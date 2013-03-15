Theo James joins Shailene Woodley in YA adaptation ‘Divergent’

Summit Entertainment has found the male lead for their latest foray into a young adult film franchise.
Theo James (“Bedlam,” “Golden Boy”) will star in the anticipated YA adaptation “Divergent,” opposite Shailene Woodley (“The Descendants”).
The futuristic action adventure, based on author Veronica Roth”s YA best seller, will be directed by Neil Burger (“Limitless”) from a script by Vanessa Taylor.
Other names who have been linked to the project include Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, Aaron Eckhart, Ray Stevenson, Miles Teller, Zoe Kravitz, Ansel Elgort and “La Femme Nikita” star Maggie Q, although none have yet been officially confirmed.
“Divergent” takes place in the future where the population is forcibly split up according to their personalities. Tris Prior (Woodley) is labeled “Divergent” and finds herself as one of the victims of a conspiracy to eliminate all Divergents. James will play Four, Tris”s instructor who helps lead a rebel group known as Dauntless.
Summit is aiming to release the film in March of 2014, hoping to re-capture the box office spark they experienced with “The Hunger Games” in that slot in 2012.
James is probably best known for his role on the British series “Bedlam,” although he was also seen in one early episode of “Downton.” He’s currently the star of the new CBS drama “Golden Boy.” On the big screen he has appeared in “Underworld: Awakening” and in Woody Allen’s “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger.”
“Divergent” will be released March 21, 2014.
