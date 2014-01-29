The ‘Workaholics’ cast auditions for ‘Game of Thrones,’ with boob shots

Like everyone else on the internet, the cast of “Workaholics” knows that to reference “Game of Thrones” is to rack up tons of xxxtra pageviews/publicity, and thusly Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson and Anders Holm have put together their very own audition tape for the HBO series that features lots of weiner, boob and incest talk, which as everyone knows are the three most important parts of the show. Going the extra mile, the trio also create three brand-new characters for the audition, including:

Lord Deathly Murder Kill of House DoubleCross

Dong DangleTaint of House Glands

And last but not least, Merry Half-Man a.k.a. Jingles the Fool a.k.a Dwarf Jingles



All of whom, it hardly bears mentioning, should be written into the script for “Game of Thrones” Season 5 immediately.

Follow RIOT on Twitter