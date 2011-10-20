The Wachowskis head back to original SF with ‘Jupiter Ascending’

There are certain filmmakers who have earned a permanent spot on the list of people whose work I will always approach with an open mind and a sense of optimism, and the Wachowskis are absolutely on that list.
Sure, there’s “The Matrix,” that bolt-out-of-the-blue hit that made them into A-list names, but as much as I admire that movie, I’m equally fond of both “Bound,” the indie thriller that was their directorial debut, and “Speed Racer,” the much-maligned but genuinely inspired kaleidoscopic adaptation of the Japanese cartoon. I think they have great energy as filmmakers and I also think they have contributed to a serious expansion of the vocabulary of science-fiction and action on film.
I’m very curious about “Cloud Atlas,” the film they’re shooting now, and I think it sounds bold and experimental and unusual. After that, though, it looks like they’re going to be making a big-ticket science-fiction film for Warner Bros, not based on anything else, and thanks to Deadline’s story today, we know now that “Jupiter Ascending” is the title. Beyond that, we know nothing else right now. The film is out to actors, which is how the story broke.
As much as I’m curious to learn what the film’s about, I’m happy waiting. I don’t mind. I’m curious to see who ends up working with them on the film. I know if I was an actor and they calleffd, I’d drop everything, just for the adventure of saying I worked on something they made.
I’m glad to see Warner Bros. in a relationship with the Wachowskis that is ongoing. The shortsighted thing would have been to throw them under the bus after “Speed Racer,” but Warner stuck it out. I think you have to bet big on something like these guys doing a new science-fiction film, and I’m ready to see them return to the genre, but with something new.
bugs me how speed racer manages to remain so extremely underrated. i feel like anyone who didnt see it on imax missed out on something very special.
I wrote off Speed Racer based on most of the reviews, and my own opinion of the trailers. But gave it a chance on BluRay and really loved it (except for some of the little brother scenes).
I wrote an extremely positive review for Speed Racer way back when for UGO, but they’ve apparently pulled it…bastards, I was gonna be all like: “check this out”
Speed Racer is one of the most headache-induci9ng, tooth-rotting, mind-numbing pieces of SHIT I have seen in the last decade, down there with Transformers 2, Domino and Sucker Punch. And following the increasing bloat of the overstuffed, exposition-laden Matrix sequels, I don’t have a hell of a lot of faith left in the Wachowskis. Bound cost less than the catering budget on Speed Racer, and it remains their best film…a tight, sexy, brilliantly-directed lesbian noir . I wish the Wachowskis would try their hand at low-budget filmmaking again.Write a comment…
Love these guys – have at the very least ‘liked’ most of what they’ve done. The third Matrix was a bit tacked on – could have divided the 2 sequels up a bit better, Speed Racer is great, genuine fun and V for Vendetta is also a little underrated maybe.
Just finished reading Cloud Atlas and I’m on the “cannot be interpreted into a film” band wagon, however, one has to assume that they’re only taking key ideas rather than putting the book to screen as it’s quite simply impossible as a direct translation. Either way, I’m keen to see what they’ve got in store.
Then some original sci-fi? Boom!
It was pretty amazing just how poorly Speed Racer did at the box office, and how Wachowski fans and the general public just refused to even give it a chance. Yes, it was a very simple story, but what they did technically was a milestone and a marvel to behold. What’s strange are the number of people who’d been clamoring for the Speed Racer movie up until the trailers started to hit, and then decided to stay away. I’m not sure what film they thought the were going to get from a Speed Racer feature, or how could it could have been any more visually jaw-dropping. I think people will discover it in years to come. And to have a new Wachowski movie on the horizon and now another one in the pipeline… it’s a welcome return of some great potential storyteller after they ate their own tail with the Matrix sequels and then were destroyed by critics and audiences with Speed Racer.
No matter what else WB screws up, you have to give them credit for being loyal to guys like the Wachowskis and Zakk Synder. They’ve stuck with them even through the low points, and that is commendable for a major studio.
Their downfall was making terrible sequels to Matrix.
Like Mr. McWeeny, I greet this news with hope, excitement and optimism.