AMC

“The Walking Dead” returns to a record 17.3 million viewers

That beats last year”s season premiere, the previous high of 16.11 million.

Netflix reviving “Care Bears”

“Care Bears and Cousins” is expected to be released in early 2016.

Is “Hart of Dixie” on the verge of cancelation?

The cast has offered several hints on Twitter that the CW series is coming to an end.

Lorde sings the “South Park” version of her singing

“I am Lorde, yeah yeah yeah…”

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon are producing a Syfy drama together

Espionage drama “Incorporated” is the story of one man”s efforts to beat the system, in a world where corporations have all the power.

“The Flash”s” DVR viewership makes it the No. 1 series launch in CW history

The 6.42 million who tuned in is larger than the 5.66 million who watched the series premiere of “The Vampire Diaries.”

“Honey Boo Boo”s” Uncle Poodle arrested

He allegedly vandalized his ex-boyfriend”s car.

A 6th country is remaking “Everybody Loves Raymond”

Czech TV has ordered “Everybody Loves Rudy.”