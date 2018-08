‘The Walking Dead’ shambles to top of October sales charts

(CBR) While DC Comics and Marvel continued to jockey for the top of the direct market heap in October, Image Comics took top honors as “The Walking Dead” once again shambled to the number one position, passing “Batman,” “Infinity” and “Sandman” on its way to the top. The tenth anniversary of Robert Kirkman’s unkillable zombie epic featured a number of variant covers and kicked off the series’ biggest storyline to date, a combination which fueled its surge to the head of the charts.

DC followed up on its record-setting Villains Month-fueled September by leading the Direct Market in dollars, even as Marvel inched its longtime competition out in Units sold. The $6.99 “Batman” #24 and $4.99 “Sandman: Overture” made sure of that, helped along by the top ten debut of “Superman/Wonder Woman,” “Forever Evil” #2 and “Justice League” #24. “Infinity” took two top ten positions for Marvel, as did two issues of “Superior Spider-Man.”

Overall, DC accounted for 31.02% of the Direct Market’s Dollars in October to Marvel’s 30.47%, and 33.15% of it’s Units to Marvel’s 33.63%. Image Comics’ Dollar share rose from 6.87% in September to 9.26% i October, while Units rose from 7.00% to 10.85%.

TOP COMIC BOOK PUBLISHERS PUBLISHER DOLLAR SHARE UNIT SHARE DC ENTERTAINMENT 31.02% 33.15% MARVEL COMICS 30.47% 33.63% IMAGE COMICS 9.26% 10.85% IDW PUBLISHING 6.27% 4.96% DARK HORSE COMICS 5.36% 4.70% DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT 2.47% 2.54% BOOM! STUDIOS 1.84% 1.78% EAGLEMOSS PUBLICATIONS LTD 1.40% 0.32% ARCHIE COMICS 1.01% 1.24% AVATAR PRESS 1.01% 0.90% OTHER NON-TOP 10 9.88% 5.94%

COMPARATIVE SALES STATISTICS DOLLARS UNITS OCTOBER 2013 VS. SEPTEMBER 2013 COMICS 0.30% -0.57% GRAPHIC NOVELS 16.57% 16.62% TOTAL COMICS/GN 4.68% 0.55% OCTOBER 2013 VS. OCTOBER 2012 COMICS 11.90% 8.69% GRAPHIC NOVELS -4.65% 0.05% TOTAL COMICS/GN 6.36% 7.98% YEAR-TO-DATE 2013 VS. YEAR-TO-DATE 2012 COMICS 12.42% 9.46% GRAPHIC NOVELS 4.69% 3.25% TOTAL COMICS/GN 9.95% 8.96%

TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 THE WALKING DEAD #115 (MR) 2.99 AUG130518-M IMA 2 BATMAN #24 6.99 AUG130235-M DC 3 INFINITY #4 3.99 AUG130735-M MAR 4 FOREVER EVIL #2 3.99 AUG130159-M DC 5 INFINITY #5 3.99 AUG130740-M MAR 6 JUSTICE LEAGUE #24 3.99 AUG130172-M DC 7 SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #1 3.99 AUG130187-M DC 8 THE SANDMAN: OVERTURE #1 (MR) [*] 4.99 AUG130325-M DC 9 SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #20 3.99 AUG130787-M MAR 10 SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #19 3.99 AUG130784-M MAR