Several new “The Wolverine” photos find Hugh Jackman facing down ninjas in James Mangold’s upcoming take on the most famous of the X-Men.

The images which also include a closer look at a trio of lovely ladies who may prove to be his undoing: Yuki (Rila Fukushima), Mariko (Tao Okamoto) and Viper (Svetlana Khodchenkova).

“The Wolverine” opens July 26.

Check out the photos here: