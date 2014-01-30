‘The Vampire Diaries’ recap: Can Elena survive Katherine’s plan?

So, that happened. I think we all need a moment to process, don’t we? And really, I needed to lay down some text without spoilers before the jump, and I’m just not sure what I can say about this episode that isn’t a spoiler. Wait, Caroline’s hair looked nice, didn’t it? And… I’m out. Let’s just discuss the big, bloody elephant in the room already.
RIP Elena? I really don’t think Elena is gone for good, of course. To stick Katherine into Elena’s body (and thus into the heart of the show) would send the entire series into a rage spiral that wouldn’t be much fun for anyone. In her very short reign as the ruler of Elena’s body, she’s already “accidentally” told Tyler that Caroline and Klaus got it on and broken Damon’s heart. Quite a bit of damage for the new tenant, if you ask me.
While I doubt Katherine is going to be playing the role of Elena for long (if for no other reason than Katherine clearly can’t stand faking all this nicey-nice stuff), her stint as Elena is sure to stir up plenty of drama in the “TVD” world. Bad Damon, back in the house! And, another RIP, this time for Aaron Whitmore. Now I’m wondering if his tidy tying up of lose ends (and the defunding of Augustine) is completely shot to hell, of course. Even if it is, Enzo doesn’t care one whit. He’s free, he’s pissed and hey, Damon’s returned to bloodthirsty form! All is well in his world! Man, if one of the Salvatore brothers isn’t busy killing people or going through post traumatic stress, it isn’t “TVD,” is it?
I’m still a little angry with Elena, mind you. She actually emerges during the ceremony — and doesn’t KILL the woman performing the spell? Yeah, that might have been a lose end she might have wanted to handle. But Elena is too nice to just kill someone who’s trying to stick her in some eternal holding pattern, right?
Of course, then we wouldn’t have gotten to see a series of heartrending moments. Elena gaps and falls into Damon’s arms with her dying breath before the spell kicks in, with Damon never realizing how much she loves him. Damon tells Katherine (or “Elena”) he needs her in order to be a good person, a beautifully honest speech — and Katherine sweetly rips his heart into bite-sized pieces. It seems Delena is on hold for a while — while Katherine will be doing her best to resurrect Stelena. I think by the time Elena comes back (and she will, I have to think) Katherine may have done so much damage the Salvatore brothers might log on to eHarmony to find some nice, normal twins to turn.
As for Caroline, she might just want to stay out of the dating pool altogether. As much as she beat herself up about her encounter with Klaus, Tyler clearly wants to beat her a little harder. “Caroline, he killed my mom!” he roars, capping off a laundry list of Klaus wrongdoing. Clearly, he has no understand of how hot a bad boy can be. I think Tyler and Matt probably should go on a road trip together, given Tyler’s current existential crisis.
Still, good on Stefan for punching Tyler in the face for getting all hybrid-y on Caroline. I can’t help but love the friendship between Caroline and Stefan, especially as he’s able to give her some perspective on Damon’s relationship with Elena. Not that she needs perspective on it anymore.
But at least she’ll be a better friend to “Elena” now. Wait, no point in that, either, though Katherine does seem to have a soft spot for Caroline. Wait, not really, since she had no problem exposing Caroline’s tryst with Klaus to Tyler. Okay, I’ll just be glad that Caroline and Stefan can count on one another as friends, because with Katherine stirring up trouble everywhere she goes (and Nadia working as her devoted accomplice), things are going to be a real mess in Mystic Falls. Everyone in “Elena”‘s orbit is going to need all the help and comfort they can get.
Do you think we’ve seen the last of Elena? Do you think Tyler will ever forgive Caroline? What do you think Enzo will do next?
I hope tyler never forgives her- he deserves better. Everything he said to her was true, klaus has killed numerous people she cared about, he ruined Tyler’s life, she did sleep with him. How is he out of line to call her on her actions? Stefan can tell her she’s a good person all he wants, but tyler is justified in his anger towards her.
Wow really? This goes back to the whole bros before hos mentality. Klaus did horrible things to others and so she isnt a true friend of gf/ex gf unless se hates him too? Thats practical. Guess you missed the memo on life and how we dont actually get to control our emotion or who we are attracted to….award for compassion….NOT over here
Kathrine is evil (every spell has a loophole)
Omgosh how thrilling, I so love Damon especially with Elena, even though Elena can be quite annoying at times but I love how Damon can be so sensitive and open with her but then of course The Vampire Diaries can’t have some shred of happiness for to long and they have to throw some massive retardation into the mix…Katherine freaking pierce. But anywho on a completely different note I would love Caroline and Stefan to give it a go just to see what happens???
I love damon and Elena together from day I think the chemical between them was hot although I have never seen nun romantic and stefan he’s of good nature and that’s good butb I’m still voting delena and as for caroline and stefan ….hell no caroline need a bad boy character she was at her best with tyler regardless her relationship with matt didnot because caroline is a kind off out going individual matt is too easy going and plus human it voting either caroline and niklaus or tyler not poor stefan let them remain bessy
Damon’s personality is horrible (I am not talking about his murderous mentality), I never understand what a girl sees in him besides his looks. Making Elena fall in love with this type of awful person and willingly date him is the biggest mistake ever. This is a true reason behind all the hate Elena gets from the viewers and lower rating.
ELENA NEEDS DAMON AND IF DAMON DOESN’T FIND OUT ABOUT KATHERINE I AM GOING TO LITTERALLY CRY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
you can just suck my dick. You clearly will never understand an epic love. Damon is beautiful.
Stefan and Elena were epic. Damon is too pretty to even qualify as a man.
Damon is perfect you twat! do you even understand how they make each other better! julie Plec makes stefan so perfect like wow you ripped people move on! damons life is filled with hurt and how dare you say you hate him. if you don’t like him, don’t watch it. oh and if elena gets hate it’s because she can’t make up her mind on who she loves (which i find cheesy) the reason that i love the show is the character development and if you can’t see that then get your twelvie ass away from the show….. thanks. Delena makes the show special
I think Elena will come back because she is one the main character that causes drama and I think someone going to figure it out that “Elena” is Katherine. I don’t fill sorry for Tyler, he chose klaus over her, so I think he deserves it.
i dont feel bad for tyler at all. he walked out on her first. been rooting for klaroline since klaus first showed up. its about time!
OMG I’ve been rooting for them too :P I can’t get over that Katherine is now Elena though, that seriously sucks. I loved Delena no matter what anyone else says.
i dont feel bad for tyler at all. he deserves everything. he walked out on caroline first. they were the worst couples anyways. been rooting for klaroline since season 2. glad they hooked up. go caroline. as for elena, i’m sure she’ll come back, but probably after katherine has already done many damage. one of elenas friends will probably notice shes katherine. I think it will be damon or stefan
I get Elena wouldn’t kill the woman doing the spell but she could have burned Katherine’s body or AT LEAST gotten it out of the tomb when she ran. C’mon Elena! You should be better than that in a crisis by now.
How does Bonnie not know something’s up, though? Shouldn’t she have been a teensy bit suspicious when Katherine died but her spirit didn’t pass through her to move on or whatever? Maybe they explained why this wouldn’t have been a HUGE red flag and I missed it. I just found that odd.
Bonnie said they were not sure if katherine was considered “supernatural” now that she was human. So they left that one open that it could go either way.
Elana though was supernatural….she will i think pass through and that is how the gig will be up….i hope….:)
She is still a doppelganger or did everyone forget about that? Of course she’s still supernatural, that’s a glaring ass pothole if bonnie doesn’t suspected treachery.
1. elena needs to come back to her body. and katherine needs to die for good.
2. i love elena and damon but i miss steffen and elena. and damons little speach was so cute and ughhh.
THIS SHOW IS SO AGGRIVATING
3. klaus needs to come back.. i love him and caroline together so much!
i completely agree with everything you said. The fact that she went for Damon and stayed with him pissed me off. I understand she’s a good person, but the fact the she threatened her brother should be a good enough reason for them two to NEVER get together again (lets not forget all the other things he did). Stefan is way better for her than Damon will ever be because of the fact he would never do anything like that to Elena. This show is definitely aggravating and I don’t see how they could easily kill off Elena, especially how strong willed she is. Katherine needs to die and i’m glad Klaus ‘n Caroline hooked back up because Caroline gave him way to many chances. I know if that was me i wouldn’t have given him so many chances and excuses.
I want elena back and with stefan. It was cute seeing damon and her have a try. I wouldnt be suprised if katherine gets “elana” and stefan back together in time for elena to come back and an be fine with her being back with stephan because I think that was on elenas mind already. (yes she loves damon,but not his skeltons)
Tyler walked out first. He can give up. I want caroline and claus together. they are a hot item that could rock the series.
Enzo will be damons enabler until the secret is out that kathrine is elena. and then damon or stefan will kill him.
No. I respectfully disagree. Stefan is boring as fuck. Damon and Elena are the perfect complement to each other. And you need to learn how to spell.
Elena better not be gone forever as I would totally lose interest ! I just wish Elena and stefan get back together :(
And Tyler totally deserved that for ignoring Caroline and choosing Klaus over him HA Caroline deserves way bette
Tayler deserve that, remember hayley? well, Caroline have no reason to feel guilty. About Elena, I don’t really know what is going to happen…would be so sad if she will never come back. Damon’s heart is broked, he needs Elena, I’m praying that Elena and Damon end up together. Delena team!
How Elenas friends didn’t notice something was up is stupid. Someone please kill Katherine already. She is a boring villian and one that is so outdated.
Honestly Damon and elena are perfect…stef belongs with someone new he has been with many different “elana’s”… and elena isn’t gone she will find her way back..Katherine never wins! She doesn’t deserve to it wouldn’t be The vampire diaries…elena hopefully gets to bonnie cause she will be the first to know….i think..and Katherine won’t be able to keep up the good girl act…and klaus really needs to be with Carolina…they are hottttttttttttt!!!!!
I swear, it’s as if no one in the comment section has ever had a family member die or something. You don’t feel bad for Tyler, yet you feel bad for Caroline? I’m just wondering is all because that’s what it seems like to me. Tyler has every right to be pissed, how’d you feel if your ex fucked the person responsible for killing your mom, not to mention countless others that everyone cares about. Caroline is an asshole for sleeping with Klaus, plain and simple.
I feel really sorry for Tyler and his hate for Klaus is justified cuz he lost everything and sometimes just a girl can’t fill the emptiness he is hurt and I feel bad for him he lost himself yeah and Damon is so predictable his character is ruined
I feel sorry for Tyler he lost everyone he even lost himself and his hate for Klaus is justified becouse he ruined him he is mad at Caroline cuz he loves her and sometimes just a girl is not enough to fill the emptiness so I get him and what about Damon -he is so predictable his character is ruined
If Elena don’t come back soon and I mean really soon I’ll quit watching it. I hate what they’ve done with Katherine and Elena Katherine just needs to die already!
Am I the only one who like Katherine? She is a survival fighter,been on the run for 500 years. Elena was getting boring as hell plus annoying, so right now i’m enjoying the moment that Elena isn’t the focus of the show right now. I love Katherine manipulate ways. All she ever wants to do is just live and fight for life. Wouldn’t you all want that too?
Elena so needs to get back with stefen! They both are perfect for each other, and they both have things in common! Yeah damon and Elena were cute but only for a short while, when damon is too nice he gets really boring! And anyway stefen is way more better coz wen stefen and elena broke up before stefen didn’t start drinking and killing people in fact he still cared for Elena and protected her unlike damon he tries to kill her brother and becomes mean to her! And I want stefen to find out that it is Katherine not elena because stefen knows elena more than anyone !
I think that Katherine will just go ballistic and snap from pretending to be Elena, it’s clearly driving her nuts, I think she will admit that she is Katherine just because she can’t take it anymore
Write a comment…Elena has to come back or I’m not watching this show ever again. I know she is though. You cant trust that witch that Ekaterina hired to helped. Maybe she didn’t do the spell right.:).
I don’t care if they leave Damon as a bad guy for a while, (I liked Delena, though) but Elena gotta come back!! I can’t put up with Katherine. If she dissapeared for good, I’d stop watching TVD.
And I want more Klaroline too :(
I’m more of a Delena fan, but I enjoy Stelena on the side. But I honestly don’t think Delena should’ve ended like that. I also felt that Damon or anyone for that matter should’ve seen something was up with Elena. If I was in their shoes I’m pretty sure I would’ve been suspicious if the person I’ve been looking for all day comes to me looking all worried but then suddenly drops a break up like that.
But I also felt Elena should’ve killed that witch. She’s already killed other people and without the switch off. So what’s one extra going to do? And even if it did something at least we’d get something interesting. Either way I want Katherine dead and gone for good. Literally any respect I had for her was gone within these last two episodes, because the second I felt sorry for her, she just stabs you in the back.
OMGGGGGG – HAVE ALL OF YOU PEOPLE POSTING ABOUT HOW BAD DAMON IS FORGET THAT STEFEN HAS DONE BAD STUFF TOO??? MY GOSH!!!!!!! ELENA AND DAMON ARE PERFECT TOGETHER. AND SHE LOVES HIM. GET OVER WHAT HE HAS DONE. EVERY0NE ON THE SHOW HAS DONE SOMETHING BAD!!!!
I hate tyler, everything about him pisses me off and I just hate him so much and I don’t care what happens to him. DAMON AND ELENA ARE PERFECTION!!! they can’t kill her off, like you can’t kill the first person to be seen on the show, that never happens. i feel bad for stefan tbh because when he finds out elena is katherine wouldn’t he be upset because elena still loves damon? come on stefie elena is never that desperate. Elena makes damon a better person and I will go down with this ship.
I don’t want to the last of elena she is the main character and the love with stefan. I also want to see tyler forgive caroline and being in love