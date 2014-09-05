‘The Woman in Black’ sequel picked up by Relativity

(CBR) “The Woman in Black: Angel of Death” will haunt U.S. theaters thanks to Relativity Media, Deadline reports.
Based on a 1983 novella by Susan Hill, the 2012 Hammer horror film “The Woman in Black” starred Daniel Radcliffe a lawyer who discovers the terrible wraith of Eel Marsh House. Directed by Tom Harper, the completed sequel picks up 40 years later, during World War II, when a group of displaced kids takes up residence in the creepy old house only to make similar, terrifying discoveries.
The first film was distributed in the United States by CBS Films, but Relativity won the bidding war this time around. “The Woman in Black: Angel of Death” opens Feb. 13 in the United Kingdom; a U.S. release date hasn”t been announced.
As bombs rain down on London during the Blitz of World War II, a group of school children are evacuated with Eve, their young and beautiful schoolteacher, to the safety of the English countryside. Taken to an old and empty estate, cut-off by a causeway from the mainland, they are left at Eel Marsh House.
One by one the children begin acting strangely and Eve, with the help of local military commander Harry, discovers that the group has awoken a dark force even more terrifying and evil than the city”s air raids. Eve must now confront her own demons to save the children and escape the wrath of The Woman in Black.
