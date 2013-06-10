‘The World’s End’: Beer and the apocalypse come together in 6 new character posters

06.10.13 5 years ago

Apocalypse here? Never fear! There’s always beer.

And with that lovely rhyme we present six brand new character posters for Edgar Wright’s “The World’s End,” part three of the director’s so-called “Three Flavours Cornetto” trilogy that wraps up the series that began with 2004’s “Shaun of the Dead” and 2007’s “Hot Fuzz.” So, which of the film’s stars has been dubbed “The Famous Cock”? How about “The Pickled Newt”? Find out by clicking on the gallery below.

“The World’s End” hits theaters on August 23.

(Images via Empire)

