seen in Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.”