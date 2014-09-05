‘The Woman in Black’ sequel picked up by Relativity

(CBR) “The Woman in Black: Angel of Death” will haunt U.S. theaters thanks to Relativity Media, Deadline reports.

Based on a 1983 novella by Susan Hill, the 2012 Hammer horror film “The Woman in Black” starred Daniel Radcliffe a lawyer who discovers the terrible wraith of Eel Marsh House. Directed by Tom Harper, the completed sequel picks up 40 years later, during World War II, when a group of displaced kids takes up residence in the creepy old house only to make similar, terrifying discoveries.

The first film was distributed in the United States by CBS Films, but Relativity won the bidding war this time around. “The Woman in Black: Angel of Death” opens Feb. 13 in the United Kingdom; a U.S. release date hasn”t been announced.