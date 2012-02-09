‘The Voice’s’ Adam Levine starts 222 Records with ‘Glee’s’ Matthew Morrison

#The Voice
02.09.12 6 years ago

Maroon 5″s Adam Levine has started 222 Records. “The Voice” mentor”s first signing comes from another TV show:  “Glee”s” Matthew Morrison.

“Starting my own label ha been a long-time goal of mine,” Levine told Billboard. “Great things are in store for [Matthew] with this release.” No word on who is distributing 222.

Last Spring, Morrison released an album on Mercury that included a duet with Elton John. The new set will come out in this Spring. Morrison will next be seen in “What To Expect When You”re Expecting.”

Maroon 5, who are nominated for a Grammy, will perform on this Sunday”s Grammy Awards as part of the Beach Boys reunion along with Foster the People.

