The Vacation Read: What do you think of the state of online movie reporting?

Right now, my family and I are on a private jet traveling the globe and having amazing adventures. Or we're at my house and laying around in the pool. Whichever version makes you happy, feel free to picture that. The point is, I'm taking a week away from writing here at HitFix to relax before we start the insane crush of work that kicks off with our coverage of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6.
In the meantime, I’m going to be publishing a topic for conversation every day between now and when I come back, and I am going to ask you guys to carry the weight here. I’ve said in many place, during podcasts and in articles and even in person, that I consider all of this a conversation. It doesn’t work in a vacuum. It doesn’t work if it’s just me talking at you. You are an essential part of the equation, and that’s why I want this week to work a little different.
I handled myself badly in our comments section recently, and while I admitted that and addressed the people I feel I treated poorly, it made me realize that one of the things I really want to work on in the future here at the site is the sense of community that can existing comments sections or on message boards. For that to work, I need to get to know you guys a little more. When you write about film every day the way I do, you will end up revealing quite a bit about yourself whether you mean to or not. There are things I’ve shared with my readers that I never set out to reveal. It is simply a by-product of writing about film over a long period of time. Films cover so much ground and so many subjects that if you’re being honest and digging deep, you will lay yourself bare, and you have to accept that you are giving up pieces of yourself in an effort to do good, honest work.
I want the same from you guys. I want to use this week to get to know who you are. I want you to participate, and not just two or three of you. I’ve seen the traffic numbers. I know there are a vast majority of you who are frequently silent, and I would love to see that change. I always feel like things work better when I don’t view “you” as an impersonal mass, but as individuals. I want your feedback, and even when I don’t like the feedback or when it’s hard for me to hear, I do take it seriously. I may not work for you in the sense that any of you sign my paycheck, but I do work for you in the sense that none of what I write matters if there are no readers out there to appreciate it or engage with it.
One thing I’ve heard a few times recently is that there are things some of you want that you aren’t getting from the site. On a recent Saturday night, I was at home and working, and I decided to read a draft of the “Robocop” remake. Now, I don’t do script reviews anymore. I haven’t done that in several years, and one of the conversations I had with Greg Ellwood when I first signed up to join the HitFix team is that many of the types of things I did at Ain’t It Cool were going to be left behind, that they wouldn’t fit into the overall editorial thrust of HitFix. I was happy to make the shift, too. Things change and evolve over time, and the work I do now isn’t nearly as intrusive as it was at Ain’t It Cool. We absolutely dropped ourselves into the process at that site, and there were many people who hated or resented that, who felt we had no right at all to do so. There were just as many people who considered that the most exciting thing about Ain’t It Cool, and they miss it now.
As I read that “Robocop” script, I ended up Tweeting about some of the details and some of the things that really turned me off about it. I wouldn’t call it anything like a “script review,” because I wasn’t treating it as anything formal. I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised, but when I woke up the next day, dozens of sites had picked up my Tweets, collected them, and published them as news. It ended up causing quite a bit of turmoil, and there were some behind-the-scenes events this week that illustrated to me just how fast and how far this sort of thing travels these days.
Part of that is because there’s an intense level of scrutiny and anxiety focused on a “Robocop” remake already, and any details about it were immediately scrutinized. That’s the reason I was curious, and I should have realized how curious all of you were as well. But part of that is also because there’s basically no one these days doing the sort of work that we did so frequently at AICN. Maybe Latino Review is the last high-profile site running script reviews, and each and every time, they are huge traffic drivers for them.
My question today is this: do you miss the way things used to be? There is a different level of acceptance on the part of the studios these days. They all treat the Internet differently than they did when I first attended ShoWest in 1999, and they market to the online community in ways that never existed until now. Part of being accepted by the studios, though, involves playing by certain rules, and you can’t constantly publish things the studios hate and also expect to be given access from the studios. A scoop is one thing, but any sort of in-depth conversation about spoilers is pretty much the kiss of death. I’m not sure a site like the original Ain’t It Cool could even operate today, but I am sure that many of you miss the sort of information you would get from us in those days. Are you one of those people? How long have you been reading about movies online? If you could design the perfect movie site, what would it look like? Do you love official interviews and set visits, or do you prefer the wild west days when the studios controlled nothing and you had access to all sorts of things? Is a balance between those two approaches possible, and if so, what would that even look like? Ultimately, who are we responsible to, and what do you think matters most?
I look forward to reading your responses to this and all the other topics this week, and I’m thanking you in advance for participating, even if you don’t normally participate. If you guys don’t respond, this is going to be a very slow week here on the blog. I’m counting on you, and I hope that by the time I return next Monday, I’ll know a lot more about you, and that I can use your answers to help make Motion/Captured even better.
Many years ago I contributed some movie reviews on aicn when I was fortunate enough to be invited to advanced screenings. I wrote 2 reviews under the name Darth Noodle and in both of those reviews I was often times called a plant (because I wrote a favorable review of American Gangster) and had my reputation called into question by some angry anonymous folks.
That said, I do miss the old days when sites like aicn, chud and a few others were not as cozy with the studios as they are today. I feel like positives of running script reviews and being a thorn in the side of the studios is that when a product was shit, it was called out before the cameras rolled. It gave the studios immediate feedback and let them retool or drop the project.
Today with all the set visits and celebrity interviews we are being sold shit and the sites will try to dress up the shit as nicely as possible in order to have more access. I for one do not care at all about celebrity interviews. I find a toes to be the least interesting people to listen to. They all say the same thing and most of them come off sounding vapid.
Film reviews are great, set visits are ok, but get tedious. Script reviews are fantastic, so long as they aren’t too spoilery. Film Nerd 2.0 is amazingly wonderful. overall I like your work, but do wish there was more focus on development rather on the final product/studio sales pitches.
Well I miss script reviews but I also realise that 12 years ago geek culture hadn’t gone mainstream like it has now. Sites like AICN were like “our thing”, a little secret and you had the feeling that few outside the geek community paid that much attention to. Things changed quick though. Was it you who shredded JJ Abrams Superman script? That caused some ripples I recall. I remember that time we were asked to vote on who should play Batman in Begins, and the choices were Bale, Gyllenhaal and Joshua Jackson (yikes!) and I was amazed that we had such a voice. Because everyone had been going on about Bale as Batman for years by then, ‘specially after Equilibrium came out. It felt like the studios were listening to you (and through you, to us), and we went a little crazy. We started getting so loud that it’s like we tricked the studios into thinking we were the new voice of the mainstream, so geeks started being portrayed as cool (the recent 21 Jump St. captured this really well), and the superhero/zombie/fantasy movies just kept rolling in.
I guess this helped transform what is mainstream now. The Hobbit isn’t just something the D&D nerds are waiting for, it’s one of the most anticipated films of the year. It would be unrealistic for us to expect the sort of detailed coverage of the filmmaking process that would allow us to have any influence/hijack that process. I’m not bigging the internet geek up here, but as you noted, twitter and facebook are massive amplifiers. You have a couple of nerds on AICN complain about not hearing Bane’s voice in some teaser trailer and all of a sudden it’s all over the web and the whole thing gets redubbed and now sounds (arguably) more ridiculous than it would have had we just relaxed.
Sorry for rambling, but I think my point is thanks to twitter & co, our voice is louder than it once was. But I’d argue that we don’t always have smart things to say with this loud voice of ours, and perhaps it’s unrealistic to expect the old times to come back in an age where our obsessive scrutiny of every single aspect of the filmmaking process actually gets listened to.
Have a good holiday Drew.
Drew,
I followed you from AICN, though I was late to the table there and didn’t see a lot of what you are describing above. I’m on this site regularly for you. Your reviews. your in depth look at films (like Prometheus, Dark Knight Rises and Spiderman), your viewings with your kids and other items mostly you post. I don’t care much for spoilers and if there’s a movie I’m excited about (Prometheus, before I saw it, Django Unchained, Dark Knight Rises, The Master, etc.) I’m going to do everything in my power to know as LITTLE about it as possible beforehand.
Therefore, I don’t need the spoilers, the script reviews, the breaking news. I want to know what you think of a film as it’s being released and I really like the deeper digs later, after I’ve seen the films. The reviews of older items are great as well. I remember reading a review of Joe vs. The Volcano not long ago. Awesome.
I don’t need the actor interviews, the Twilight red carpet photos and all that other bullshit, but I’m a legitimate movie fan. I went to film school, made some short films and hung around the fringes of Hollywood for a while. Now I’m out, but still love movies, love reading about the craft, the storytelling and honest opinions similar to my own, which you seem to have.
Hope this is what you are asking for. Please keep reviewing, keep putting your life into your work (the stuff with your kids is honestly amazing and makes me ache to have some damn kids of my own to share film with) and keep doing what you’ve been doing lately.
All that other script review, spoilers, breaking news about a movie in the process of it being made crap is of no use to me.
But that’s just my opinion.
Hope you have a good holiday, Drew – really enjoyed the second looks at ‘Dark Knight Rises’ by the way.
The only websites I refer to daily are movie ones – namely yours, Badass, AICN, Collider and sometimes Latino. And the two primary things that I hope for when I click the bookmark are these:
1. Personal, incisive, challenging takes on cinema and the way that movies are made.
2. Immediate glimpses behind the curtain in terms of scoops, secrets, scripts and the machinations of the people who make films.
Like everyone who reads your work, I’m a modern movie fanatic, and I look to the internet to provide what EPKs, junkets, most magazine articles and the like can’t provide – raw info.
When I get to read about a casting process that went awry, or a script that lives up to the promise of that movie’s announcement, I feel the same thrill as when I delve into the great DVD/Blu documentaries or Vanity Fair essays or Biskind books – except in real time and with the momentum-driven excitement of watching what happens next.
Of course there’s bullshit information that is written to drive up hitcounts. Of course there is fabrication to create ‘news’.
But I’d rather the 3 false stories to 1 golden glimpse ratio of that to a site that operates as an extension of a marketing machine.
I’m not saying that your work is that – I’m just saying that I’d hate to see you lean towards necessity over the journalistic endeavour of uncovering what makes movies.
Thanks,
Dan.
We had critics to read for many years in abundance already, we did not need more. I truly miss what sites like Ain’t It Cool did instead- they offered “scoops” about upcoming film productions by people who cared about them sincerely and passionately. Unfortunately, I feel the studios sunk the sites with the ingenious idea to invite them to those yearly set visits, with the agreement first that no articles would be written about what these visitors saw (in detail) until a specific date arrived. This seems nothing short of paying them off to “shut up”. Now on these websites we get the same report from the same set rewritten by every single participating site on the same dates each and every year a non disclosure is lifted. You read one, you’ve read them all (and very little was shown on those sets beyond what was controlled by the studio). Add to this the now countless fluff pieces on the sites, and you have a mere shadow of what they used to give us. It is now common to find articles and reports on what’s coming out on DVD, contests for visitors, interviews (from 15 minute sit downs), TV reviews. In short, almost nothing we cannot supply ourselves from Amazon.com and newspapers (and we do! They don’t seem to get that). It reminds me of two things. One: How great TV GUIDE was in the 60’s and 70’s (actual reporting, intelligent interviews and reviews, carefully done covers, often illustrated by top commercial artists of the time, and that yearly preview issue ) before it was bought by Murdoch, who killed it for good. Secondly, People magazine, when it arrived, was never taken seriously–was designed, as The Big Chill targeted, to read in small snippets no longer than the average crap. The web pages are today’s People mag but movie flavored. The internet should make it easier for creativity of all kinds to flourish, but it is instead exposing our weaknesses, our stupidity, our lack of originality as a whole. It exists, of course, but it is far more easy now to get top 25 lists of “most overrated actors” than it is to read a quality article on history’s greatest thesps. It is also a shame there is no site that offers a free sounding board for people involved in studio projects to freely discuss upcoming projects they are excited about, or equally upset about. Sites like Aint It Cool could have enforced more integrity from studios to get the job done right. Look at your own disappointment at the Superman script you read in advance. If that did, in fact, help stop a bad production of a beloved story from happening, it is to be commended (not that that was your intention). In time, had it not gone this way, the studios might have learned to use you and so many others as a last quality check before agreeing to spend money on projects that common sense showed were bad ideas. Tim Story on Fantastic Four. The decisions on marketing for John Carter.
The studios brilliantly appealed to the vanity of many site operators, and now so many seem like various copies of themselves, a large connected fleet of flying dutchmen who will again go on set visits very soon this year. “I wish I could tell you of the sights I saw” we will yet read again, over and over. I see Harry with his internet show these days and I see a guy who wanted to be in front of a camera. That’s fine, but it is not why we read the site for so long. Also- the sites have become guilty of reading news too much and redistributing it on their own pages too often. They grab things every day from google news, Deadline Hollywood, THR in place of original material and present it most of the time as their own news. What a waste. Chud, Joblo, Corona, AICN, and so many old friends now seem dismantled, and yes it does look like it was accomplished simply by someone deciding “Give them set visits and make them promise to play ball!” Or offer the guy behind it a collumn on another site and make sure they don’t give opinions on secret projects. Whatever. Now we are back to getting our scoops from the trades, like it was pre-Netscape. The voices are still out there I believe, people who have things to say about the work they see on upcoming productions, and want very much to express their thoughts. All we need now are the new sites that will listen and provide that forum for all of us who love movies.
I agree with all this. I like your writing Drew, that’s why I come here, but the set visits and celebrity interviews only give the same information the studios disseminate everywhere else anyway. Even if all the former gossip and skullduggery sites went back to their former wicked ways, it’s not like all the corporations would stop promoting their movies the way they always have.
But I also understand that you have to make a living, and I don’t begrudge anyone that. It’s just that I wish I could get actual information from sites I like, rather than seeing everything on Deadline or The Wrap first.
I miss the kind of reporting that AICN used to do, and I agree with Joe R. The typical news found on film web sites today reads the same as it does in other outlets that don’t necessarily specialize. But perhaps it’s a maturation process, both on the part of the reporting and the material offered by the production companies. I only know that while the writers have matured, the studios have not. I never thought I would express this, but I’m tired of the sci-fi genre being expressed so poorly, particularly with comic book adaptations. There’s a lot of content, but not a lot of content produced well and with respect to the original material. I’m not in the drivers seat, so this is armchair quarterbacking at best.
Drew —
I’m an infrequent commenter here, though I check in at least a couple times a week to read your reviews.
I’m more of a TV person than movie person, so you can take my thoughts with a grain of salt. I love your outright reviews, Film Nerd 2.0 (which is how I found the site in the first place), and your looks at older, classic films. The behind the scenes features are completely movie dependent. I would gobble up anything and everything about The Hobbit, as I’m a LOTR fanatic, but behind the scenes for say, Prometheus? Eh.
Celebrity interviews are frankly boring and I can see/read them on any one of a dozen sites.
I’m fairly spoiler-phobic, so while I appreciate the desire for people to know about scripts, etc, I would be hesitant to read anything about them.
Regarding the community at large and your work. Personally I find your reviews refreshing precisely because you put so much of yourself into them. Between that and your insights during the Film Nerd series, I feel like I can legitimately understand why you may or may not like a movie, even when I don’t agree with you. I don’t need to agree with a critic I am reading — I often disagree with Alan Sepinwall and Dan Feinberg, your Hitfix TV brethren, but I always appreciate a coherent and well-thought opinion. It often makes me think if nothing else. And I appreciate the same from the commentariat. It is when opinions degenerate into name-calling – either name calling you or name calling other commentaters that the site can turn into the common cesspool that ceases to be fun. We can have different opinions — movies are after all art, but just because we don’t agree does not mean one side is “stupid.”
Enjoy your vacation :)
Hi Drew, Have a great vacation! One of the aspects of earlier online film sites I miss is retrospective looks at under-appreciated or obscure films. As a long-time fan of all genres, I always like reading intelligent critics discuss the importance of an unknown favorite. For example I believe it was you who turned me on to Putney Swope. Films that I love that fall into this category include If… and The Royal Hunt of the Sun. It’s really too bad so much of what appears on film sites now is driven by the news cycle as if they are traditional media. I always want the forums to be about film discussion. Unfortunately there is really nothing to talk about with a film that hasn’t been released apart from speculation on casting, director etc. I like your Bond series and others like it because anyone can participate in the discussion as long as they’ve seen the film.
I really enjoy detailed story-based analyses of franchises. The second looks at Spider-man, Prometheus and DKR are great new examples of this. For me, the ultimate example of this is the massive Matrix Trilogy article from AICN that helped illustrate how the story and character arcs may not have been perfectly rendered as films, but were coherent and had interesting themes.
Hi Drew. Here’s what I would like to see more of on entertainment websites in general:
Early scripts reviews: dissect what works, what doesn’t and why with particular focus on the mechanics of storytelling. Fewer and fewer people read books and if you don’t read you can’t write or know what constitutes good writing. And its wishful thinking on my part but maybe if an early script review points out its deficiencies and there’s enough online backlash the studios might fix those problems before filming. (Your review of the ‘Robocop’ reboot was enlightening and disheartening.)
Stop the mindless worship at the altar of nostalgia. ‘Hitfix’ doesn’t suffer from this affliction but so many other websites do and maybe you could talk to those folks. Not all the movies from our childhoods and teen years were gems but the mere mention of a reboot or sequel seems to send the fan community into convulsions. I grant most reboots and sequels are completely wrongheaded and lack a vision other than box office receipts but often the originals weren’t that great to begin with. ‘Total Recall’ and ‘Conan’: the best thing about those films was the music, not Schwarzenegger or the scripts. ‘Tron’- good idea sunk by awful dialogue and even worse music. ‘Red Dawn’ the preferred fantasy film of people who live in underground bunkers. (Written by someone who doesn’t know the first thing about geopolitics, history or military strategy. I say this as a 20 year military veteran.)
Call out studios when they show a lack of spine. Such as reshooting ‘Gangster Squad.’ Really? I am all for moving it to a later date. That shows respect. But before the Aurora shooting Warner’s had no problem showing a film in which the climatic moment was a Tommy gun shootout in a movie theater. And this scene would be shown in movie theaters and watched by patrons in movie theaters. We know this stance is a knee jerk reaction. Remember after 9/11 or Columbine and the talk about limiting violence in the movies? How long did that last? And what’s been the number one movie of the last two weeks? ‘Expendables 2.’ Not exactly a film that’s an ode to beating swords (or high caliber automatic weaponry) into plowshares. Call them out and let the audience decide because they certainly have appetites for destruction.
Lastly, if you can don’t run celebrity interviews unless they are substantive or at least entertaining. We’ve seen this movie before and most interviews sound the same: everybody was great to work with, the director’s a genius and the script was blessed by God.
Keep up the good work. I enjoy your ‘Second Look’ articles.
I started reading aint-it-cool-news around 1996. The wild west days of the internet are over. There is still room for a bandit website that focuses on early scoops and “spy” reports, but these days I think you are better off serving a different role. If you miss it, secretly mentor a younger site, but focus your writing elsewhere.
I enjoy platforms that focus on craft- whether it be Inside the Actor’s Studio, American Cinematographer, or the early days of John August’s blog.
Nerd 2.0 is the best thing you write. It allows you to share your insight both as a storyteller and media educator, and it focuses on a very specific audience. The personalized focus on education of the audience was the most unique quality of your writing as Moriarty. I encourage you to further sharpen your online writing through the lens of your craft- as writer and as teacher. You don’t have to do advance script reviews, but focus on screenwriting, story, and an educational breakdown of film language- in a manner that is nuanced, diligent, and accessible.
Yes, I really do miss the “Wild West days”. It was fun to read a reader’s review from an ultra secret early screening of an anticipated movie or a script review or something like that. But to be honest, what is spoiling the fun for me, is not just that all the big sites are now “playing by the rules” (minus an unprofessional amount of f-bombs in their articles), but that most new “cowboys” are assholes.
Look around you! Every 13 years old has their own movie blog, full of “worst film ever” snark. Say what you want about Harry Knowles, but to me it was always obvious that he honestly loves movies and has a lot of fun sharing his geek-out moments with the world, while “the next generation”, from NUKE THE FRIDGE to “Mr Plinkett” are only a half step above a typical thread in the IMDB message boards. I expect personal attacks and shit like that from the people in the comment section, but you wouldn’t believe how many professional-ish sites (and professional!) I stopped reading, because they became too hate driven. I’m too old for that shit!
There are one or two entertainment- or “geek”-centric sites that I’m still reading for news, but they are all interchangable, because the scoops are missing. Today it’s only about press releases. Celebrity interviews? When it’s just to promote the new movie, I don’t care. They always say the same anyway. Sometimes certain sites have a nice series, like the BEHIND THE SCENES PICTURE OF THE DAY on AICN or RANDOM ROLES at the A.V. Club. And of course your excellent FILM NERD 2.0 series. (I still would love to see you going to a SciFi convention and talk about it in front of an audience.) But that’s it.
I don’t believe in reviews. I know, it’s a hollow phrase to say these days, but it’s true. I watch whatever I want to watch, even if the reviews are bad, so there is no need for me to visit any sites for early reviews. Although I tend to read them AFTER I saw a movie, just to see what other people thought about it. (It’s kinda a one-sided discussion). But even here I usually rely on Vern, Popculturediva42 (YouTube) and some very few others, who really put a lot of thought into their reviews. (I wish Film Crit Hulk had chosen a schtick that is easier to read…)
Anyway…what was the question again? Oh yeah, online movie reporting has evolved both ways. It’s more and less professional and I’m not really a fan of either side. Reading sites like Hit Fix or ComingSoon became more an unexciting daily routine, kinda like reading the newspaper or checking Google News.
The only thing I can’t stand about Harry Knowles was he came off as the lynchpin for the wild west days going out. He got set visits and ran positive reviews immidatley afterward. If he does not get a set visit or a piece of memorbilia from the movie, he shits on it. He’s also lied and done lots of snarky things. I also hate how he thinks he’s so smart and so much better than everybody because he did nothing growing up besides watching movies and reading comics. With all do respect Drew, but your old boss was and still is a twit.
I like Drew because he explains his likes and dislikes in critical manner. Rather than saying something doesn’t work because it doesn’t relate to something from his life, like Harry. I mean geez, did anybody read his Inception review? It was a bad movie because they dreamed up regular firearms…instead of minotaurs and lazor swords.
And actually this is the thing that I mean when I say “He loves movies”. He always thinks “Oh, that could have been more awesome, if…”. That doesn’t make him a trustworthy reviewer, but it always makes me smile.
Now I don’t pretend to know him, so I can only talk about the impression that I got from him, but he seems to me he loves to yank the chain of the haters. He writes accidently a sentence that makes him kinda come across like a creepy pedophile and the talkbackers call him out for that? Okay, the next half year he’s gonna write at least 20 of those sentences every single day on purpose in whatever he releases! That’s not very professional and definitely not good for his reputation, but he seems to have fun with it. Again, it makes me smile.
And actually I would like to know how the “presents = good review” thing comes from. I guess it must be his GODZILLA review, where even he admitted that he the whole surrounding event made the movie look better than it was. But there are also incidents like when they flew him to a private screening of ROLLERBALL with John McTiernan and he still wrote a negative review. And we all know much he hated TERMINATOR: SALVATION, even though McG personally showed up to his birthday party, gave him an original Terminator skull and Harry afterwards bragged about how awesome this present was!
But it’s true, AICN has lost its edge and relevance. It was once “geek central”, they were taste makers, enfants terribles, but now they it’s just another movie news site, only without any scoops. Harry was once the guy who everybody wanted to be, but now the master became the student and he has lots of trouble with catching up. Nobody can take away from him what he managed to do with AICN back in the days, but at the same time nobody really cares for what he is doing now.
Well…I still would love to go to a BNAT one day…
I will admit the “presents= good review” is not nearly as evident as it once was, probably because he realizes people are up to his scheme, because I do remember the whole Terminator thing, and you got me on that one. He still seems to do it sometimes.
But, although I think he is kind of a twit, I must agree as well that his reviews make me laugh sometimes. Like his reviews of “Twilight: Eclipse” or “Battlefield Earth” two of the biggest what-the-fucks I think I’ve ever read.
The main thing that annoys me about him and that I don’t see in Drew, is how he carries himself sometimes, like he knows better than us because he watches so many movies and such. Just comes off pompous to me sometimes, but as mean as it sounds he is fun to laugh at.
Don’t forget his BLADE 2 review…although I wish I could forget it…
(On a completely unrelated note: Man, my last post is so full of mistakes that it’s emberassing.)
I always much preferred Drew even in the old AICN days, because his reviews have sufficient nuance that he can say something like, “This movie’s not great, but it has this redeeming quality.” Or the opposite, “This movie is great, but has these problems. You can tell if you would or wouldn’t like a film even if you realize you probably don’t agree with what he says. Not to bash on Harry too much more, but my problem with him is that he writes positive reviews of really bad films. “Dungeons and Dragons” for example. Of course, everyone has an opinion, but I’d like a TINY bit of truth in advertising, at least a drop.
Not to mention that his negative reviews are extremely stupid, not very well explored and seem like they are coming from a 12-year-old girl…Like his Toy Story 3 review, which was a bad film because Andy gave away Woody in the end…
Harry probably also shouldnt just write on a world wide website that he smokes weed, like he did in his Indiana Jones review…
I do actually miss the script reviews. And though geek culture movies have come a long way from where they were in the mid to late 90’s, there is still that sense that sometimes early peeks under the hood can be helpful to the process. As mentioned above, I think a primary example of the benefits of of things like script reviews were illustrated by Drew’s own JJ Abrams aborted Superman fiasco. While I’m sure there were a thousand other mitigating facotrs, the uproar raised over script and the liberties taken with elements considered “canon” helped to give Warner Bros pause over pulling the trigger on that particular take on the character. Arguably, that may be no better or worse than the Bryan Singer movie we got instead, but it seemed like a validation of the purpose behind posting such reviews(I’m sure the backlash/studio response cause Drew to lose some sleep).
I’m in my early 30s now and I didn’t have regular access to the internet until I was 21. I can remember the days when the information about upcoming films (or even films in the past) were limited, either in the form of Entertainment Weekly or one of Leonard Maltin’s concise reviews. When I finally got regular internet access (thanks, college) I made frequent visits to AICN, Dark Horizons, Roger Ebert’s website or The Filthy Movie Critic. All of a sudden, you had access to reviews that were longer and more elaborate and at times more passionate in tone about what worked or what didn’t in a film and it was a nice change of pace.
I do think there is value in not being spoiled, in walking into a movie as cold as possible. To pose a recent example, I avoided as much as I could about production reports on The Dark Knight Rises. As a result I think the movie played better for me. I guess you can’t stop certain info from spilling out and if a website is going to feature spoilers, it’s very important that spoiler warnings are attached. At that point, it becomes the choice of the reader. I bet there are many who love reading articles that give away as much as possible and good for them. But it is a preference and as long as spoiler-heavy articles are carefully presented, I’m fine with that. As I stated before, I started reading those sites as early as 2001 so I’m not sure if I missed out on the uneasy relationship between online film critics and studios. It seems I always read about those stories long after the fact.
The interviews and set visits on this site and AICN over the years have been consistently good, as well as interviews on the Motion/Captured Podcast (R.I.P.). I understand that you can only report so much and that, in the process of interviewing, you can only ask so much. But they’re valuable in showcasing the hard work and commitment these professionals bring their jobs; even if the end result isn’t to our liking, we’ll know these people didn’t screw around. They busted their ass and that’s admirable to me.
When you post certain features like Movie Nerd 2.0, franchise retrospectives, overlooked gems (Must-See) or book reviews, as a reader I value those articles, even when they’re not as frequent or seemingly abandoned. This happened a bit on your podcast as well and I’m not complaining. I savor those morsels when I can get them. It shows that you want to talk about them.
If sites like AICN had to change over the years than the same is for Hitfix. There’s nothing wrong with experimentation as long as you keep the core ideas in place and that you’re responsible for what you choose to share with the world.
This topic is another good idea of yours. For me, when everyone has the same “scoops”, set interviews and are reviewing the same movies it comes down to who are the most interesting voices. My regulars are Deadline (they seem to have the scoops), Collider, AICN (mostly for the talkbacks these days), Hitfix and Hollywood-Elsewhere. Plus if there’s a movie I’m interested in I’ll google it from time to time for news.
I don’t have a problem with everyone running with the same bit of news. It’s exciting when there’s a cool casting announcement or a particular director “might” do an unexpected movie. I still like reading the various opinions from each site and the talkbackers. To be honest, I’ll sometimes read a hot story and think, “Wow, I wonder what Drew thinks of this”. So for me, when everyone has the same stuff, it comes down to websites themselves, which have their own personalities.
As far as spoilers and early script reviews, I love them. For me a movie is the journey, how the actors, writers and filmmakers tell the story. Knowing there’s going to be a cameo or some of the story beats doesn’t ruin it for me. It adds to the anticipation (or the dread if it sounds bad, but is even sweeter if the choice turns out to be right). The trailers give so much away, what’s the difference if we learn some things a year earlier? For those who don’t want spoilers, a spoiler warning should be enough (some trailers should have spoiler warnings).
As for internet reactions, it’s a tricky thing. Studios might do well to take the pulse of opinion but they should also listen to their own integrity if they’re sure in what they’re doing. When “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” was being made most of the opinions seemed bad. They’re doing that again? CGI apes?! I didn’t agree because I read comments from actors saying the script was good and it would rock. So in that sense I could see the makers blocking out the din. But with all these “pre-sold” properties and sequels being made it’s no wonder there’s so much interest in movies that are being made. There should be a balance between satisfying curiousity (otherwise rumors fill the void) and giving the filmmakers room to make their movie.
Hello Mr. McWeeny,
A lurker here. I found you through Hitfix and really had no awareness of AICN until after it disappeared. I liked the perspective you offered but didn’t become a regular reader until the Film Nerd 2.0 series and a critical mass of old-film retrospectives. I like the state of the column and while I could see something like a script reading being an occassional interesting “pre-review” I don’t think that a dedicated show-business expose is likely to hold my attention.
While I like the idea in an abstract sense of having someone out there to report on questionable artistic and business decisions in the movie industry if necessary, and to laud their risks, I don’t really see why that can’t be fit around traditional press rules the way it already is at sites like yours. My impression with AICN is that it took an industry that was simply opaque and published insights beyond it ,and while that may well have been a laudable goal in abstract it’s not material I particularly care about. Investigative reporting is necessary to reveal toxic material, but if it just finds dirty laundry I’d rather avoid it.
You have found a voice in this column as a writer, movie-industry insider and as a father. While I understand the discomfort of presenting your open opinions in this public a space, I really think that the second of those three – the one that gives you access to inside processes like script drafts – is the least of all of them.
Regardless, keep up the good work.
Javier
Without the reviews from preview screenings as a part of their content AICN pretty much ceases to exist–that was always the big draw for me. So I guess on that level I do miss those reviews. It was the infantile level of discourse in the comments section that drove me away from that site. One of the best things about HitFix is it’s smart people discussing popular culture and respectfully disagreeing with each other.
I’ve been reading Hitfix for some time, actually got started after hearing Sepinwall with Bill Simmons over at ESPN/Grantland. I enjoy the work you do, though I admit I am easily the most excited by your reviews and analysis.
I love reading the questions of “why”, like your recent Dark Knight posts, and when you grapple with the larger questions in the industry. Which movies get made, why, what drives the industry, and how in turn does the industry change its consumers? Its the analysis, of specific movies, trends etc, whether reviews or simply thoughts and commentary that I love to read, and make my work day pass much quicker!
I find the least interesting part is interviews, and I rarely/never watch/read them. It feels prepackaged, of course working on set was fun/exciting for director/producer zzzzzzzzzz.
I love hearing well reasoned thoughts, even when I disagree with them, and find your commentary, analysis, and reviews to be far more interesting than actors droning on about movies they know are bad but for obvious reasons have to be positive about.
Its something I notice over in the Fien Print frequently, I think Dan has some very very cool stuff he does, the Take me to the Pilots, other pieces of commentary and analysis that I love to read, but he seems like he gets stuck doing Survivor (as an example) recaps and interviews frequently, things like that that simply do not interest me at all (and I would guess are the least interesting part of his job).
Recaps and interviews, I can go to EW.com if I wanted to see them (I do not), I would love to see you guys unleashed, free to ask interesting questions, explore topics, and debate the bigger questions, whatever tickles your fancy.
Anyways, keep up the great work Drew!
I do miss the way things used to be. I don’t mean chasing scoops and spoiling things (no TOLDJA! or EXCLU! needed), but the sense that online crowd actually had a voice in changing things for the better. People always reference your JJ Superman script review, but I would instead point out how The Fountain was likely going to be shelved again–permanently–if your script review hadn’t come out to encourage WB to pull the trigger. There are other examples of a filmmaker or even studio being gunshy on a risker choice, and sites like AICN would back them up and get the word out.
It’s not like that anymore, really. Much of the time, it feels like most online “journalists” are simply offshoots of the studios’ marketing departments. The studios are packaging the content and even the ways it gets reported on. There’s no difference in coverage at most of the sites. Even a negative review doesn’t matter much anymore since it comes after months of being sold something. A couple vague twitter remarks might be the only glimpse of a journalist’s real opinions.
But there are interesting conversations still happening. I’ve been reading you long enough to respect your voice and opinion so I’m curious about your thoughts on films. I like the Film Nerd articles as they open up a larger conversation about film’s role in our lives. I like Film Critic Hulk, who has done more for online discourse (film and otherwise) in the last year than most bloggers can claim for their entire career. I love the wit of Vern and passion of a Devin or Jeremy Smith. The landscape has changed, the studios won, but there’s still value in what’s being done.
The most interesting articles tend to be those that dive into the art of film, and our experiences with it, head first. I am a Film Nerd 1.0, and as I delve deeper into the magic of it I find more and more to love and inspire. There are certain people on certain sites who I feel really embrace the idea of discussion of film, and who can write about it intelligently and calmly, even when things get heated. These are my favourite people to read, and I do so on a regular basis – my only complaint comes from the fact that you guys seem unable to write as fast as I read!
I also really enjoy set visits. They are often a studio sanctioned bit of fluff, but even through that there is the experience of being on the set of The Hobbit, or The Dark Knight Rises, or Battleship….? Okay, I’m joking about that last one, but as a former film school guy and BTS fan, I love reading about the atmosphere and process and life on a set as things come together.
I also have a weakness for spoilers and rumours. Even though they sometimes ruin the experience they also sometimes save me some cash (and expectation *cough*Robocop*cough*).
I look forward to joining in the discussion.
I do miss the script reviews. I miss the reporter getting so worked up over the direction a studio project was taking that it caused the studio to try harder.
What AICN was, was pretty awesome. What it is now is a joke. Harry has his fingers in so many different pots his objectivity is gone. If you’re a regular at his birthday party or send him pwesents you’re guaranteed to be taken care of on AICN. His pimping of the little girl who made the zombie movie is frustrating as there are far more talented young & old filmmakers out there who can’t get that kind of exposure.
The whole thing over there became very insider which is tragic since part of being a film geek was being an outcast. Now everyone is a “geek” or they claim to be.
What does this mean for the future of reporting & what I think you should do Drew?
You need to make a clear choice at some point. Are you a screenwriter looking to play nice with studio’s, producer’s, etc. or are you a hard hitting writer about the film industry. Are you honest and unmerciful or do you hold your tongue to protect your screenwriter interests? It’s one thing if Tarantino writes an article about movies he loves. He’s not a paid reporter. It’s different where you are. Your job is to give us unfiltered news and reviews. You’re supposed to hold the mirror up to the industry. Be a voice about what’s right and what’s wrong with movies today. I actually think you do that for the most part by the way.
You can’t get that on AICN. It’s a bloated mess right now. Personal & and professional relationships trump the truth. Agendas are apparent in everything they put out with the exception of what Nordling writes I think. AICN gets hits out of habit. Not content.
I look at you and think you’re the voice that can be stronger and more articulate than any talking about film right now. You know the business inside and out and you have a love affair with all kinds of films. You want films to be great. You don’t seem to care if your friends or someone who sent you a toy in the mail made them. You speak clearly on every genre. That’s what you want your reputation to be.
I think if you decide to do script reviews again it would be a great thing. No one has to read a review with spoilers in it if you warn them first. But having an actual fan with a brain sneak into the development process that is normally filled with notes from the brain dead is exciting to me.
That being said, you start doing this and studios may never work with you again…or they may try to buy you to curry favor. It’s a tough choice.
My advice is keep being yourself. Be honest. Look at films without taking into account personal feelings for people involved. Be a modern day Pauline Kael. That’s what this industry needs most. Someone who raises the discourse and isn’t afraid to call a turd a turd.
I’d love to see script reviews but that’s a slippery slope. The only thing I would not like to see are set visits. I think once a reporter visits a set, they are bought and paid for.
Tell the truth. Don’t be a suckup. Basically, be the anti-Harry Knowles. There’s great value in that.
Harry Knowles has what he has because 1) he got in early 2) he’s a charming guy who loves movies and 3) is so inept at telling good from bad in his reviews that he gives his readers the simple satisfaction of calling him out. The secret to AICN’s success is that it is a constantly replayed trainwreck with a lot of spectators, most of whom really ought to know better by now.
The way Devin Faraci has been able to build his site is impressive, but I hardly ever look at it. For every thing he gets right, he is way off base with another thing. The way he talks about some people, like James Cameron, sounds utterly psychotic, and although he loves picking online fights, he doesn’t know how to argue.
The film critic with the biggest online following is, of course, Ebert. He has more people hanging on his tweets than most movie stars. He can mock and nitpick with the pettiest of them, but he almost always chooses to lay out the bigger picture and strive for some truth in his reaction. That’s all anyone could ask from a critic.
Yes, I do miss it. Quite a bit actually. I loved it when you guys would find a project that usually be dressed up as something incredible and tear it down and reveal for everyone to see what a massive pile of shit it was going to be. Saved me time, money and you were almost always right. That’s what I liked about what you did on Twitter. I had no illusions about the quality of this project. It looks from everything released so far to be complete shit. But, that script review really pushed it over the top and I’m happy to say there’s no way in Hell I’ll have anything to do with it now. I still haven’t seen the “Total Recall” remake either.
The thing is, I miss the days when you guys were fanboys, yeah, but there was also a not so subtle desire to stick it to the studios. At the time AICN went up, movies were just beginning to reach the top of the ‘blockbuster’ excrement tsunami they’re riding now. It seemed like AICN existed to take the piss out of the entire process. It let us know which projects to pay attention to and vice-versa and gave us a peek behind the curtains and let us know exactly how much contempt Hollywood has for it’s customers.
I liked that. I liked that you guys were OUTSIDE looking in.
I understand that most of you guys deep down wanted to be part of the process and I think that’s great. It is always good to see someone from our side make it big or at least make a name for themselves doing what they love.
But, here’s the problem with the state of film sites today: Some of you are on the inside and most of the guys that aren’t want to be there with you.
I miss the spoilers and exclusives and the other shit the studios never wanted to see, because at the end of the day, THAT WAS WHAT MATTERED. I give a shit about a press release or embargoes or any of that crap. Everyone in the online film industry bends over backwards to appease the studios now because you’re afraid of pissing them off and losing your access. And worse, some of the online sites are simply extensions of the studio advertising machine.
That’s why I refuse to call much of anything online ‘journalism’. True journalism is objective and while there’s VERY little of that actually going on these days, entertainment sites are too compromised and at some points completely in bed with what they’re supposed to be reporting about. There’s no objectivity. There’s no barrier between you and what you’re reporting about. You used to be a bunch of scrappy guys who loved movies and would get the news out no matter what. That pissed people off and was dependent on sources and whatnot and most of the news was unreliable as hell, but it was more fun than being fed studio approved pictures and videos.
AICN was great, yeah. But, I can’t look at any entertainment website anymore without the firm belief that you’ve all been bought and paid for.
I’ve been reading online film news for 16 years now, since the early days of AICN, Corona, and Dark Horizons. The quality of writing wasn’t always the greatest, and plenty of false news was breathlessly reported, but it was a ton of fun keeping up on the latest spy reports and script reviews.
I do feel at this point that online movie reporting has been entirely co-opted by the studios, and obviously that’s a shame. When I see a dozen different sites touting an “exclusive teaser poster debut” — because the studio offered each of them a different version of the poster — I just sigh and shake my head. Movie sites, this is not your beautiful life. The studios no longer see you as the enemy; they see you as part of their marketing budget.
Of course I understand the financial and other constraints that have brought this dynamic about. Nobody chooses to be co-opted in the face of other, better options. And the same phenomenon has happened with all kinds of businesses in the internet era. It’s about to happen with Twitter. You either monetize or you fade away.
But what troubles me the most is the awkward blend of real journalism with frothy studio-endorsed “reporting.” I’d rather just see all the studio stuff (posters, set reports, etc.) run as straight advertisements and have the rest of the space be filled with genuine editorial content. Even if I had to scroll past six banner ads to get to the good stuff. I just hate the idea that everything on this site (and others like it) is treated as an “article” even if it’s just an embed of a new 30-second TV spot.
Also, I don’t really buy the argument about needing to behave well so that the studios don’t deny you access. What is this “access” really getting you? The privilege of hearing The Rock talk in person about how he enjoyed driving a fast car in his new movie? The joy of getting to say you have an “exclusive” set photo from Resident Evil 10? Seems to me that film journalism was a whole lot better when *nobody* had access.
Nick- I agree and well said about Mr. Nobody. I don’t seek spoilers but passion about upcoming projects. Who’s making what. Does it sound good? Who’s being courted by casting? How’s the script coming along? How’s Robopocalypse’s script gelling? I take them only as opinions so far. This is all separate from spoilers. Please keep the quick interviews (like “The Rock”) and tell us if anyone saw a rough cut of “Lincoln” yet and what they thought of it. I think the most fun I had reading about movies this year was the tweeted reactions from the first Avengers screenings, in which so many enthusiastically expressed their delight. Reminded me of when AICN reported on seeing those 20 minutes of LOTR at Cannes. Nobody was trying to stick anything to the studios—they were simply raving about what they saw, for good or bad. Now it is 20 sites debuting teaser posters as you say.
I started reading AICN in 1999 to get spoilers for THE PHANTOM MENANCE, and I’ve been reading that site ever since.
Yes, I do miss the way things used to be. I believe set visits and interviews only benefit the website posting them and the person visiting and interviewing; I don’t expect any celebrity, film maker, or studio to say or do anything in an interview that would reveal any honest depiction of what’s happening or had happened during the making of a film, and I don’t expect any person being granted access to a set to have enough freedom to make public what really was going on and how things really looked.
The script and early screenings reviews at AICN were something that genuinely benefited the reader just as much as the person who got to read and see those films early. It, indirectly, acknowledged a truth that practically every movie site today does not through what they post and how they post it: The majority of the readership does not live in L. A., New York, Austin, or another place that is immersed in the entertainment industry. Most people do not read Variety or the Hollywood Reporter. They don’t have access to that script that just won a bidding war and is being hailed as “the next best thing”. Early previews are not shown in abundance and in cities far too out of the way for most people.
I’ll keep this short. I think this site has found the right balance. I followed AICN for years but the site is a bit rambling and hard to find worthwhile stuff anymore. I don’t really care for the celebrity interviews on Hitfix but I know they help sites like this keep running and they don’t get in the way. You and Alan have great in depth reviews that are fun to delve into when I need to debrief, if you will. This site really points me to stuff that I otherwise might not see. Excellent job.
Never in the history of ever should a screenplay currently in development be reviewed, period, end of story. If you give a shit about movies or film making, you should understand that works in progress are works in progress. It’s akin to reviewing a not-yet-open restaurant by looking at their grocery list or reviewing an unpainted painting by looking at the paint cans and brushes sitting next to the canvas.
I agree somewhat, John,, but there are other situations to consider. A script obviously can be easily seen as a work in progress by those outside the studio system (sometimes even more so), but it can also alert people to something that should not be committed to celluloid. I don’t seek reviews in detail of scripts, but love it when I hear one is said to be killer- THAT makes me want to see the film (Django Unchained for example- I won’t read the script as I want to be completely surprised). I do wish to hear, however, if a travesty is about to be committed, like that famed Superman script, or let’s say if revisionist history goes on that should not be (Amazing Spider-man anyone?). And how many times has a studio taken a great script and whittled it down to nothing in the end. You’d never know that it had started so well had you not heard or seen with your own eyes in advance how great the original script was.
But who’s to say a script should or shouldn’t be filmed? Who’s to say the resulting movie won’t be great? People working in Hollywood for twenty, thirty, forty years don’t know for sure, so is one individual critic better qualified to make that damning pronouncement?
You might *wish* to hear if someone thinks a travesty is about to be committed, but that opinion can kill what could end up being a great movie. We’ll never know, though, will we
And if you’re interested if a bad movie started out with a great script, then feel free to review early drafts of movies, but do it *after* they’ve already been made.
Who’s to say indeed. However there are train wrecks of scripts that common sense can point to, when studio execs simply cannot see the forest for the trees, for whatever reason. Concerning established characters or history, writers get a chance at being custodians of characters or canon, and there is an absolute responsibility there to treat the property with respect. If it is not, then we all have the right to say nay. A sex scene between John Lennon and Paul McCartney” in the new script for “The Longest Cocktail Party” would get any Beatles fan crying foul, with good reason. No need to wait for the film. You mess with that and you will get burned and SHOULD. However, your point can also be true as well for the times like, for quick example, when Scorcese’s script for “Last Temptation of Christ” was blasted before anyone saw the finished film. It’s just best to remember it goes both ways. Something is coming through the haze…is that…my God…another GALACTUS cloud in Avengers 2!
“Never in the history of ever should a screenplay currently in development be reviewed”… that’s a contradiction in terms. Development = review. On what planet does everyone in the development process, and only those people, come up with the goods to improve a screenplay all the time? Back in the real world, it’s becoming increasingly clear that development is precisely what isn’t happening where it needs to happen. Studios should bend and thank the internet for every piece of free advice they can use.
When the internet starts paying to make movies, the internet can make decisions about the development of movies.
The internet won’t pay for the development of movies, because it is just a bunch of transmission devices and electrical signals that doesn’t watch movies. That’s facetious, but you mean the people who use the internet, right? In that case, those people most certainly do pay for movies to get made, one way or another.
What you probably meant to say is that sometimes public remarks about a screenplay going into production can do more harm than good. Maybe, sometimes. It’s a very different claim from your original claim, though.
And let’s not forget- we are talking the review of the script, for goodness sake. Most of the time, no one is out to stop a movie from getting made when they read a script. Advance script readings go on everywhere, they are going on right now and will be as long as there are movie productions. They are also being read by people who are no different from you or me (often with zero film history or writing knowledge- I’ve met 2) who are hired by studios to see if a script is worthwhile, and by many other eclectic groups, including those folks who are so often categorized as dunces, those know-nothings on the internet. Treat them with respect- most of us know a script for what it is, we know it can change, we know a so-so script can be come a great movie in the hands of a savvy director, and we know a good script can be ruined by a hack. We’ve read Dalton Trumbo, Ernst Lubisch, and many are in the business. Scripts can exist on their own and be judged so, like a novel, play, or New Yorker article, but when a script is finalized and not salvageable, it is not too much different from dreck by Danielle Steele (she has her fans, the poorly done script will find a fan or two). Hiring a hack like Seth Grahaeme Smith to write Dark Shadows was so clearly a mistake very early on in the process, but bad decisions get made every day. Accept that some people can see them sometimes. The Dark Shadows team had a responsibility to treat the characters with respect, and clearly, absolutely, they did not. They gave their enormous fan base 2 hours of camp (by the way, disco did not exist in the early seventies- did Smith do any research at all?)and angered them, even bringing some to tears judging by the fansite forum reactions. Make no mistake, they wanted a huge hit, big time money, and that script sunk them, and they should have listened to those voices. Ironic that we are on Drew’s site having this discussion- I’ll always be grateful that he voiced an opinion about that horrible take on Superman, which may have helped those with the purse strings see it was a bad idea and kept some more fans from weeping.
I’m trying to think when I was first truly aware of AICN, which was the first ‘geek’ movie site I read regularly. I guess it must have been around 2000, because I remember reading all the different articles and expectations leading up to Lord of the Rings. Anyway, not that important. Just, context, I guess. I’ve been present to see most of the evolution of internet reporting.
Were there good things about the Wild West approach back then? Sure. Are there drawbacks to the legitimization, for lack of a better word, that internet reporting has undergone in the last decade, and the strictures it can sometimes impose? Again, sure. Do I miss ‘the old days’? Not really. Or, at least, not many aspects of them.
As much as anything, beyond studio acceptance, I think the evolution here is as much about internet reporting “growing up”. When sites like AICN and CHUD first came into focus, there was something almost defiant about the way they tackled film news and reviews. There was no attempt at faking some kind of objective distance from the subjects reported on. Positive reports palpitated with the excitement of the writer, and rumors of mishandling of beloved properties fumed with indignant anger. The people writing these things were, first and foremost, fans, and they cared deeply, personally about the films they reported on. That was the whole point, the contrast to some of the more mainstream film journalism. “By geeks, for geeks”.
The various nom de plums, like Drew’s “Moriarty”, have more or less fallen away now, and some years back it just seemed like that was something you *did*, when you wrote on these sites; but it’s easy to forget that there were real reasons, at least initially, that contributors hid their identity. There was an element of outlaw reporting, when a site posted a review of a leaked script, or people reported in from preview screenings and focus tests.
But if internet reporting started in a sort of rebellious teenage age, it’s matured into adulthood. So the tone’s perhaps become somewhat more sober, and the relationship between the scribes and the studios has gone from varying degrees of adversarialness to a more symbiotic relationship. And mostly, I think it’s been a net gain.
There’s no doubt that the way we process film news has been irrevocably changed by geek reporting. The level of voluntary access and insight we get into the development from the moment a script is picked up and through the process would’ve been unthinkable a decade ago (whether that balance has shifted too far in the other direction, with too much being revealed long before the film reaches theaters, is a different discussion). So when people like Drew are working fairly firmly within the system today, I think, in large part, that’s because the system moved to accommodate them as much, if not more, than they have shifted to accommodate it.
There’s still that level of personal passion and thirst for films that was so precious in the beginning. Drew’s Film Nerd 2.0 are a perfect illustration of that.
And of course, the code of conduct has shifted to reflect the change in the critic/studio relationship. Where the leaking of reviews was once arguably one of the main brand of scoops on these sites, breaking an embargo today is widely considered a dick move of serious proportions, because this is a system that’s been built somewhat jointly between studios and internet critics. It’s no longer sticking it to “The Man”, who’s trying to keep stuff from you; it’s shaking a guy’s hand and then blatantly screwing him over the next second.
(Christ, I’m rambling. And still more to go. But it’ll go up like this, because if I start trying to edit, I’ll never get it posted)
Focusing specifically on script reviews for a second: I don’t feel it needs to be a standard part of the reporting process. That said, one of my favorite articles that Drew has ever written is the script review of X3/Open letter to Tom Rothman (www.aintitcool.com/node/20443, for your reading pleasure). It’s both an angry and astonished reaction to a chain of horrendous decision-making, and an earnest plea to the people behind it.
And that, along with Drew’s writing in general, encapsulates what I consider the best qualities of film reporting: First and foremost, enthusiasm and passion for film. Approaching the job from the viewpoint of wanting more great movies, rather than an opportunity to appear cool and knowledgeable by snarking and jeering (an attitude that I feel has become prevalent in the reporting on some sites, and has led me to drop several of them).
If it’s even possible to summarize this rambling mess, I guess it’s this: What I want from film reporting is enthusiasm and passion for the art from the writer. That’s what I felt set internet reporting apart way back when, and, while the methods and rules in doing that have changed quite a bit in the intervening years, that’s what I feel I’m still getting from Drew and people of his class today.
I love to read reviews before I see a new film. I like to make an informed decision about how to spend my money and polished reviewers like yourself make that easier to do. That being said, I’m also a spoiler-phobe. I hate to have much ruined before I go into a movie – to the point that I only watch most trailers once or twice. Therefore, things like script reviews just don’t do much for me.
I’ve gotten more pleasure out of your “Second Look” articles in recent months than anything else on the site. I read the original reviews, see the movies, and then come back for the 2nd look because it gives me a chance to feel like I’m involved in the process – part of a community discussion. Even if I don’t comment I am able to form opinions, compare and contrast my own thoughts, and walk away with deeper understanding of my own thoughts on a film. This is the type of site that I want to visit regularly.
I like to read casting news. I like to hear when you’re excited about an upcoming movie or something you’ve seen at a festival. Your excitement makes me excited. Your trepidation gives me a the right amount of doubt to carry with me. But that’s the not the main reason I visit the site. Those are just bonuses.
With interviews, I’m pretty stubborn. I don’t really care what an actor has to say. The answers are usually so stock and cliched. But they don’t bother me being on the site. They are simply something that I can skip and move on to the next topic.
An interview with a writer or director is much more interesting to me. I care about their thoughts and their process. I will always read/watch those.
You are must-read to me and I hope you keep bringing us your honest thoughts and your in-depth analysis. I enjoy when you get fired up and go on a tangent, even if I disagree with you. I never begrudge anyone who is being honest and bringing some personality to their work.
I began surfing the net in 1999, right before the first X-MEN flick was released. Keeping up with the news and rumors regarding it on sites like COMING ATTRACTION was exciting because it wasn’t sanctioned. Details were revealed that the studios wouldn’t necessarily want to share. Your review of JJ Abrams’ SUPERMAN script is one of those moments. We’re constantly bombarded by the hype machine, with studios only offering content that carries the substantive equivalent of cotton candy. Your review of the ROBOCOP remake script was one of the most energizing things you’ve written since the Film Nerd 2.0 series tackled the STAR WARS saga.
Drew,
I’ve been reading your columns here and on AICN almost since the beginning (at least since 1999). I have never posted a comment before, but since you seem really interested in feedback on this issue I thought I would chip in my two cents.
I do miss the old days a bit. AICN and similar sites had a really subversive and “wild wild west” feel to them – at least in the beginning. There was the sense that crazy things could happen at almost any time. There was also the sense that even those of us who lived and worked far from Hollywood could get a peek behind the curtain and really see how things worked in the industry. AICN, Hitfix and other movie sites just don’t have the same “feeling” today. They still have lots of good content, but it does seem like they have become more “mainstream” (for lack of a better word).
However, I understand the business reality that you currently work within. You can’t go around burning all of your bridges or you’ll be out of a job pretty quickly. So by all means do what you have to do to keep the lights on.
With that said let me give a few of my “preferences” for future content. You can add me to the list that doesn’t really get a lot out of celebrity interviews and other things on the site that look more like studio PR than anything else. I’m sure you and the other guys work hard at them – they just aren’t really my cup of tea. (The exception to this is when you have some great personal twist like getting Toshi to interview Kermmit.)
The bottom line for me is that I really enjoy your writing and your insight. I like your passion and the way you analyze film. That’s why I’m here. The more personal your writing and the more of your voice that gets into it the more interested I am.
In general the shorter, current events driven pieces are fine – but not terribly compelling. The things that really get me interested are your longer form pieces like (some) reviews, the recent “second takes” on big summer movies and the like. The Film Geek 2.0 series is out of this world good – so more of anything in that vein would be appreciated.
I know you have to generate page hits so you have to be “news” driven to some extent – but I would love to see more pieces that are “analytical” in nature. Tell us what your favorite movies are and why you love them. Tell us what separates a good (fill in the blank) from a bad one and so forth.
Anyway, that’s my two cents. Enjoy your vacation.
Hey Drew,
Hope you are having a good vacation.
First, along with Manohla Dargis, you are the best film reviewer around. Being that I am an adult with a budget, I appreciate film reviews from people with good tastes thoughtfully expressed as I determine what films I should see.
Being in journalism myself, I realize there are two kinds of reporters in the world: Those who decide to stay within the construct established by the “powers that be,” e.g., star interviews, studio visits, etc. and those who decide to be the muckrakers who sacrifice official channels for the chance to establish inside sources for privileged information, e.g., leaked scripts, citing “whistle-blowers,” for behind the scenese stories, etc.
Each kind of reporter has strengths and weaknesses.
Drew, I think over the years you have matured as a journalist and could go back to more of the muckraker, reviewing scripts with fairness and objectivity.
I remember your analysis of the original The Phantom Menace Script. It was great stuff and I would like to see more of it.
First off have a great vacation.
One thing that doesn’t appeal to me is junket press. I understand it’s how the game is played but short promotional interviews are kind of pointless. You can’t ask the questions you want and the talent can’t answer if it is off message. I loved the old days at AICN when actual news showed up. Today most sites feel like they are regurgitating press releases.
The things that I love about what you and the folks are doing at Badass Digest is personalized content. I come here to hear what you think about film. I don’t care about set visits or junket stuff. I want to hear about your feelings on upcoming scripts or films in release. It was exciting to get your thoughts on Abrams’ Superman back in the day. It was great to see your thoughts on Robocop the other night.
Film Nerd 2.0 is wonderful because it is original and something only you could post. The recent Batman pieces were great because they opened debate. Just because a film has been out for a few weeks doesn’t mean that the conversation should end. Some films deserve to continue to be talked about. Post Mortem on a film can be fun. Looking back at development and where things went right and wrong is interesting.
You are and have been one of my favorite writers for a long time. I would love to see even more original pieces.
I’d just like to chime in and say that you are one of my favorite critics working today. In fact, the Motion/Captured blog is the only movie site where I read every single article.
As for what I like/don’t like. I love Film Nerd 2.0 and the in-depth looks at Spiderman/DKR/Prometheus. The shorter interviews I’m not as much a fan of. While I do think you are a good interviewer not having much time to go into depth can make the interviews a bit too EPK-y.
As for missing the script reviews? Yes and no. The ones that were the most entertaining to read were the craziest ones (JJ’s Superman, Jurassic Park 4, Sandman). I wouldn’t be too pushed to read reviews for more solid movies. Maybe if it was possible to write about scripts that were never made or articles that went into the development process. I’d love for example to be able to read about the Avengers script that Whedon threw out before writing his own.
I come to hitfix to get away from the people who post on AICN. It’s nice to see a conversation that isn’t just abusive trolls.
Have a nice time with your family, Drew! Furthermore: It’s awesome to see authors engaging their readers like this. That’s one of the many things that make a Film Crit HULK so much fun. And you’re right there too. I’ve been aboard since shortly before you departed for HitFix and have read lots of stuff you published in the years before that.
Who I am and what I want from a site like this: I love to come home in the evening, pour me a glass of wine or turn a joint, fire up some incense, play some jazz or psytrance and then read through new articles of yours without any haste whatsoever. I found TDKR to be pretty disappointing but I’m psyched to dive into the TDKR Second Look part II right after posting this. Already plan to rewatch it with all you wrote in part I in mind.
I do think you were gravely mistaken about TRANSFORMERS 3 (which was dangerously sexist & racist) and TRON LEGACY (which was a philosophical masterpiece that I love to talk about). But seriously, I really wouldn’t know what else to wish for in your writing. Both the Film Nerd 2.0 and the Second Look series are something quite unique.
I don’t care how many deadlines you miss. I’m quite thankful for every new essay to enjoy. To complain about you not putting them out fast enough would be, to me, exactly the kind of entitlement Devin Faraci likes to talk about. Looking forward to lots of good stuff yet to come. Enjoy your time off the grid & keep up the great work!
Drew,
I’ve been following your work since AICN, and it’s the quality of your writing and reflecting on film that makes me keep reading your work. I’m 33 now, and I’ve been a film buff since the early 90s, when I would read Roger Ebert’s reviews religiously. I still enjoy reading his reviews and Facebook posts.
For me, sites like AICN and CHUD were always a mixed bag. After a while, I gave up on the sites themselves and started following writers like you, Devin Faraci, and Outlaw Vern.
These days, I have more loyalty to these writers than I have to movie news sites. What HitFix did in hiring you and Sepinwall was genius. Frankly, I could give a crap about the junket video interviews on HitFix. I’m sure they draw good traffic. And as a film fan, they must be a blast for you to do, but I don’t find them all that interesting. I bet they inadvertently attract the kinds of comments you’re probably looking to avoid.
What I really look for, more than a “scoop,” is insightful commentary about films and the industry today. Your work, especially Film Nerd 2.0–which I hope you consider expanding and publishing as a book–definitely fits into that category.
-Tom
I totally agree about following the writer, not the site. I would follow those guys anywhere. The sites change, but the writers stay the same.
Drew,
Hope that you and your family have a good holiday. I followed you over from AICN and much prefer the work that you are doing here. I like the in-depth reviews that you give films. Also, the Film Nerd 2.0 is fantastic. It gives a great appreciation for many films that I already love. I especially have loved your “Second Looks” this summer. This is the in-depth analysis and evaluation that I appreciate. I find that I really don’t want to get into the spoilers or early hate or love on a film. I find script reviews to be not very interesting as the final product can be very different as film is such a visual medium and a collaborative process.
I am entering a period where I do not comment much. As a high school teacher and football coach, this is an extremely busy time of year for me. I look forward to getting back in early November and seeing your take on Skyfall, Lincoln, Les Miserable and The Hobbit. I appreciate the thoughtful and welcoming place that you are trying to create on the Internet, rather than just a loud, ugly echo chamber that many sites seem to have become
I started reading you after you switched to HitFix, so I really don’t know very much about the AICN stuff and how that works. I don’t especially like script reviews because it can be quite difficult to tell if a movie is going to work before the final product is released, and re-drafting is likely to take place while filming which could make the script review irrelevant to the actual product but still sway my opinion on it.
I like the actual movie reviews and the Film Nerd 2.0 stuff the most, though I’m always entertained when I intermittently listen to the podcast. I don’t mind the interviews, but I would prefer a longer-form format like the ones on the podcast or something like the Random Roles at the A.V. Club where the conversation isn’t really about the movie at hand. One thing that I think could be quite interesting in the future is some kind of classic film review column, where you discuss over-looked films throughout the history of cinema (such as Gambit, which you turned me on to).
Hey Drew, enjoy the vacation and kudos on a good idea for how to fill the week. Motion[Captured] is my home page so I’ll appreciate the new content! I’ve read through all the comments, so at this point I’m repeating a few others’ sentiments, but you asked so….
I was a reader of AICN starting back in 96 or 97 (it was just pre Batman and Robin) and as others have stated, quickly identified my favourite writers and learnt to ignore a lot of the rubbish that was on the site. I do miss some of the aspects of the wild and woolly days of movie reporting, with your review of JJ Abrams ‘Superman’ script still being one of the most memorable. That said, my favourite columns in the history of AICN were yours (specifically the best of the 90s) and anything from Lee Zachariah (because he’s hilarious and the news was relevant to my location). It was either smart commentary on the news (via Lee) or insightful (sometimes with inside baseball) reviews of films/screenplays, with the the commentary and the insight being more interesting than the news itself, more often than not.
I feel like Hitfix and BAD are great sites that have managed to strike a pretty good balance, though I’ll routinely ignore the more press-release driven articles, unless I specifically want/need to read your optimism and Devin’s snark on a topic, so the closer something feels to an EPK, the more likely I am to severely not care.
The RoboCop twitter review was fantastic and reminded me how much I DO miss that stuff, but your question in this article has made me wonder, in what way. I don’t think it’s the spoilers I’m craving (though some of those RoboCop spoilers were hilariously worth hearing) but an early hint as to whether the marketing machine is actually full of crap or not. If somebody had reviewed the Total Recall remake’s script, maybe waves would have encouraged them to iron out some of the nonsense in that too. I dunno. Not exactly a film worth kicking up a fuss about but the point still stands.
What I do know is that writers such as yourself, Outlaw Vern, Devin Faraci, Sam Strange and Film Crit Hulk are worth following more so than the host sites themselves. Outlaw Vern’s constant treatise on the state of Badass Cinema, your Film Nerd 2.0 series, Strange’s deconstruction of films and Film Crit Hulks epic essays are what I hang out for. Individualised, smart, thorough and often funny looks into films, why we like them and why we often hope for so much from them.
I also hope that this experiment really kicks off the commenter community here at Motion[Captured]. I’m not exactly the most visible reader, only recently jumping into the fray… oh oh that reminds me, your ‘Second Look’ articles are excellent and to be honest, more in line with the sort of writing that I love to read.
Keep up the good work.
Hi Drew,
Where’s my apology? I never once called you out of your name. In fact you started “hating” me behind my lack of enthusiasm for anything not The Master. And saying I had “grown up” which you took as a cheap slight against you, when all I was doing was talking about myself.
Hey Drew
I’ve been a long time reader from the days of ’96 when AICN was really beginning to blow up when I was 15. I devoured movie news, found a niche, grew and expanded my love of movies, used that love to find multiple girlfriends who connected with me over that.
But it’s only just recently I realised I think I’m a fan of movie marketing more than the movies. Especially lately when film output from studios is lack lustre and I’m more involved in the conversation about film than I am seeing them.
For instance, I was super excited to see Prometheus. The lead up and let down to the movie stopped me from seeing because lately I can’t justify spending $40 on a movie that will just be ok. But it’s still the conversation I enjoy the most. I’ve stopped reading set pieces because they’re so toothless, and I remember your set visit to Faster last year just proved that. I think I’ve been let down so much by what these actors and writers and directors say that I’m numb to their enthusiasm. Every time they say what we want to hear, that they understand the material, the respect the original, they love the author, they want to capture the feeling, and every time they fuck it up. Well, not every time, but I stopped giving a shit.
I love the connection of movies. I love the (real) behind the scenes. I love the politics. I love the art. I love the emotions. I couldnt give a shit about toothless interviews and marketing.
Also, I love and respect you Drew, but when you say you’re going to do a ongoing series or column, I don’t get my hopes up. I wish I could believe you, but, yeah.
Drew,
I am a huge fan of all of your work on Hitfix. What’s great about your articles is your opinions. Even if I get the latest news about an upcoming project from another site first, I always come back here because I know you’ll as have your take on it, which is what I love. Getting the news is great and all, but it becomes so much better when you hear about what the writer has to say on the recent development.
I see a lot of people mention the script reviews and how they miss them and I’m gonna have to lean on the side of no thanks. And I say that mostly because they’d be to tempting to read and then that run’s the potential of spoiling some aspects of the finished film. On that note, I could do without the clips. Most sites have clips from movies and I just don’t understand it. We talk about how much trailers can spoil the film yet sites still run clips from the movies.
Others have brought up the interviews and if this were anyother site I’d say get rid of them ASAP. BUT, this being hitfix, I love how the interviews, once again, come with your own opinions and insights on the interview.
One thing that I would love to see this site do is actually something that another site is already doing, albeit not so much lately. The website IGN has been doing a Contrarian Corner for there game reviews. There description is as follows – “Contrarian Corner is a place for a more holistic discussion of games that have recieved either an abundance of single-minded praise, or an undue amount of criticism. Our intent is not to contradict or undercut our own reviews, but rather to expand the spectrum of discussion on some of the most important games of each year.”
I’m one of those people who is extremely optimistic when it comes to film and can find the good in anything which leads me to liking most movies that fandom has deemed unwatchable. I love the Prequels, I love Temple of Doom & Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, I love The Last Stand, I love Spidey 3, etc, etc. And I have the feeling that I’m not the only one. I believe that there is a larger group of people who enjoy these movies but are afraid to speak up because they fear of fandom raining hate upon them. I think fandom has blocked alot of great discussion about these films. I think a Contrarian Corner type thing on Hitfix would be great because Hitfix has a much more respectable, understanding, and adult audience than say a site like comicbookmovie or IGN so people could speak up more.
Every once in awhile I’ll post something that goes agains the hive mind of fandom and you can see once someone starts the discussion others will pop up and start to join in, but it’s not long before fandom puts us back in our place. I think Hitfix is the perfect place to have a smart discussion where all opinions are valid, and where people wouldn’t feel ashamed of the way they feel about a movie that already the world already seems to have a consensus on.
I could see an article like this either running shortly after the movie comes out after the general consensus of the movie has been made or even when the Blu-Ray drops, sort of like a second look that asks the question “Does this movie REALLY deserve the hate and/or praise it’s been given?”
Besides that, keep up the amazing work and give us more Film Nerd 2.0!
as far as the state of online movie sites I think there’s a few bright spots out there in the darkness. I know you fight with him a lot on twitter (just today again) but I think Devin Faraci is doing a great thing with Badass Digest, especially in terms of building a real community in the comments.
His banning policy doesn’t always seem community building at times haha
Hi Drew,
Man I hope you get a great holiday with the family mate – sounds well deserved!
Well, me thinks this’ll be a long one – I hope it’s what you were after!
Here is the part where I inject a little of myself into it. The first film my parents took me to see was The Never Ending story, I was only about 3 and not many people believe that I can remember it, but knowing who I am I think it’s more unlikely I could ever forget. As soon as I was old enough I started reading bits and pieces about what films were coming next, when, why, how and who was making them, starring in them, who were the characters going to be?!
I think I reached a point shortly after Batman (1989) when the movie cards were coming out and I started seeing pictures on the cards describing scenes or quotes that weren’t in the movie (same again for TMNT 1990) and felt like I was missing out or something. I HAD to find out how this could be on this card and not in the film! Was there a chance I could find the missing pieces? Was there a version, a better version out there that I could be watching?! I remember every time I saw a “to be continued” or “xxxx will be back in xxxx 2” I eagerly anticipated hearing the next tidbit – the orange beasts arm on the PorkChopExpress still has me wondering “when!!!!??”.
My fascination of it was born and has never died – I honestly doubt it ever will given I’m 30 years old.
Shortly after getting the internet and a home computer I found AICN and it was like finding the holy-grail. Film news and articles written by people like me, for me but they had the access I didn’t*.
* Regrettably to a degree, I never sought that access out. I always saw myself working or writing in the film industry simply because of my undying passion for it but I just never chased that opportunity, I work happily as an event producer and honestly love it, but I think I still would grab that opp if I saw it (or rather will hunt it down and find it when I feel the time is right).
That is how I ended up where I am now as a regular reader of a variety of sites and which brings me to what I think of the state of it today.
There was a period there where I would feel cheated or even get slight withdrawals if I couldn’t get my movie news fix for the day. I had a regimented process of opening (and in this order): Aintitcool, Collider, CHUD, DH & Latino Review (talking pre-Hitfix). I would find myself right-clicking and opening-in-new-window every article of interest to me. After a quick browse through each site I would have at least an hour’s worth of reading laid out for me of amazing news, insights, reviews and reports containing information I couldn’t get anywhere else.
I remember getting to read insightful articles like The Matrix re-cap someone else here has posted about, the Superman script review and consequent fall out, anything and everything Star Wars prequels, Neill Cumpston (every damn word he’s written – and yet to write for that matter!) and many, many others.
While I dug deep for every bit of info I could find, I also had a certain amount of reserve for spoilers – If it started to get too spoilery, I’d save it for after I’d seen the film or after it was ‘shelved’. Always remembering to come back to it!
The articles were fascinating, insightful and more often than not gave me cool details of the stuff I wanted to hear about well before anything else could & more often than not that simply wasn’t available anywhere else at all.
During what I believe were those ‘peak’ years, the better writers started to make themselves known – Moriarty, Quint, Devin, Vern, CUMPSTON. People who had their own voice and as you put it drew, injected something of themselves into their writing. They express opinion but don’t force it (okay, can make a case against Devin on that one at times haha), you can disagree but you generally can’t fault the opinion because it’s well thought out, articulated and is more than a base opinion piece for discussion, not trashing.
I think it’s no surprise that you and the rest of them are the most prominent or revered today – add Hulk, Sepinwall etc to the list these days as well. It’s why I found Hitfix and you’re pretty much the only reason I return here every day**. To be honest, it was The Morning Read that got me totally hooked, and I would love to insert a paragraph here about how that’s the best kind of content I could ask for, but I know why you had to stop and completely understand – damn I wish there was a way to make that work though, I am just too damn busy to go find all that cool stuff myself!
**I also read Sepinwall but I tend to watch a series on Blu-ray/DVD over a couple of weeks and will then go back to read most of his older recaps on the show – have to also mention his Top TV Shows of 2000’s list, I think that was it… anyway, was just wonderful!)
So anyway, that brings me to the state of these sites today. I’ve read most of the comments already so will try not to dwell on points that many others have already made (I mostly agree).
I find when I get on my lunch break at work or begin my little “open the sites / right-click articles” process these days, that there are fewer and fewer tabs opening up than there once was. I pretty much only check Hitfix, AICN & Badass now, once in a while I’ll go to Collider (if they do one thing well it’s update at an astonishing rate!).
I no longer bother clicking on set-reports – they are all the same, all feature studio-fed bits and pieces and offer no real insight. Honestly, the director’s intern could take a bunch of photos of the set and send a tweet every time someone famous walked past them and it’d amount to about the same content as those reports do at the moment, followed by a comment to the likes of “I wasn’t into this film before, but if the work I saw today was anything to go by, it’ll be a blinder!!!”. Except it’s not one intern, it’s every actor and producer’s intern doing it and posting the same articles, all on the same day as soon as the embargo is lifted.
I also find ‘promotional interviews’ completely tedious and offer little more than what you would find on an Entertainment Tonight segment.
And I am very selective about what I read as far as script reviews go. I love a good scoop and general thoughts on a review – but don’t want spoilers and I want to be able to choose what I read about it. Actually Drew, I found myself quite angry with your Robocop tweets the other night and it’s interesting you brought them up. I thought they seemed quite out of character for you and in some weird way I’m all of a sudden rooting for the film to prove you wrong. I dunno, I just thought “how would I feel if I was pouring hours of work into this film, as a techie, the director, an actor who’s excited for it and all of a sudden this one dude just goes and does that before having even seen it” – but I do feel this kind of thing is missing from today’s content.
It’s here actually that I would like to point out that I recognize that I am not the only kind of reader a website caters for. Nor do I feel hard done by or cheated. If I don’t like something, I shouldn’t bother with it and that’s what I’m saying – there is more content I don’t read than that which I do – a complete turn-around from the way things were and I am sure it has as much to do with me and my tastes as it does to any kind of diminishing or changing of these sites and their content.
But how much have they changed? I honestly don’t know. I know that the articles I click on today are definitely more in tune with the ones I used to and I just think there are less of them these days.
Things like Film Nerd 2.0 (amazing Drew! Just brilliant.), Drew’s second looks & reviews, Quint’s BTSPOTD, the AICN Legends interviews, Harry’s DVD’s Picks and Peeks (1 page of 20 quick reviews? Awesome!), most things Devin & HULK and all of Harry’s, Quint’s, Vern’s, Massawyrm’s, Drew’s & Hulk’s film reviews – and generally the film festival reports. My film vocabulary wouldn’t be half of what it was if they weren’t introduced by the enthusiastic words of the people I’ve mentioned here.
What’s missing there as regular columns are the articles about the neater things that we don’t typically get access to and I think that’s the biggest thing that has changed in the sites and in all of us generally. We went searching for this ‘cool news’ so to speak, the people who used to run these sites were doing the same thing but instead of just looking in books, mags and online, they ACTUALLY went out and found it and put it up online for all of us to see.
Eventually the studios thought “hey, there’s a whole culture of people out there who want something… and it just so happens we own it!”
And now we have this little machine where everyone is working in sync – we get carefully selected material a majority of the time which is great, but after this long, it certainly feels like it’s all we’re getting.
But we don’t only get it once; we get it a zillion times on every site we visit. And I think once again, through that fog of ‘promo-posters’, promotional interviews and the more ‘generic’ movie news, you find people who have something to say and do it well enough to stand out, people who write so articulately and carefully they can express what you often find yourself unable to find the words for yourself.
You find the golden gems that you wish you got more of (the AICN Legends with Borgnine for example) and you get the odd daily or weekly article that you really dig every time (Behind the scenes pic, new Bill & Ted 3 news, the odd list article – I must admit, I do love a good list if it’s an interesting topic, by an interesting person and written well) and once in a very long while, you get a truly great article or piece that gives you that insight you never thought you wanted but are so glad you did – offering you a glimpse of the true magic behind this thing that makes you feel like you’ve been told a wonderful secret, that absolutely fascinates all of us enough to keep coming back and checking what’s next every single day for nearly 20 years.
So do I miss the old days? Yes to a degree, both the content and the desires of the readers have changed, the typical content (posters, interviews, trailers) make up the majority of the posts today but the opinions of the better writers who comment on them are what keeps me coming back. We don’t need to revert the olden days – we could just do with a tad bit more of that good stuff!
TLDRers will be forgiven.
I also miss The Morning Read. Cool stuff indeed.
Congratulations, you did it. After being a mostly silent reader for years, only rarely writing a comment, I finally signed up for a Hitfix account.
So, lets see. I really love your Film Nerd 2.0 stuff. It’s so personal, and it really offers a new and unique perspective to those movies you cover there. I’m especially grateful for the Star Wars reviews, which I believe went a long way to reconcile many people with the prequels (which, apart from TPM, I always liked).
You’re also one of the three people whose reviews I read constantly, regardless of my own interest in the movie. While I sometimes don’t agree with you, I like the way you write and in the end, I always know where you come from and why to did or didn’t like the movie.
Personally, I don’t care for those promotional interviews, because it’s always the same “everyone and everything was great” bullshit. What I love, and would like to see more of, is something like the “AICN Legends”-series. Long, In-depth, career-spanning interviews with actors, directors etc., that tend to be a lot more insightful (and honest). I’d also like to get more coverage about the people from the “background”, like screenwriters, cinematographers, editors, composers, effects wizards, and the like.
Like some, I too miss those good old renegade days a little bit, those scoops, because they gave a more honest insight into a movie production than if you just print the press release, like most movie sites do nowadays. And I always loved to read script reviews, as long as the weren’t too spoilery, or at least offered me the choice of reading only a mostly spoiler-free section if I didn’t wand to dwelve too deep into spoiler territory.
Ah, and I love those new “2nd look”-articles, that offer a more in-depth analysis of a recent movie.
Anyway, that’s my 2 cents as long-time reader of this site and your reviews and articles, harking back to the AICN-days.
I’ve never commented on here before, though I’ve been reading the site for the best part of two years at this point. I used to have a small local (Icelandic) movie site of my own with a buddy of mine, but in the end we became too hinged on site traffic to actually enjoy writing the things we most loved to write (reviews, articles) and instead ended up regurgitating industry news from other sources. Fun for a while, but gets old.
What I really like about this site is the analysis. The Film Nerd series has been great, but the Second Look series is just a dream come true for me. I love talking about movies (which I basically only do with one of my friends, and we just get lost in movie talk) and since I went through a bachelors degree in Literature I really love it when I get a chance to read reviews where someone actually digs deep into the text and goes that extra mile. This is also a consequence of the fact that I never read reviews beforehand, only after I see a movie.
There it is, have a nice holiday and thanks so much for the batman Second look, it really was an absolute joy.
I’ve been actively reading online movie coverage since ’99. Honestly, I don’t think things have ever been better, and I harbor no particular nostalgia for the way it used to be. By obvious necessity, the format has grown more formal as online news sources have edged print media out of dominance. But I don’t think the voices and ideas have changed as much as they’ve simply grown more professional in the way they present themselves. To some, this more buttoned-down version of online reporting is a step backward, but to me, this just means that the kind of correspondents whose approach I most admire are finally getting respect for their idiosyncrasies instead of the disdain and marginalization they suffered in the early days.
Granted, I’m one of those provincial types who would love to walk into every movie largely ignorant of specifics or preconceived notions, because I truly believe that there’s no way to have a pure reaction to the experience otherwise. But despite that fact, I still have a hard time resisting script leaks or early buzz for projects in which I have a particular interest; my self-control sucks, and I’d frankly rather not be tempted. I do read screenplays, but it’s usually after the fact, as part of the conversation following my initial reaction to a screening. Very rarely does a movie make it to the theater without significant material departure from what initially appeared on the page. Taking that into account, I think script analysis is much more illuminative, and appropriate, when used as appendix rather than preface.
In my opinion, more often than not it seems “playing by the rules” really just means being respectful, extending the proper professional courtesy to the folks who garner all the capital and create all the content and keep the industry running. That’s not trolling; that’s reality. Nobody loves or agrees with everything about the way the studio system works, but I’m relatively sure studio execs don’t make a habit of basing their decisions on an online script review or reader reaction thereto (aside from perhaps ostracizing the author, which accomplishes nothing but curdling future coverage). These guys read by the numbers, so the only legitimate way as fans to effect a change in how they do business is by impacting those numbers en masse, by letting each dollar serve as a ballot and voting accordingly. That is our responsibility as consumers.
I think a journalist’s only responsibility, to both their readership and themselves, is to be honest. And to a writer of substance, in a reasonably civilized society, there is always a way to do that and still fall within the confines of what is acceptable to the subject in question. I can’t see how a contributor getting themselves banned from all Warner events benefits anyone. But by the same token, I can’t imagine that a reasoned and considered negative opinion, offered under the auspices of qualified criticism, would garner that kind of response. People who create art open themselves up to interpretation and analysis by default when they make their work public. When a critic has established trust with their readers, they share a mutual understanding that though they won’t always agree, they know they’ve been given the truth. That seems like an easy rule to follow.
What I like best about Motion/Captured is the way that you even further personalize that relationship and allow your own identity to be such a large part of your written work. I think it’s incredibly rare to find a journalist as earnest and willing to make themselves a part of the conversation as you are, and that’s what keeps me coming back. Case in point: if Film Nerd 2.0 isn’t a book one day, I’ll eat my shoe.
I’ve been reading about movies online for about six years now. So I missed the times of guerilla movie reporting, but I have heard the stories.
I followed you over here from AICN in the same way I followed Devin from CHUD to B.A.D so I’m responding specifically in regards to ‘Motion/Capture’ as I don’t really read anything on the rest of the site.
I think some people have already said it really but I’d like to see less ‘movie star’ stuff and more long form pieces and interviews about the creative process and Cinema as an art form and collaborative process. I’d love to see interviews or articles about cinematography, the scripting and development process of classic cinema. Articles on key collaborators of the big directors (eg Thelma Schoonmaker), maybe some pieces on the key movements in cinema and how it all relates to the stuff we see in our local multiplex.
As a teenager I used to read Empire Magazine until I realised it’s really just Hollywood Marketing delivery mechanism that you pay for, I don’t think adults should be buying magazines with ‘exclusive’ Harry Potter covers every year. I tried to read Sight and Sound but that’s too high brow for me and I’ve not yet found a happy medium for my likes. I love great American cinema and genre stuff but I hate Hollywood-system product (although every once in a while they produce great stuff). I seek out great foreign language cinema but I find tedious slow intellectual stuff hard to sit through.
I think BAD is getting there. I love Motion Captured too and I come here quite regularly to see your latest post. I think Film Nerd 2.0 is inspired. Look forward to where this all goes.
Dear Drew,
I have been a fan of not just you, or Ebert or the half dozen other film critics I read, but have been a fan of films and film discussion for as long as I can remember. Films have been a big part of my life forever, I hope to keep it that way. The way you have discussed films and why they matter over various articles is just wonderful. It also helps us all to understand why they are relevant and why they matter.
Since grade school, (I am currently 23) the first websites I visited were Ebert&Roeper.com and Joblo.com, I did not start looking at AICN and other sites till the latter end of my high school career. Drews legendary early review of Hellboy2/The Dark Knight was great writing. From that point I read nearly all the articles from “The Moriarty Labs” on AICN. I know you no longer work for AICN, but I would love to see those labs all the way finished sometime in the future and I challenge you to finish your infamous 90’s List!!!
I like that there are so many unique voices out there that we can read. One thing that has always drawn me to Drew’s writings, even in the AICN days was how personal his writing is. Like many have already said, I love FILM NERD 2.0, thats something I’d love to see other critics with kids try out. I also really dig the second look articles and I really miss the Motion Captured Must-See Project, honestly who else is with me?
The interviews and such don’t bother me so much, but I would love to see a more personal side to those questions, otherwise like others have said, it’s just more of the same.
As I stated above, I really like the focus on older movies, because Drew, you’re absolutely right. I think the focus of film discussion should not single out older titles, not saying that the new stuff doesnt matter because it does, but all of it matters to me in equal measure. Because of you I would have never watched Smokey and The Bandit, something I have watched and enjoyed for months now.
I also like Hitfix in particular and the Joblo Movie Forums because they encourage respect among the talkback. All opinions should be welcomed for conversation, instead of making someone feel bad for liking a movie.
I miss the rogue days. I sometimes re-read your script reviews of The Sandman and JJ Abrams superman. They were fun and I like that rogue spy-like stuff. I miss some aspects of the Wild West days and would love for it to comeback. Maybe. I am a dreamer.
I like Drew, that you discussed that a film fan should be a curator, and now that I have read your 20 favorite films, I’d love to see your 20 least favorite films. I like all that you do. Keep up the second looks, Film Nerd 2.0, must-see project, and everything you do. Sneak a few script reviews and spy stuff in every once in awhile. Maybe, I may be a bad influence.
Thanks for everything Drew, you are a unique voice whom I hope never goes away. Enjoy your break
-Shawn
Don’t get banned from the ranch again!!
Have a nice holiday.
Show your kids The Back To The Future Trilogy!
To borrow a phrase from the MC Podcast, if I were Online Movie God I would not and could not kill off the old AICN, but neither do I want a return to it as the prevailing form of online movie coverage.
Things evolve and thank heaven for that. There are still battles to be fought (remakes/reboots/preboots) but it’s not the same at all anymore. At one point this brand of scrutiny (even when ultimately misguided) was borne of trying to get execs and filmmakers to merely attempt to understand or adapt things without obvious contempt. If anything the pendulum has swung too far in the opposite direction now and we are fighting against relentless pandering. I dunno in a way that might suggest that even more vigilance or disregard for boundaries is required but more often than not I find myself avoiding that brand of superglue coverage and (especially) speculation because it sucks so much fun out of too much moviegoing for me (egregious spoilers, disproporationate and agenda driven negativity, non-moderated commentary cesspools, binary/aggregate opinion, empty SEO driven headlined nonstories etc. etc. etc.).
I’m INTENSELY interested in the entire creative process of moviemaking but if I’m going to read about it or discuss it with like minded people I absolutely prefer to do so in a curated environment with actual editorial standards. I love the idea of a script review for example but I don’t want to see the anonymnous internet hijack a creative process either. A script is usually a snapshot and I really feel for creatives that have to deal with crowdsourced feedback to a work in progress. A final film product, often made up of many script drafts, with ideas mixed and matched or favored or dropped from many iterations along the way, doesn’t deserve to be judged based on what some reviewer or online movie fan liked or didn’t like in (a) draft(s) they preferred or saw along the way. I’ve seen more than one movie ripped “objectively” because of the writer’s familiary with various drafts. That hardly seems fair to the final, presented intent of the creative(s) behind the work. I’m not sure what the happy medium is because like I said I love looking behind the curtain but there is a way to present it with nuance and respect for the process. I would certainly trust this site to do that more than most any other.
I read a lot of online movie coverage and it’s pretty easy to see where the original content, nose for items of interest and learned observation and discussion (paired with obvious fandom) originates (1-3 sites tops, Hitfix is among them).
Junket interviews are as hit and miss for readers as I suspect they feel to the journos. When there is a connection on a topic or idea it’s fun and insightful to see it or read about it but personally the write ups from other types of interviews are of more interest on the whole. I also tend to be more interested in discussions with the filmmakers than the actors/players in general, unless it comes from a wider ranging discussion. Not a universal sentiment or rule but seems to be true more often than not for me at least.
I do find it fascinating and off putting how much online movie journos observe and react to one another and/or navel gaze though. This does seem to overtake their own beat(s) sometimes. Wouldn’t accuse HitFix of this but I think it is something to always be wary of. I think it diminishes writers and sites unless it’s related to a credit driven item or is an infrequent topic spurred by a request for feedback.
I honestly feel like M/C is on a preferred path and is setting an example for the most part. Comments and discussion seem to be the point of greatest opportunity though. From my standpoint they could be improved by more interaction with M/C editorial, an editable, bigger and more friendly interface for posters, and ongoing moderation. There is almost always something of interest here but it’s just a little more one way than it maybe could otherwise be.
One thing I miss about movies these days is being surprised. The trailers cut give away too much and the internet is spoiler central so you have to have a quick mouse click ready to jettison that potential spoiler. It is up to you what you read when going through the web and I try to remain info free as much as possible…although I just can’t help myself sometimes.