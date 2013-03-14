The Wachowskis’ ‘Jupiter Ascending’ gets a release date

The Wachowskis are in the midst of a second career comeback attempt – and they’ll find out if it worked beginning on July 25, 2014.

That’s the date Warner Bros. has slotted for the release of “Jupiter Ascending,” the brother-sister duo’s upcoming sci-fi starring Mila Kunis, Sean Bean, Channing Tatum and Eddie Redmayne. The film, which takes place in an alternate reality where humans are near the bottom of the evolutionary ladder, centers on a young human woman (Kunis) who is targeted for assassination by the Queen of the Universe for her potential to end the Queen’s reign. It will be the Wachowskis’ first effort since last year’s commercially-disappointing “Cloud Atlas.”

In other release-date news, Warner Bros. has pushed the Robert De Niro-Sylvester Stallone vehicle “Grudge Match” – a comedy about two aging boxers who are convinced to come out of retirement for one final bout – from November 15, 2013 to January 10, 2014 – a date that puts it right smack in the middle of Hollywood’s proverbial “dumping ground.” Ouch.

Are you looking forward to seeing either “Jupiter Ascending” or “Grudge Match”? Let us know in the comments.