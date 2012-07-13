‘The Walking Dead’ season 3 to premiere October 14

The dead are coming back to life…again.

At Comic-Con today, AMC announced that season 3 of “The Walking Dead” will premiere Sunday, October 14 at 9pm ET/PT.

The Comic-Con panel (live-blogged by Dan Fienberg here) featured stars Andrew Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies, Norman Reedus, Laurie Holden, Steven Yeun and Lauren Cohan, showrunner Glen Mazzara, comic creator Robert Kirkman, executive producers Gale Anne Hurd and Dave Alpert and makeup guru/co-executive producer Greg Nicotero.

The group discussed the series so far and what fans can expect in the third season, including the debut of the anticipated new characters The Governor (David Morrissey) and Michonnie (Danai Gurira).

The third season will consist of 16 episodes, with the first eight starting in October. The final eight episodes will air beginning February 2013.

Conveniently, the season premieres of AMC”s unscripted series “Talking Dead,” hosted by Chris Hardwick (“Nerdist”), at 11pm ET/PT and “Comic Book Men” at 11:30pm ET/PT.