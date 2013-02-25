The visual effects community sees red in the wake of Oscar protest and on-air snub

Dear Hollywood,
You schooled us pretty hard the last time there was a WGAw strike. You made a pretty convincing case for a Hollywood without writers, and while we’ll never admit it to you as a group, you broke us. You really did. And it has ruined the industry that I love in a million small ways that you’re not even going to notice for a decade or so, and when you do, it may well be too late. You fought us over money and your right to more of it, and you hurt us enough to make us take a deal that we knew in our hearts was not right.
If you try to do the same thing to the VFX industry, you are going to lose.
I’m not telling you this because I want you to win. I just don’t think you realize that this is not the same situation as when the writers decided to strike. You are correct. You can indeed lowball us and force us to do free rewrite after free rewrite and you can screw us on points and offer us insulting archaic math problems instead of real profit participation and we’ll smile and ask for more. But if you start putting FX houses out of business and trying to lowball that side of the business, you may be crippling yourself.
After all, when you see pretty much any trailer for any tentpole film at this point, the shots you’re going to use to sell that movie will, more often than not, contain some degree of visual effects work. Sometimes, the visual effects are the entire thing you’re selling, promising a wild ride to a new world. When you look at your highest grossing films each year, ask yourself what those movies would be if you couldn’t offer ticket-buyers more and more marvelous visions each year.
I’m not even going to talk about quality. The systemic abuse of writers proves that is not what drives the decisions in town. Instead, money talks, so let’s talk money. “Avatar,” the #1 grossing film of all time… picture that without visual effects. Or picture it done on a rushed schedule with no money to speak of. “Titanic.” Same thing. “The Avengers.” “The Phantom Menace.” “Star Wars.” Nolan’s “Dark Knight” movies. “Shrek 2.” “E.T.” “Pirates 2.” That’s your top ten right now in terms of all time domestic box-office. Every one of those films was the cutting edge when it was made. Every one of those films depended in large part on those visual effects being the best they could be at the time the films were released.
Honestly, the time to deal fairly with independent FX houses seems to have passed. With Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm and ILM with it, they’ve brought the two largest talent pools of state-of-the-art computer animation under one roof. Pixar and ILM aren’t just part of the big leagues… they are the big leagues. And now they are all part of one brand, and I can guarantee when ILM is picking who works on what movies, the A-team, the absolute cream of the crop, will always be working on Disney projects first. That’s great news for Marvel Studios. It’s great news for anyone making a Disney film.
I think the 21st century is going to belong to companies that follow a model along the lines of what Hydraulx is doing. You don’t have to like “Skyline” to admire what they’re up to, or to see how canny it is as a template for how to make movies in this modern economy. They don’t have an FX department… they are an FX company that also has a creative branch. They are developing material in-house, and they own their own cameras, their own post-production facility… they can go start to finish on whatever they want, and all they need is a few hits to make this really start to pay off. They can make movies for 1/10th of the budget of something and make it look the same. In many cases, passion on these smaller projects pushes people to work even harder than they do for the giant impersonal blockbuster stuff. “District 9” was a great example of a movie that felt like it was made by people with something to prove working outside the system.
I didn’t watch the Oscars yesterday, but enough people were instantly outraged by the way the orchestra played off Bill Westenhofer, who won for “Life Of Pi,” a movie that was impossible to make without the active participation of a team of FX artists working at the absolute peak of their craft. It’s particularly galling that the FX guy, speaking about a protest that was happening outside that directly addresses the financial realities that are starting to damage the FX community in a way they may not be able to fully recover from, was cut short at a ceremony where they actually had a computer-animated character give away an award on live television. Ted was so successful an effect last night that my mother called me after the awards to ask me how they fit the midget into the suit. And without a great, dedicated FX team, that moment doesn’t happen.
I don’t think Hollywood is nearly scared enough right now. I don’t think they’re truly thinking about what could happen if they make it financially impossible for innovation and artistry to thrive in the FX community. Rhythm & Hues may have won an Academy Award last night, but they are also facing bankruptcy. I remember the year they won for “Babe.” It was their first Oscar, and I was at the studio for their big giant Oscar party with a friend who worked there, and the jubilation was amazing. They were so proud of what they’d done, so proud of being a small independent house that turned out work that made magic for audiences all around the world, in a film that was beloved. Last night, I’m wondering if any of that same joy was part of the experience for them. Yes, they have another trophy, another round of kudos on doing remarkable things, but they may not have a future as a company. How does that even make sense?
It’s not like animators or FX houses are wasteful. They’re not trying to soak the studios for the sake of luxurious digs and casual decadence. This morning, a very strongly worded open letter appeared in several forums and was reprinted on VFX Soldier, and much of the indignation in the letter stemmed from a comment Ang Lee made about the problems with Rhythm & Hues. Specifically, he said, “I would like it to be cheaper.”
Oh, boy.
When companies are already playing things close on their profit margins, they can’t really keep shaving things closer. Ultimately, what you’re paying for when you pay for a VFX budget, is the manpower you throw at your movie. And on these giant films, with release dates set in stone before film has even rolled, the only way to get these films across the finish line is to throw more and more people at them. How many times in the last ten years has a blockbuster been forced to hire more VFX artists during the last six to ten months of production? How many times have they worked those extra bodies 10 or 12 or 14 hours a day? How can you demand that things get cheaper in an environment like this?
Over the course of the weekend, I’ve been in touch with people working here in the US and at some of the overseas houses as well, and by and large, I think most of the people working in VFX have reached a similar place, emotionally speaking. I think they love what they do, and there is such pride I hear in the things that are accomplished all the time right now. There are miracles being created for the movies, and perhaps they’ve gotten so good at what they do that audiences take these things as commonplace, but they shouldn’t. Look at how often entire characters are created by teams of people at this point. Gollum is not just digital information on a hard drive, cold 1s and 0s that somehow suggest life. Thanks to the people who created him, Gollum has a soul. Look in his eyes in every scene he plays in “The Hobbit” or “Lord Of The Rings,” and there is someone in there. Look at Richard Parker as he tries to figure out how to get his footing on the tarp on the lifeboat, and pay attention to all the tiny behaviors that make the difference between a cartoon and something that appears to be living and breathing. These people do what they do because they want to be part of that miracle, they want to help create these moments and images of wonder. They believe that VFX are one of the key parts of what makes moviegoing so magical.
And many of them are considering quitting the business.
Unsurprisingly, many people are scared to speak up, scared they’ll lose their job where they’re drawing a regular check or scared that they won’t be hired the next time a house is staffing up. They are fed up and they want a better system and they have no idea how to go about making that happen.
One comment from an overseas friend who moved overseas specifically to find work: “No matter how many deadlines we meet, they keep moving the dates. They love to set it up so we look like we can’t deliver or so we’re apologizing or so we’re the ones they’re waiting for, but the truth is that we’ve still delivered on everything we’ve ever done. But there will be a breaking point, and somebody’s big movie is going to get burnt to the ground in the process.”
A friend closer to home was outraged today by the Oscar moment and by what he sees as a dangerous schism in the protest outside: “I’ve already heard people say that we should eliminate any and all talk of profit participation from our wish lists, because if we insist on getting points, the studios will just stop negotiating and we’ll all be out of work. Yeah, good luck with ‘The Avengers 2,’ assholes. Hope you’re okay with a dude in green body paint again because without us, you don’t have a Hulk. Hell, without us, Iron Man doesn’t even have his damn pants on.”
We know from the historical model that Hollywood hates sharing their money with anyone. They bemoan the death of home video right now as the newest reason they couldn’t possibly hope to cut anyone else in on even the smallest piece of the pie, but that’s just one more excuse. There are always excuses. There is always a sense that they have to defend what is theirs. But you have to consider who it is who is bringing audiences in and getting them to part with that ticket money. Right now, you’re like NASA trying to convince yourselves that you don’t really need the people who build the rockets anymore. They’re rockets, right? How hard can it be? We’ll just build them overseas, right?
I’m not sitting in one of those rockets, and frankly, I can’t imagine the blockbuster landscape if you really do succeed in shuttering companies like Digital Domain and Rhythm & Hues. We need more Animal Logics and WETAs. We need more companies like Hydraulx. Frankly, I would love it if the studios pushed this issue and it blew up in their faces. It’s time for something to shake up the status quo again, and this is a bigger deal than Hollywood acknowledges, making me think they may not even fully see the writing on the wall.
When you’ve got someone like Randall Cook, Oscar-winning FX artist on all three “Lord Of The Rings” movies, furiously ranting on Facebook the night of the Oscars, literally writing “Fuck the Academy,” something is wrong. Sure, the Oscars plays people off all the time, but considering how hard the Academy worked to render the protest outside invisible on any official broadcasts, it came across as a particularly nasty choice to not even let Westenhofer finish. Ill-timed doesn’t even cover it. Now I’m seeing FX guys from all over the world starting to change their Twitter and Facebook avatars to a solid green box, a reference to what you’ll have if you don’t have the FX artists anymore.
I don’t know what the future of Hollywood looks like. But I do know that the studios are as vulnerable right now as they ever have been, and taking a hardline stance against an entire section of the business that is so intimately involved in doing the things that are more financially important to you seems like a very, very bad decision.
Maybe you feel like testing my theory. Maybe you think you can win this one. Maybe you think you can bully enough animators and FX artists that you can just freeze out the ones who won’t fall into line.
And maybe you’re wrong. Go ahead, Hollywood. Pick this fight. Make it worse. I have a feeling anonymous sources won’t stay anonymous much longer and that guys on the level of Cook are just getting warmed up.
Adapt or change. Embrace your creative partners. Make it fair for everyone, and let’s get back to the business of blowing audience’s minds.
I’m still waiting on Ray Harryhausen getting an Annie Leibowitz photo in the annual Vanity Fair Hollywood issue. Or for the original 1977 ILM guys. FX gets no respect.
Since they are getting screwed, I would love to see the special effects people do a work stoppage en masse, but I wonder if it would be difficult trying to organize with so many people working overseas? That is, would is be harder to keep “scabs” from stepping in and undermining the effort?
But here’s hoping they do it, and that it brings big budget Hollywood movie making to its knees.
I agree totally with Drew. Not slow down, but just refuse to do OT! Every studio is in crunch mode now. And just not doing, just doing the normal hours of 9-6 will bring execs to their knees. It’s sad how doing “normal hours” will create such havoc. This way, everyone is still paid, no contracts broken, and shows how much we are needed
@Sarah – wouldn’t even a slowdown or no OT still need to be very well coordinated both here and abroad to be successful and have the most impact? It seems as if people overseas are still working full tilt, that would undermine efforts here.
I think a major effects house picking a fight with the school bully would be more than enough. The smaller and even overseas houses probably wouldnt have to do much aside from standing with them. It’s not like the studio can take half the fx to a different house mid movie and tell someone else to finish it. I mean, they could try and it’d be fucking hilarious lol.
While I agree with the sentiment in support of the VFX industry, Bill Westenhofers speech went way too long. If he wanted to make an important point on national TV, he should’ve started with it, not tacked it on the end.
This, he went on far too long and had a good amount of soft play off time before they shut off his mic. He’s been in the industry enough to where he should know better and if his spiel for helping someone’s financial struggles was so important to him, he should’ve mentioned it earlier.
I fully support the VFX community (Life of Pi and The Hobbit’s visual effects blew my mind), but I’ll support them outside of this Oscar incident because it really feels quite silly to get upset about that.
His speech wasn’t too long (45 seconds), The average speech at the Oscars was 1 minute 40 seconds. It was deliberate.
His speech was cut maliciously. They cut him off early because they knew what was coming. They have also been downplaying protest because they know if it picks up steam it could be financially damning for the whole industry. Imagine a year without summer blockbusters. . . .
Things have to change. stop making excuses
How long was the stupid skit with the too cool to do a good introduction Avenger team?
1:38
Their careers depend on VFX especially RDJ
On average, the band starts playing about 50-60 seconds into the speech, with the exception of major awards and they try to speed it up every year: [www.quora.com]
He was cut off after 43 seconds. Right after he mentioned Rhythm & Hues’ bankruptcy. Anyone who thinks it wasn’t deliberate is being naive.
Daniel…RDJ was trying to speak up about the VSFX industry and do the intro like was suppose to happen. But they had Samuel L. Jackson skip right to the announcing of the winner. RDJ actually got frustrated that they skipped the into. just check the online video footage of that part…you will see i am correct
Agree to disagree? I think it’s naive to think that the Academy anticipated their speech would focus on the bankruptcy / VFX issue (which really doesn’t effect the Academy since they represent the *entire* industry). It was simply a hired producer directing an orchestra to play them off as they neared their end time while starting in on what could be predicted as a long-winded, new cause-de-jeur on an early and technical-related award. The show was probably running over time as is. Occam’s Razor and such.
If the speakers started with the matter at hand, as they should have if it’s so important to them, and THEN they were played off, I would absolutely agree it was premeditated. The Academy here, like the National Academy of Recording Arts (Grammy’s), is an amorphous, huge collection of voting-eligible people in the industry, not an insular cabal of studio heads conniving in the dark. As a member of NARAS, I can confidently say that the public has a very skewed perception of how it works.
BK, you keep throwing around the word naive, yet you seem to think the producer doesnt have a stake in this? You don’t think they have marching orders or are so badly uninformed that they dont realize the correlation? The orchestra is not at fault, but the producers who did so are. You’ve demonstrated a far greater naivety of the system than anyone here.
Cory, I only used the word “naive” once and it was in response to someone calling me naive for observing that an early, generally unimportant (in the eyes of the average viewer) Oscar acceptance speech wasn’t cutoff more than 2 seconds before the average cutoff time and for non-nefarious reasons. I didn’t start with personal attacks.
I also watched the show with (a) a person that has close ties to the Taiwan production houses who was rooting for them, and (b) two current and former event producers who all happened to comment at the time of the cutoff, before this backlash made the press, that their time was up and they needed to share the podium. Rules are rules. If you disagree, fine, but I think a few people are looking into this way too much.
“As a member of NARAS, I can confidently say that the public has a very skewed perception of how it works.”
No, I’m pretty sure the public has a perfect perception of how it works – they give the Grammys to the big sellers that kept them in cocaine and hookers for another year.
Oh, wait, you meant the awards speeches? Silly me …
Riot, clearly you don’t know how it works. If you have cocaine, you don’t need to pay for hookers. :)
In any event, I think we all can agree that the VFX industry is getting screwed, that we would have all liked to have heard the end of the speech in question, and that cocaine and hookers are an under appreciated segment of the entertainment industry.
I am with BK on this one. I don’t think many people have watched it again since their initial reaction because if they had, they’d see the music started playing while he was still thanking family. Also, there were about 10 Seconds between the time he got to the mic and started speaking. That’s over 50 seconds before the music started playing. There were 15 seconds of music playing before the mic was cut off. That’s substantial, and I think enough to determine that it was simply time for him to go.
Also, I keep reading through different articles how offensive it was to play the jaws music. What is wrong with all these people? If you want to be taken seriously, you need to know what you’re talking about. every speech that was cut off that night had the same music played for them. this wasn’t insulting, It was simply the music chosen for the night. Everyone got the same treatment… except the “big award” winners and the pretty people. Let’s be honest with ourselves… the average Joe watching this garbage is in it to see the beautiful people in $30,000 dresses. They didn’t tune in to watch us malnourished nerds :D
Don’t get me wrong, I wanted his speech as much as the next guy/gal, but he should have done it first if he was going to do it at all. Yes the industry and all of us artists deserve more recognition. Yes things need to change. Yes industry would suffer without us. But spewing off nonsense about something that happened at the Academy Awards and twisting it into something that it wasn’t is not a way to be taken seriously by the rest of the industry.
Though all this nonsense has gotten a lot of attention, so perhaps falsifying details in articles throughout the internet is exactly what was needed to start a conversation. It’s just going to suck when the facts are looked at and all these articles are discredited. (this article was written by someone who didn’t even watch the actual footage!!!)
I totally agree with this comment. I hate it when 4 people go up on stage and one guy hogs all the air time. He was thanking his family and children and everyone under the sun. And when he finally started to get cut off, maybe he remembered that he was speaking for the VFX industry. He spent the entirety of his speech congratulating himself. If he was so outraged they cut him off, he should have started his speech with the larger issue. I mean seriously, he should know that the VFX winners don’t get to be long-winded at the Oscars. Say your points and get out, or else you’re going to get cut off. And they played the Jaws music for everybody. This is such a blogosphere outrage, blown way out of proportion.
I think he was inadvertently smart. Getting cut off brought more attention to the issue than the speech itself would have.
This….definetly doesn’t sound very good. I didn’t even know about the issues happening with VFX studios.
Starting a Union might be ideal but then it also might cause these fat cats to react irrationally.
As always Moriarty, keep it up. Love your columns.
With just about every state in the country and many countries in the world looking into getting VFX and animation studios to move there, making operating costs (that are already through the roof in CA) even more onerous won’t bring back DD and R&H.
Drew, they didn’t just play off Westenhofer. They had already started playing the Jaws music. The second he started talking about Rhythm and Hues they cut his mic. I know the Oscars don’t want people talking about politics from the stage. But it’s nuts that they’d silence people talking about an issue that faces their own industry.
Orchestra didn’t just play him off. They cut his mic, which was obvious and heavy-handed. I’ve heard so many offensive things said on Oscar night over the years, it was astonishing. Money talks, but the guys who cause the money to be earned don’t get to.
Sam Longoria
[samlongoria.blogspot.com]
All nominees are told ahead of time to keep their acceptance speeches to 45sec or they will be played off. He had already gone way over time by the time the Jaws music started.
Unless you win best actor and waste time telling bad jokes or best director and not even thank the visual effects team that helped win the award.
43 seconds.
Oh boy, I have not been following this story closely enough. What’s the timetable on this dispute reaching the point where 90% of trade articles are about it?
VFX gets no respect, yet they are the backbone of modern visual art and critical to film. Nearly everything is digital these days, everything is green screen, and it all passes lastly though the hand a talented dedicated VFX artisans. Got pimples? Gone. Got cellulite? Gone. Need a new sunset? Done. Need a giant monster, Done. All thanks the VFX. So many VFX guys are broke, underpaid, over worked, abandoned and throne out to the curb like trash, however many now are starting shops and home, and reinventing the ‘new biz’. You are so right, thank you for this post. – a VFX guy in Hollywood.
Thank you, Drew. This is the best article on the subject yet, and your voice means a lot.
Why is Drew saying “we” and “us?” It’s not like Drew’s actually a member of the Hollywood writing scene–he’s a guy with practically no screen credits whose claim to fame is that he has written for AICN and other poorly edited hack Web sites. Drew is NOT a Hollywood screenwriter, despite what this article may lead you to believe.
And yet…here you are. Reading this “hack” article. Commenting on this “poorly edited” website. Keep up the good work!
DREW THIS, so what if he says “we” or “us”. We want him on our side, to explain our side. I would think writers most of all would understand what it’s like to be marginalized.
How do you explain those Masters of Horror episodes with his name on them? Many working screenwriters don’t get much actually produced, but they still get jobs writing and are members of the guild. I’m not even in the business and I understand that.
They don’t just give out those WGA cards either. So what if he runs a site now? Writers are not well paid, in general. You can’t keep writing if you can’t pay your rent. Or god forbid, he actually enjoys his job.
Drew, Hydraulx has a seriously bad rep among people in VFX. They pay crap, hire illegal workers and pay them worse, belittle them, make them work in cramped conditions. One small room had people elbow to elbow for months on end. Worst of all, they have paid people as Independent contractors while requiring them to work at their offices at set business hours. I could have reported them to the labor board. Maybe others have already. They are scum and for you to use them as an example of the future of VFX in LA is making us on the inside laugh, because you obviously drank their cool-aid.
Yes, the Hydraulx guys are a-holes and they make crap movies. That doesn’t mean someone can’t take their model and make a better version of it.
VFX people creating their content may be one of the few salvations.
thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you (though hydraulic creates other horrid problems) thank you thank you thank you. your words resonate…next up: how a cinematographer wins an oscar for a film whose lighting was largely digital
What a very well written open letter Drew. I can’t help but think when I read what you wrote that the plight of the VFX artists is no different than that of the workers in America right now.
The CEO’s and executives are making massive amounts of money, but then are proceeding to take more and more away from the workers. You know the people who are partially responsible for the success that those same executives enjoy. They cut the workers out of bonuses, eliminate pensions, lower their contributions to healthcare and 401k’s. They lay off whole departments and expect more work from less people.
It saddens me to see people treated in this way. When will we realize that we can all prosper if the system we choose to use awards success on all levels of the corporate culture. Why can’t the factory worker get a cut on the profits, or the customer service rep, or in this case the hard working FX houses.
Greed is our biggest fault as a nation and as a people. Hollywood had their biggest year yet financially speaking and yet they have no intention in rewarding those who helped make that happen. It ultimately is a battle they will lose and the industry as a whole could suffer gravely for it. As will corporations and executives if they keep mistreating their workforces. Change has to happen and I think it will in time.
This x2.
Not only that, but vfx isnt one of the parts of the industry where you can get a “break” and start making 10x your salary all of a sudden.
Awesome. Thank you!
– Jim Hillin
The VFX industry needs to unionize. Standing alone they have no clout and they’re dealing with bean counters that don’t care about quality of the end product as long as they can get their customers to shell out.
Unionize the shops, strike for better conditions and pay if (sorry, I meant when) the media corporations won’t treat them equitably and if need be let a summer or two go up in flames. Anytime a new industry starts up, and computer VFX as an industry is still young, there comes a point where owners can’t squeeze anymore out of the market or amp production expectations beyond capacity and start taking the shortfall out of the backs of labor.
Eventually A.I. will put every software designer, engineer and technician out of a job but as the saying goes in the long run we’re all dead. Until then a collective bargaining is the VFX industries laborers best bet.
It sends a message. I don’t want to point at Lee as reponsible of anything, but just someone who had the opportunity to help making the voice of thousands of VFX artists to be heard, and he didn’t take it – [oi48.tinypic.com]
I too was at the R&H oscar party that night. I didn’t even hear the show for about 20 minutes after they won because of all the screaming. Ironically, that year there was a big rivalry with Digital Domain (who was up for Apollo 13 and supposedly were eating a pig at their party) – 2 companies in recent bankruptcy
I too was at the R&H oscar party that night. I didn’t even hear the show for about 20 minutes after they won because of all the screaming. Ironically, that year there was a big rivalry with Digital Domain (who was up for Apollo 13 and supposedly were eating a pig at their party) – 2 companies in recent bankruptcy
@ Jerry: I was an exec assistant at DD during this first Oscar nomination party. There was no pig eaten. While we really hoped for A13 to win, Scott Ross (DD President) had a case of champagne ready and delivered directly to John Hughes as soon as the award was announced.
Unfortunately Bill Westenhofer took too much time getting around to what should have been a priority moment instead of wasting 12 seconds before speaking holding up the award and waving it around and then taking another 45+ seconds (which is all you’re supposed to take) thanking everyone and even when the JAWS music was playing he was still not talking about Rhythm & Hues and the VFX protest. He needed to have started talking about this vital issue BEFORE the music started playing and then holding the audience and the Academy’s attention. Seconds matter in this situation and Bill seemed to have ironically forgotten timing in his euphoria for winning an Oscar. Bill blew the moment for his VFX colleagues with his own egotistical sucking up agenda. The VFX industry – oh yeah! – was an afterthought. Thanks Bill!! Not like these opportunities come up every day.
Yeah, because he’s a professional speaker who knows all about timing and talking on live TV in front of billions of people.
Bill was swept away by the moment and forgot something more important than thanking everybody and his brother. Doesn’t matter if he was or wasn’t a professional speaker. Kind of a dumb statement Cinemapsycho. Obviously you have nothing at stake here.
Cinemapsycho was being sarcastic about Peter Blood’s arrogant reprimand of Westenhofer’s speech. I think you are too furious to read between the lines, VFX Pro.
I guarantee if Bill had started speaking of the R&H situation BEFORE the orchestra started playing they would not have played him off or cut his mic. He didn’t and once they started to play nothing was going to stop them. Bill’s moment to say something had passed. Sad but true. What I said was not arrogance but cold hard fact. I’m an old VFX pro and I was there.
Overall, this is a very informative piece to those who are outside the VFX industry, but using Hydraulx as a golden standard is a slap in the face to those of us who actually work in VFX. They are notorious for illegal labor practices, from working employees well into unpaid overtime on a frequent basis, to the owners verbally harassing them and in some cases threatening physical assault. Hydraulx is an embarrassment to the VFX field, and epitomizes the stronghold that an effects house can place on its workers simply because its owners are greedy and people need jobs.
Does no one see the hypocrisy or irony in R&H doing animation in Taiwan, India, and Malaysia with production facilities in Canada, fully taking advantage of the very things they claim to be driving them under?
You’re a fool. Or maybe just willfully ignorant. R&H has been trying to survive and thrive in this toxic environment for years… Subsidies in other countries are part of the deal! Big studios like Fox and Universal will only give out the contract if the VFX houses underbid AND guarantee that x percent of the work is done by employees in the country with the best tax breaks. If you’re a VFX house without a subsidy, you’re not viable. So they build a branch in other countries. Work is done overseas and Fox/Universal/WB gets its tax break, but the quality is often subpar, so artists in LA have to rework it and rework it and Rhythm ends up paying out of their own pockets. Don’t forget, they’re often only claiming a 5% margin, so those pockets aren’t very deep.
So yes, it’s still driving them under, and they are completely within their rights to say that it’s breaking them.
The movie studios do not receive the subsidies and tax break, the FX studios do, so you’re really just talking nonsense there. R&H claims competition is unfair because other studios are DOING THE EXACT SAME THING THEY ARE DOING. Are you really so dense you can’t see the problem in that? Furthermore, R&H and some of the other struggling FX studios are charging record prices measured per project man-hour at a time when the availability of qualified labor is at a historical high and materials/equipment costs are at historical lows. That indicates that the financial problems are the not the fault of some Great Greedy Hollywood, but rather the result of poor business models. Given the rising prominence of FX in movies, I do find Hollywood’s inflexibility unfair. However, it is entirely dishonest of the FX industry to pretend that is the root cause of their troubles in a era of relatively high prices and low costs.
Wrong. You’re wrong about the subsidies/tax breaks not benefiting the movie studios. [www.techdirt.com]
Of course other studios are doing the same thing. When did I say that they’re not? Didn’t I mention that if you don’t have a subsidy, you’re not viable (read: you are not a company that is at least TRYING to succeed)? And if you don’t see how detrimental the whole scheme is to the overall health of VFX companies, I don’t know how I can convince you. Also, Rhythm never said that competition is unfair in regards to other companies being able to outbid them. Obviously, they were good low-ballers themselves, because they kept getting shows, right up until their bankruptcy. I think the main complaint is that Rhythm doesn’t think the act of competition is fair, because it has driven the would-be lucrative VFX industry mostly out of business.
I don’t really feel like we’re arguing, not really, because we agree on quite a few things: yes, the business model is broken, and yes, artists are usually making good wages, but on that hand, consider the conditions!! Early on in his career, my husband worked 48 days straight with a SHORT day being Sundays (max of 8 hours) and the rest being 12-16, and those are fantastic conditions compared to what Hydraulix puts their employees through. Also, he came on the scene late in the game, others had been on the show longer, and really, 48 days is nothing compared to other friend’s records. To not have insurance, to not have sick days or holidays or TO NOT GET PAID even though the movie you last worked on has grossed over 600Million dollars is inexcusable, and many reasons are to blame.
My point is, FX houses are driven by studios to overwork their employees, and not even for greed, because they’re lucky if they break even.
Good points , but holding up Hydralux as an example of what’s right is way off base. I’ve had lots of friends work there, and most call it a digital sweatshop. Brutal hours, and massive violations of state overtime and labor laws.
Have to concur. I appreciate all that Moriarty is expressing on our behalf’s specifically as LA vfx artists. I agree with many of his sentiments, and LOVE his advocacy. Props M! But darn it, I’m afraid I must include that big but(t) :) Hydralux is the closest thing to a modern-day sweatshop. Their artists toil for relentless hours at some of the lowest rates in town, whilst the company owners- the Brothers Strause drive around town in their Ferraris and employ ‘Big Brother’ type draconian policies about Internet usage on company time (not to mention, monitoring their indentured slaves’ hours through card-swipe logging). I’m all for more competition for the big studios- but this is NOT the model anyone is looking for. They under-bid on the backs of their vfx artists, provide them with nothing but lost relationships, and spend their profits on toys for themselves.
Luma’s not so different, btw.
I really do appreciate the sentiment otherwise M!
VFX Houses are in the same boat as Post Production. Producers demand the latest technology, best talent and quickest turn around…but don’t want to pay for it.
I agree that the VFX artists are getting the shaft, I’m just not sure how you fix it.
Walkouts? Strikes? Unionize? These would probably have a major effect in the short term. 1 year maybe. But after that you’ll see VFX houses popping up all over the world in places like India, South Korea, Indonesia, etc.
Now ACE pointed out that most of the work done in those places is sub-par and the Americans have to clean them up and fix them. But how long will it be like that?
Anyone watch The Clone Wars? That entire show is done overseas for a fraction of what it would cost here.
And it looks amazing. These guys are only going to get better. It will take time, but eventually it’s going to happen.
So I’m not sure what the answer is. If every VFX House in Hollywood decided they were going to “strike”, would ILM join them? Because if they didn’t the whole thing falls apart.
Like I said, I would like to see something done, I’m just not sure how to make it happen.
Great article and well written, but I would like to clarify a few things you mentioned. Studios like Weta, while they turn out amazing visual effects, the artists there work standard hours over 90+ per week! They have laundry services, because you do not have time to do it yourself. They have a total of maybe 10 people on staff, everyone else is freelance for only a few months each time, and the HR department is one of the worst out there. Yes its a cool place to work for sure, but lets not glorify the way artists are treated there.
The same goes for Animal Logic and Hydraulx. Hell, at Hydraulx they stop paying you if the fucking screen saver starts on your machine! Anyone really embedded in the industry can agree with this.
oh god. Animal Logic sucks. Don’t tell HR ANYTHING…. it goes straight to “management” (actually it’s insulting to real management to call it management)
Yes, I also laughed when I read the part that went “10 or 12 or 14 hours a day”! Any of those hours would be a short day at places like WETA when PJ is ordering shots after the DI has started!
They cut everyone short with the “jaws” orchestra… you only get 1 minute or so to speak.
I’m thinking big picture here – perhaps they can get away with it because the talent is so easy to come by. The stuff I’ve seen even uni students doing is incredible. Perhaps because it’s an art industry, it suffers from this situation, like all other creative industries. Someone will always do it for cheaper.
I would like from professionals, to advice me. I want to be animator, i am totally newbie in this, but this is really freak me out. What you gonna say for a newbie who wants to join in this industry?
Drew – I’d like to see an equally long article discussing what happened with the last WGAw strike and what you mean by it created problems which won’t manifest for a while and then it will be too late. As a produced writer and WGA member, you can give the insiders perspective to those endeavoring and aspiring to be screenwriters themselves.
It’s ironic to see a writer making such a passionate appeal on the behalf of the VFX artists when as poorly as you feel they’re being treated, there is no one more abused in Hollywood, from what I’ve seen and heard, than the writer. Studios would never make personal changes in any other departments like they do with writers.
Sure, a DP make clash with director and a change is made or the director falls so far behind schedule that a replacement is parachuted in to save the production, but you have to think long and hard to come up with examples of this whereas nearly every single screenplay gets passed around like a hooker at a frat party for everyone to take a crack at. Studios would never put 6 DPs or 4 production designers or three costumers on a film because it would wreak havoc on the cohesiveness of the look, but they’ll allow a clown car of people with laptops to go crazy on the pages.
If the script is like blueprint for a house, the VFX are the furniture and interior decoration. But what does it matter how tasteful the color palette and sumptuous the silk wall coverings are if the original design was modified by a development exec to put bay windows then the director has the garage door open directly to the dining room because he misses the old drive-in burger stand experience and the star wanted the toilet up on the roof because his life coach told him fresh air while pooping aligns his chi better? It almost sounds like Drew is pleading with Hollywood to treat the decorators better because they can wallpaper over the terrible alterations in the house’s construction due to meddling as if ILM’s getting the Hulk looking right was more important than Joss Whedon’s writing the Hulk well.
Lost in the easy accusations of corporate greed is the aspect of risk producers take in mounting these massive productions. If you think people in the movie biz have it bad, then you know nothing of the total screw job that the music industry is for 98% of artists. Imagine buying a house, but the bank dictates where you live and how it’s decorated; only one of every 10 dollars you pay counts toward your mortgage; and when/if you finally pay the bank back, the BANK owns the house. That’s what a typical record contract is like and the music biz thinks they’re coddling the talent with such generous terms.
On the other hand, everyone involved in the movie business gets paid up front. Even with 10 unpaid rewrites, the writer gets paid something. The director and DP and gaffer gets paid. The actors get paid along with the craft services people, scene painters, grips, DITs, etc. Everyone gets paid and it’s up to the studios/producers to recoup their investments. If you blow $460 million (not counting P&A) producing John Carter (not of Mars) and Battleship and they only take in $586 million worldwide, a likely double-shot of red in the ledger, it’s not as if anyone involved in making the movie has to wait in vain for their payment check for their work. Sure, profit participation and other back end deals are toast, but it’s not as if they worked for free on the show.
Which leads me back to my point that denigrating the writer is madness because before R&H can animate a digital tiger in a lifeboat, a writer has to fire up Screenwriter or Final Draft and type, “Richard Parker leaps over the zebra to kill the hyena.” Before ILM can flawlessly create their illusions, Joss had to write, “Iron Man swoops down low to where Captain America and Black Widow are fighting the aliens amidst the rubble and wreckage. Iron Man fires his hand repulsors into Cap’s shield which redirects the blast, knocking over several aliens.”
For all the lip service about the importance of the writers, it’d be nice to see Hollywood actually treating them as something other than interchangeable nuisances. In a just world, the Academy Awards would open with the screenwriting Oscars because, literally, nothing that follows in show could’ve happened without the work of the writers in the beginning. Actors have nothing to say; designers have nothing to design; DPs have nothing to shoot and directors have nothing to block and direct until someone writes, “INT. SOMEPLACE – DAY.”
/rant
These films you mention are really the higher standard of VFX. If Hollywood doesn’t pay every film will look more archaic than Jack The Giant Killer. And that’s where I kind of dont understand the issue. How is it exactly that cheap looking CGI VFX companys still thrives, why don’t they go in house ie studio. With practical effects you could rarely tell if done on the cheap with a major film. However nowadays even the slightest out of place pixel or rubbery appearance ruins any film. A union might be the best idea so efforts can be combined to make each company accessible to the same equipment and then maybe the films wont suffer.
“With practical effects you could rarely tell if done on the cheap with a major film”
Ugh. Please don’t trot this out again. You would be shocked at the amount of expensive practical effects I have spent my vfx career replacing because they looked terrible. People think practical effects looked better because directors shot around them so as not to show their shortcomings. You could say that directors should to the same for vfx, and I’d agree with you, but studios want to see every last cent up on screen, clear as day.
It might interest you to know that the majority of the effects on Jack the Giant Killer were produced by Digital Domain, who won Oscars for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Titanic, and who filed for bankruptcy last year. It is not simply a case of some companies being good or having access to some crazy equipment that no-one else has. It’s about companies getting the budget to hire the staff they need to do a project, and to be able to complete that project without ridiculous deadlines and constant revisions from their clients.
Take a Page from Occupy or Labor and Organize; do it your way, separate your weak and exploitable and that’s how the bigwigs win. Strike together with a clear demand for stable contracts. If your confident and stay strong, your get change. And instead of the writers, it’ll be like the NFL referees. The Writers strike was also a few years ago. The tenor of our times has changed and regular Joes will be on your side if your loud and clear, as you have been here; about the injustice you face. They’ve been there too. Taking it into your own hands is also very good. But from you it sounds like a confrontation is needed. Time to live the fantasy and stand up to the giants. There just might be more of you than them.
I’m not sure if Occupy is a good example. Yes, they organized but I don’t think anything really changed other than bringing attention to the movement. Unfortunately for Occupy, most of that attention was negative because of the sporadic actions of a few individuals.
Like many your taking the Mainstream framing of us. Which misses the point; that change is slow and it takes large groups of people who will be doing different things. The corporate press isn’t covering the issue, there’s a space you “occupy” The movement is again small but its a matter of inspiring others to take their own action. I did not mean to be just like us, because, your not. But we are effected by the same problems. that’s what 99% can mean.
As more people post online essays like this one, one thing that is needed is to name the names of people who are directly responsible for the mistreatment of VFX artists, instead of repeatedly lumping those bad guys under the general heading of “Hollywood” or “the studios.” Faceless enemies cannot be effectively fought – not even with the questionable tool of “bad publicity.” [note the impact – which was exactly zero – of the protests in the comics community about Disney/Marvel screwing Jack Kirby’s estate oot of any profits from the Avengers] Remember that people looking in at this from the outside – from the general moviegoing population – need to have the heroes and villains defined clearly for us or we are left with a vague picture of whiney Don Quixote’s tilting at the windmills of nameless executives. We don’t know the things you know, so you need to tell us more than “the supreme Hollywood Commander won’t share with us and we work really hard, so we’re getting mad.” At this point in US history there are a whole lot of citizens who aren’t getting paid what they deserve, so please state your case more precisely. Not trying to be a jerk here, just sayin’: “hearts and minds” you know?
Hi..I stumbled onto this open letter while going through Oscar stories. I barely know how to use a computer, but I really appreciate the work you all do in the special effects department for movies that require it. I hope you guys and gals get what you’re asking for – decent treatment and wages.
I’ve never been a fan of the cutting off an acceptance speech with music thing they do at the Oscars. The irony is that it’s the actors and directors who have abused their time on stage giving long winded sappy speeches thanking everyone under the sun but yet they’re the ones that always get more leeway on time limits.
Having said that, I think many are overreacting a little to what happened with Bill Westenhofer. I mean the guy rambled on and refused to wrap his speech up when the music was playing. What were the producers supposed to do? It’s not the first time someone has had their speech cut off at the Oscars. It even happened to an actor. In the 1995 Oscars, Martin Landau had his speech cut off which he wasn’t too happy about either.
I am in strong support for VFX segment of the production community. It’s a testament to how those in charge of production treat the labor pool in general. It’s a constant fight especially for those who remain as independent contractors.
this is NOT about the top 10 films of all time… thats easy to point out… just like a pro sport… there are a handful of ‘the best’ talent available to work on blockbuster films. That group will work as long as they care too and who they care too work for… the BULK of artists out there in the industry work on the hundreds of films a year that have ‘nice’ effects work… and those artists are part of the ‘group’ as well. As a father of a 4yr old girl I can easily peg a budget or ‘quality level’ a given animated film or cartoon was given… my daughter is entertained regardless… so much of our industry does NOT involve a perfect Hulk or Tiger… I do not know Hydaulx… but what I DO see happening, and that I as a tiny nobody who tends to have as a small wedge on aquiring work based on the fact that I can do a large portion of the creative process myself in-house. I can only do small projects, but I love it and I am animating and doing effects work for a living… a dream of mine. Its sad for me to see so many afraid to speak out. Blacklisting and the buddy system is alive and well evidently… it disgusts me because my simply working to make a living for my family could inadvertantly get ME called a ‘scab’. Im going really long here, its not popular, and so many artists may be against it, but I do hope this leads to some change… imo – we should learn to be more like actors and actresses and be on our own… auditioning for whatever teams we may want to join for projects… AKA actual capitalism… not popular here in LA but it works. WE are the product… our income and work environments should rise and sink based on our personal value to a project. I have worked 23 yrs that way and trust me, it works on a lot of levels. The unmotivated hangers on will fall out and competition will lead to all involved raising their game. Some will ‘think’ this means overtime and low pay. What IS low pay to YOU? I wisely saved and worked ridiculous hours to invest in my home studio… other than upgrades… my overhead is pretty low… am I to apologize for doing a small job for $5000 that a studio would not touch for less than $20,000? 90% of that goes to my profit line… not overhead. I am on the fringe of this issue I know… but there are a TON of artists like me out there and not a whole lot of ‘michael jordans’ We do NEED the stars of our industry to bring the awareness… but that will be tough… speak out and risk getting labeled. my rant…
This is just like the case of the construction industry, or the transportation industry. It doesn’t work without tradesmen or drivers, yet is much more mobile (ie. an animator may in fact work from home in another continent), And there will always be some talented individual willing to work for less than the one who just walked out the door. Unionize you say? sure… They’ll hire overseas. If you really want to stop eroding your income, make a cooperative partnership, (that fulfills decent paychecks to its workers, not to make them rich) large and talented enough to change the balance of power with the studios and the contracts. Until then, you are in the same position as construction workers and truck drivers. Never done before you might also say. Guess what? KPMG, E&Y, PWC, Deloitte are living examples of such partnerships, but they have accountants on their payroll.
It’s sad to see that VFX artists get no respects….I really wish this issue get settled in good way.
“Frankly, I would love it if the studios pushed this issue and it blew up in their faces.”
Honestly, I think that is not only what should happen, but what NEEDS to happen. There has to be a breaking point. I am still stunned it did not happen with the writers’ strike, although I really should not. Without good writing, there can be no good story. Forget about greatness. I still begrudge Hollywood about that.
As for visual effects? What else do they have to offer? They already made it clear they do not care about writing or the quality of stories. It is clearly about money. However, without a great/compelling story, which probably takes a backseat in Hollywood most of the time anyway, what is the big draw? Special effects. It’s not my biggest draw, not even close, however it obviously fills seats. And yes, it is an important part of the puzzle.
I think this or something similar needs to blow up in Hollywood’s face. At some point, they need to have a cataclysmic failure that makes them realize the importance of the parts and rethink (not to mention rework) the way Hollywood works.
Personally, this just reaffirms my decision to largely bypass Hollywood. I do not watch many movies. When I do, it tends to be independent or foreign films, or something a friend of mine brings over. I generally avoid theatres and I go out of my way to watch non-Hollywood productions in-theatre or on video. I make very few exceptions. It is a model that I do not feel comfortable supporting making a product I feel has generally been hurt by their decision to undermine writers (and now FX companies).
On one related note, I am particularly disappointed in Ang Lee. While I have liked his movies in the past, what an insult to Rhythm & Hues. They are bankrupt and still managed to just win his movie an Oscar. His reward for their award-winning work? To say he would have liked it to be cheaper, pretty much saying they were overpaid. This award-winning-yet-bankrupt effects company. I have a sour taste in my mouth about Ang Lee and think he should be ashamed at himself. If you look at his big hits, or even missed opportunities, it is obvious they were made possible because of special effects. Imagine Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon without the special effects selling the fantastic swordfights. Imagine Hulk without the great special effects. I haven’t seen Life of Pi, however I can only imagine the Oscar-winning special effects and the team involved were fairly important in pulling that off. That makes it particularly disappointing to hear Ang Lee undermine the work that went into making those fantastic creations such an integral part of those films.
On the plus side, it gives me an excuse to catch up on some reading.
-Cheers
Dave I “you’re an idiot”
Hey VFXJOE, I suppose you’re entitled to your opinion.
-Cheers
Actually, because I’m a glutton for punishment, elaborate. Why am I an idiot? Just curious if that was a throw-away insult, or if there is some actual backing to your opinion.
-Cheers
Ok, so this is old but … the remark about Ang Lee was really preplexing and I looked it up. I wonder if something has been lost in translation, as it were – because in context, it certainly doesn’t seem like he’s wishing for VFX houses to be ‘cheaper’ – quite the opposite, he wants life to be better for them…
[www.hollywoodreporter.com]
Very well written. Thank you.
Great article.
Once upon a time there was a film industry without effects. just because we are used to it now, doesn’t mean that the handing over of more and more of a film to FX is a good thing. Maybe we need to actually find a balance again, between good writing and good FX – so that films can have plots and storylines again – and the FX are there to enhance the story, not be the b-all and end-all of the film.
it is not as simple. As vfx artists, we can slow down or refuse to work, but the companies that employs us need to make money to survive. There is just a handful of movies each years for many companies. If our companies stop working or refuse jobs, they will just die. Studios will build their own VFX companies, and we will work there, because we need to eat… The solution is not that simple. If i had to ask 1 thing, it would be time. Removing time pressure out of the equation would make the whole thing much more easy for us to have a life. next weekend, again, is time for me and my co workers to work every saturday for 2 month.
Look, I feel your pain… but if you agree to work for peanuts, that’s on you. Also, I suggest you read Who Moved My Cheese. What was a great job yesterday doesn’t always exist tomorrow… think of the Buggy Whip industry as Ford was starting to crank out the model T.
Oh, and to compare rocketry to CGI is a stretch that Pixar would have trouble bringing to life.
I suggest that your industry, like many others, is saturated with qualified people to do the work. If there was a dearth of talent, they’d be at your mercy… but they aren’t at your mercy because they don’t have to be.
It’s all about the market, and what it will bear. Sadly, if the VFX artists agree to work for slave wages, it brings down your entire industry.
These companies are not really too worried about having NO more artists. They are wiser than that… perhaps too wise to think that WE artists (game, vfx, and in general) have no other place to go, and we have no choice but to submit to their mercy in giving us work and opportunities.
They do not value our talents and sacrifices and they think that the regular paycheck or compensation is already too much for them to hand out. This is not justice. Yes, the companies gives us jobs so we can feed ourselves and our families, but to see them bask in the glory that we gave them, and we were deprived of credit and seemingly ignore our cries for just a little gratitude is truly disappointing.
Even in online freelance sites like oDesk and eLance, artists are being low-balled and short changed to the lowest point ever as if these clients are purchasing fish from the market, and us poor artists and contractors doesn’t have much of a choice because we need the money and the work and so we take those bad deals.
WHERE IS JUSTICE?
This brings us back to the primitive days where kings and emperors bask in the immortality of their names but what brought them those names were the lives of countless soldiers fighting for them without question.
Therefore, HOW can this be resolved?
Will there be any regulation by LAW that will indicate the compensation, benefits, security, and the rights of artists? Will the industry standard salary and fee become just and fair for all the artists slaving for companies and clients? What can we do? We most of the time suffer the rage of Clients and Bosses from hell who never understands how us artists do our work.
There will be a less hope for the industry if this continues… thousands have already gone unemployed (including me… twice last year). I am starting to think that there’s no more future for me in this industry, and I’m strongly considering shifting to something more stable…
however, in the end, I will still crave that outlet for creativity and passion for what I love.
Let’s face it… we are under the mercy of these companies and clients. Until we can stand on our own and make the demand for our work higher, we will be unappreciated. They know thousands of new artists emerges every year and they’re all going to look for work. Lucky for those who have been in the top companies that gives them love and enough compensation for the beauty of their work, they wouldn’t worry too much about this and continue with their happy lives. But what about us? What about those who weren’t lucky enough to have a decent environment who appreciates us?
As an advocate for current technology, you should know that a double-space after a period went out with the Smith Corona. Just sayin’.
I don’t know if any of the gatekeepers in Hollywood were ever in the business of blowing audiences’ minds. I think they were more in the business of making money.
As an animator i have seen the industry bleed over the past years. The future don’t look good. And i can’t see a way out. I think unfortunately we will see less VFX and animation movies the next years. And the few good, will try to hit every target they can, so it will be “family” material only. Instead of fresh and bold ideas.
Shaka Wimber – icometsale.com
I know what I say might get some backlash, but here’s the honest truth:
I was part of this VFx community (and I still have tons of friends who do VFX work) but VFX industry is shit… utter thankless work. and not much creative input from artist side. Yes, what the artist does is artistic, but it doesn’t mean he has creative control.
and now I work in game industry, which by far is way more stable. The pays might not be as high, but once you get to a decent studio, you know you are going to be working on a game for at least a year.
But back to the point I am trying to make. The biggest problem about VFX industry is its dominated by nerds/geeks. and that’s the BIG problem. They do anything for the love of their geekdom. I remember back in animation school, I had tons of friends who used to say “I’d do anything to just be in the credits for [insert random superhero/starwars] movie. I’d do it for minimum wage/free if that’s what it takes.” and they DID that!
Once they get further in life, then they understand a human need to get paid to eat. But that’s too late… because there’s a fresh batch of geeks leaving school to replace them who’d also do the same thing for minimum wage. Games kinda get away with this problem by having an outlet for this fresh batch of minimum wage geeks: QA Tester.
And you know what’s even worse? since they worked on a shitty 3rd grade VFX-house for their job, that house would only get a title card as the whole studio, and not any individual credits!
as much as we all hate the suits in Hollywood, but there is a reason they run the movie studios; not the geeks. To create profit!
To me, as long as the VFX-industry artist who put their geekdom as their priority exist, this problem would never get fixed. and Hollywood would continue to roll on them
OAKTOWN GIRL…its VISUAL EFFECTS…not special…