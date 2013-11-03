The Weekend Rant: ‘How I Met Your Father’ and Kanye West

This edition of The Weekend Rant finds HitFix staffers scratching their heads over the announced “How I Met Your Mother” spin-off and the latest news from the world of Kanye West.
What’s with Kanye West?
Kanye West had a weird October. His tour looks like it will be postponed indefinitely due to a truck accident that damaged his stage displays. The concerts he has managed to perform made headlines due mostly to his monologues and White Jesus. He got engaged and then he sued the founder of YouTube over a leaked video of his marriage proposal to Kim Kardashian, which in itself was like a meta commentary on privacy and publicity of Famous People. He ended his beef with Jimmy Kimmel in still one of the more self-unaware moments of his career and he officially launched his G.O.O.D. fashion label. I’m amused, still, with West’s struggle and wins with his own celebrity status. But I just kinda miss the part where we talk about music — which is exactly what he wanted to do to begin with. Can we get back on track?
Do we really want to re-meet “How I Met Your Mother”?
what about year-long “event” style HIMYMs where each season followed a new group of friends and told a close ended story, and they could all be slightly linked by tiny HIMYM easter eggs (or be set at a different booth at McLarens) but otherwise be independent?
Jake – This season is effectively a stand-alone “event” and it has been, in my opinion, a disaster. They could have done ANYTHING this season. There was nothing holding them back. And I’ve seen nothing that suggests an iota of upside to revisiting this format in any way.
Dan, I’m really digging this Andy Rooney vibe you’ve got going. Ranty Dan is best Dan.
Primate – Thank you. However… Do I have any aspirational ranters other than Andy Rooney? I’m just wondering if I can be grumpy without being curmudgeonly. It’s possible that I cannot. And Andy Rooney is a legend… So… I can take that!
Is CBS that bereft of comedy ideas that thjey’d spin off a show that is watched more out of a sense of obligation (and lingering affection from when we liked the characters) from its core constituency than anything else? I’d rather see a Raj spinoff from TBBT than “how i met your father”… and I REALLY don’t want to see a Raj spinoff.
As for Kanye, I’ve put up mental blocks to anything that doesn’t directly involve his music…. and yeezus wasn’t that great either (it was proficient, but not exactly an album I’m looking to come back to time and again)