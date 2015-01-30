The Week in Horror: ‘Friday the 13th’ reboot gets a push, ‘The Crow’ loses another star

Welcome once again to “This Week in Horror,” HitFix's ongoing series that rounds up the most pertinent fright-genre news to break over the last seven days. In this week's edition: the reboot of a beloved slasher title gets a big push (into 2016), that long-gestating “Crow” reboot loses another star, and an acclaimed Netflix anthology series may be getting a U.S. version.

#1 “Friday the 13th,” “Paranormal Activity 6” and “Rings” do the release-date shuffle

Paramount did the franchise-movie shuffle this week with the latest installments of three major horror series: their mysterious “Friday the 13th” reboot (moved from November 13, 2015 to May 13, 2016); “Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension” (moved from March 13, 2015 to October 23, 2015); and “Rings,” the belated third entry in the haunted VHS tape franchise, which will take “Friday the 13th's” November 13, 2015 slot. Let's hear it for unoriginality!

[Deadline]

#2 Luke Evans is no longer Eric Draven

Luke Evans has dropped out of Relativity's remake of “The Crow,” making him the 97th actor to leave the project. It hadn't been looking good for awhile; indeed, earlier this month Evans told me “it's [not] gonna be something I'm gonna be doing for awhile. I've got about four or five different projects which I'm lining up for this year, which will take up the majority of my 12 months. So not in the near future, unfortunately.” At this rate they're gonna end up with Taylor Lautner.

[The Wrap]

#3 Eli Roth's “Knock, Knock” trailer arrives

A.k.a. “Hot Women Are Terrifying.”

#4 “Black Mirror” may be getting a U.S. version

The acclaimed British sci-fi/horror anthology series, which has picked up quite a following on Netflix, may be getting a “U.S. rendition,” according to Endemol Shine North America executive Charlie Corwin. “There is a plan,” he said at Wednesday's Real Screen Summit. “[Creator Charlie Brooker and producer Annabel Jones] really touched on something and I agree – we need more.” I'd say the show's fans are probably in agreement.

[Variety]

#5 The return of Dollface?

Belated sequel “The Strangers 2” is finally moving forward with director Marcel Langenegger, who helmed the 2008 movie “Deception” starring Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams. Haven't seen it, but that 14% Rotten Tomatoes rating is…kinda grim.

[The Wrap]

#6 NBC picks up supernatural comedy pilot

The network has greenlit a single-camera comedy pilot entitled “Strange Calls,” which follows an “affable but unlucky police officer” who discovers the rural town he's been transferred to may be haunted. “Cougar Town” executive producer Blake McCormick is behind this.

[Variety]

#7 Period horror film “The Witch” slays A24

The upstart distributor (“The Bling Ring,” “Spring Breakdown”) has acquired the Robert Eggers-directed film at Sundance. Centering on a devout Christian family in 1630s New England who descend into chaos and bloodshed after their newborn son vanishes and their crops fail, the film stars Kate Dickie, Ralph Ineon and Anya Taylor Joy. The cause of all the trouble: “A supernatural evil beyond their worst fears.” I swear to god, if this is another “Village” situation…

[Deadline]

#8 Another blonde, leggy actress joins Nicholas Winding Refn's “Neon Demon”

Refn's first full-fledged horror film has snagged Australian supermodel-turned-actress Abbey Lee to star opposite Elle Fanning as…the leader of a group of models. “Maniacal” models! This is a stretch for Abbey.

[Deadline]

#9 “NightCry” wants your money

Video game developer Playism Games has launched a KickStarter campaign for “NightCry,” a “spiritual successor” to the cult “Clock Tower” series that's been essentially dormant since 2002's “Clock Tower 3.” The goal here is an ambitious $300,000, so drain your savings immediately.

#10 IFC Midnight makes a “Reversal”

Dark Factory's Sundance-premiered horror film, which stars Tina Ivlev as a young woman struggling to escape her abductor, was acquired by the distributor in a deal announced today. “IFC Midnight is the perfect partner for this film and has a wealth of experience in distributing elevated genre titles,” said Dark Factory CEO Daniel Posada in a statement. “Elevated” like…”The Human Centipede”?

[The Wrap]