‘The Unit’ star Dennis Haysbert signs on for TV drama pilot ‘Backstrom’

03.02.13 5 years ago

Dennis Haysbert, best known for “24” and “The Unit” (and those pesky ads for Allstate Insurance), is returning to CBS and 20th Century Fox TV in the drama pilot “Backstrom.” 

The pilot center on a cranky, overweight detective named Everett Backstrom who is attempting to get his act together and end his descent into booze-fueld self-destruction before it’s too late. 

Haysbert will play a fellow detective named John Almond, according to Deadline.

Based on the Swedish book series, the “Backstrom” pilot was written by “Bones” creator Hart Hanson.

Haysbert was recently heard in the Oscar-nominated ‘toon “Wreck-It Ralph,” and he’ll next be seen in Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.”

Around The Web

TAGS24DENNIS HAYSBERTThe Unit

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP