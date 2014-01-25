‘The Walking Dead’ cast and crew ask a lot of questions in new season 4 trailer

The first half of “The Walking Dead’s” fourth season recently wrapped up with tanks, beheadings and, of course, zombies. But that was only the beginning.

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his people really deserve a break, but a new trailer — featuring new footage and interviews with the cast and crew — says that there will be no rest for the wicked, or anyone else for that matter.

As the 8-episode cycle begins, Rick and his son Carl (Chandler Riggs) are separated from the group, who are scattered allover the countryside. What will they do now that they’ve lost just about everything?

Stars Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan and Danai Gurira and exec producer Gale Ann Hurd give us some hints about what to espect, and co-creator/exec producer Robert Kirkman promises that the upcoming batch of episodes will be “really intense.”

Watch the trailer here:

There’s certainly a feeling of impending for the weary characters, some of whom may not make it to the end of the season. Also, Carl’s hair is getting long, and it’s it’s always weird to hear Lincoln’s natural Brit accent.

“The Walking Dead” returns February 9 on AMC.