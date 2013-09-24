‘The Voice’: Is Cee-Lo and Christina’s return a good or bad thing?

Much has been made of the return of CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera to the merrily spinning judges’ chairs on “The Voice.” As fellow judge Blake Shelton reminded us during last night’s premiere, it’s like the original band is back together. The catch is, of course, that original doesn’t always mean better.
Let’s face it; last season Shakira and Usher owned those chairs. It was genuinely surprising how easily they both slipped into the rhythm of the show right from the jump. When we’ve seen musical judges’ chairs on “American Idol” and “The X Factor,” there are usually a few awkward episodes before newbies find their niche — if they find it at all. While Blake Shelton and Adam Levine’s easy bonhomie should be welcoming in theory, I can see where their bromance might also seem to leave little room for newcomers.
Shakira and Usher seemed to have an innate understanding of how this strange animal of a competition show — one in which celebrity judges must entertain with a none-too-serious battle without stealing thunder from a herd of unknown contestants — needed to work. I had to admit that, unlike Shelton, I wasn’t all that excited about getting the band back together this season.
Still, I was curious to see how I liked Green and Aguilera the second time around, now that other players had been presented. What had they brought to the table before that I’d missed? Were Shakira and Usher actually an upgrade, or was I forgetting something?
After last night’s episode, I’ve decided that comparing Original “Voice” to “The Voice 2.0” is sort of an apples and oranges debate. While Shakira and Usher seemed to be perfectly simpatico with Shelton and Levine’s relaxed, jocular sparring, there’s also something to be said for Aguilera and Green. They may not mesh as easily with their fellow judges, but they do bring their own prickly, oddball attributes to the table.
While Shakira was all about relatable, genial warmth, there’s no doubt that this season the diva is back. There’s never a sense that Aguilera is so swept up in a moment she’s unaware of the cameras — she is, for better or for worse, always on. But with that diva control comes a seriousness that makes contestants stand a little straighter, even when she’s pleading with them to sit with her and hug her (maybe not the best idea, given that the contestant was a 15-year-old boy).
Behind the heavy make-up and sequins she doesn’t seem quite real, almost like a creation made for the stage, and maybe that’s a good thing for contestants to see whether or not they want to emulate it. She knows her stuff, and she knows her brand, and there is a certain brittle quality to her that makes it clear (hopefully) to these bright-eyed newbies how damn hard their path to the top is likely to be. It’s worth noting that the most coveted contestant of the night, Matthew Schuler, chose Aguilera’s team.
Do I get the impression Aguilera and the gang go out for drinks after the show? Not really. She engages in the requisite banter, but it’s never quite as fluid or as easy as it was with Shakira and Usher. When she “playfully” swatted Levine on the butt with her microphone last night, it felt more awkward than spontaneous.
But that absence of ease isn’t as noticeable with Green in the second chair. The guy’s a genius, but he’s pretty awesomely weird. With his henna-ed head and Michael Jackson jacket (and don’t forget those sunglasses), he’s just as inscrutable as Aguilera. While Shakira and Usher fit so easily with Shelton and Levine they seemed like pieces in a matched set, the original four are absolutely distinct. I’ve got to think that now it’s a little easier for contestants who have all four chairs turn. The differences among these judges go way beyond genre.
There’s something to be said for stars who bring some old school glam to the show, even if that means less adorable ribbing. Besides, I’m just hoping Green brings back the cat, aren’t you?
Do you miss Shakira and Usher? Are you happy to see the original judges back? Who would you like to see judging next?
very happy that the original gang is back!
Best panel would be Blake, Adam, Shakira and CeeLo (no dash in CeeLo).
I think the antagonist element that Christina brings to the show is underrated. She’s been the villain more than once over the first three seasons, like her weird treatment of Tony Lucca or her bitchy reactions to Melanie Martinez. Those things are valuable in eliciting audience reaction and sustaining interest.
I’m not watching this season of The Voice precisely because of CA’s return…….this show can do without her cattiness……having Shakira & Usher raised The Voice to a new level of competition…..with Christina & CeeLo back as judges, The Voice is just another singing competion on the same level as, AND competing with that “other” show! I won’t be tuning in for that.
Nah. The Voice is still by far the best singing show. X Factor and Idol don’t come close.
Glad to have CeeLo back. I am not excited about Christina.
Definetly the original coaches! Christina and ceelo make the show a WHOLE lot better its a lot funnier with them and for all of you hating on the original coaches the ratings show that the original coaches brought alot higher ratings than shakira and usher
In Reply to your Mom. DO YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT RATINGS ARE, AND CAN DO TO A SHOW? IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH HATE!! IT HAS TO DO WITH THE VALUE OF WATCHINGA DECENT SHOW! NO ONE HATES CELO, OR CHRISTINA! THEY ARE NO LONGER A VALUE TO THE SHOW. IN RETURN, THIS BRINGS THE RATINGS DOWN. NOW, IF YOU CANNOT UNDERSTAND THE DDIFFERENCE BETWEEN, HATING, AND RATING. USE THE DICTIONARY. EVERY MOTHER HAS ONE. LORRAINE
Don’t like christina or ceelo, they are not genuine.
Christina looks like a streetwalking whore & ceelo I have no idea what he is trying to be. What is the deal with the tatooed head? YUCK..
I am so happy that Christina and Ceelo, I found Shakira and Usher were very boring and Shakira was so uptight and has no sense of humor I stopped watching because of them, this season I look forward to the show, Christina knows her stuff and had an incredible voice anyone that doesn’t like her is just plain jealous she is incredibly talented.
I’m mexican…and I LOVE!! both girls… Shakira and Christina are amazing!…but in this show I have to say Christina is a lot better and funny to watch …Shakira is great but not the same… it’s kind of boring…And have to say this season is just WOOOOOW!!
I like both I don’t know which I like better