The Worst Winners in MTV Movie Award History

This Sunday, the MTV Movie Awards will award a whole bunch of very respectable movies: “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “12 Years a Slave,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” all scored multiple nominations. The 22-year-old ceremony prides itself on honoring the best and most well-liked in in blockbuster entertainment, and usually that's a good thing. Unfortunately, there are also times that MTV has delivered Golden Popcorn to truly weird, sometimes bewildering recipients. Here were the ten times we winced hardest.