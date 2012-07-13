‘The Walking Dead’ season 3 to premiere October 14

#AMC #Norman Reedus #The Walking Dead
07.13.12 6 years ago

The dead are coming back to life…again.

At Comic-Con today, AMC announced that season 3 of “The Walking Dead” will premiere Sunday, October 14 at 9pm ET/PT.

The Comic-Con panel (live-blogged by Dan Fienberg here) featured stars Andrew Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies, Norman Reedus, Laurie Holden, Steven Yeun and Lauren Cohan, showrunner Glen Mazzara, comic creator Robert Kirkman, executive producers Gale Anne Hurd and Dave Alpert and makeup guru/co-executive producer Greg Nicotero.

The group discussed the series so far and what fans can expect in the third season, including the debut of the anticipated new characters The Governor (David Morrissey) and Michonnie (Danai Gurira). 

The third season will consist of 16 episodes, with the first eight starting in October. The final eight episodes will air beginning February 2013.

Conveniently, the season premieres of AMC”s unscripted series “Talking Dead,” hosted by Chris Hardwick (“Nerdist”), at 11pm ET/PT and “Comic Book Men” at 11:30pm ET/PT.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Norman Reedus#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCANDREW LINCOLNLauren CohanLAURIE HOLDENNORMAN REEDUSSarah Wayne CalliesSteven YeunThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP