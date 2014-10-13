‘The Walking Dead’ returns to a record 17.3 million viewers

#The Flash #South Park #The Walking Dead
10.13.14 3 years ago

AMC

“The Walking Dead” returns to a record 17.3 million viewers
That beats last year”s season premiere, the previous high of 16.11 million.

Netflix reviving “Care Bears”
“Care Bears and Cousins” is expected to be released in early 2016.

Is “Hart of Dixie” on the verge of cancelation?
The cast has offered several hints on Twitter that the CW series is coming to an end.

Click Read Full Post For More

Lorde sings the “South Park” version of her singing
“I am Lorde, yeah yeah yeah…”

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon are producing a Syfy drama together
Espionage drama “Incorporated” is the story of one man”s efforts to beat the system, in a world where corporations have all the power.

“The Flash”s” DVR viewership makes it the No. 1 series launch in CW history
The 6.42 million who tuned in is larger than the 5.66 million who watched the series premiere of “The Vampire Diaries.”

“Honey Boo Boo”s” Uncle Poodle arrested
He allegedly vandalized his ex-boyfriend”s car.

A 6th country is remaking “Everybody Loves Raymond”
Czech TV has ordered “Everybody Loves Rudy.”

