The Who reunites to perform ‘Quadrophenia’ in first N.A. tour in four years

Declaring that they’re “anxious to work together again before they drop dead,” the remaining members of the The Who, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, will return to the U.S. for their first tour in four years. Given that fellow members Keith Moon and John Entwistle are no longer with us, it’s a legitimate wish.

The outing, which starts in Nov. 1 in Sunrise, Fla., will feature the band performing their 1973 album “Quadrophenia,” “plus a few classics,” as the group announced today. Among the hits from the rock opera are “The Real Me,” “5:15,” and “Love Reign O”er Me.” Tickets for the 37 dates go on sale to the general public on July 27.

[More after the jump…]

The band spread the news today to also take advantage of July 24″s one-night only movie theater simulcast of “The Who: Quadrophenia – Can You See The Real Me,” a documentary on the creation of the album. The film includes the collapse of Keith Moon during the tour”s opening night. The film will open with a welcome from guitarist Townshend. A non-musical movie version of “Quadrophenia” came out in 1979.

For a list of participating theaters, click here. For all tour dates, go here.

Below is a Q&A with Daltrey and Townshend from today”s announcement.



Video streaming by Ustream