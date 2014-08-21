‘Theory of Everything’ poster keeps the focus on the Hawking romance

I find myself wondering about James Marsh's “The Theory of Everything.” I'm excited for the film on one hand, as a handling of the life of Stephen Hawking is long past due (and James Marsh is an interesting choice to bring it forth). But the geek in me wants the focus (no pun intended) on his contributions to physics and cosmology. The marketing from Focus Features, however, is making it very clear that this is a love story first and foremost. The trailer set that construct up a few weeks ago and today it's made all the more obvious as Hawking's theorems and whatnot literally play in the background of a romantic encounter with his wife Jane on the film's official poster.

Granted, the film is based on Jane Hawking's book, so a story from her perspective obviously makes sense. And again, if Focus gets a good look at that Best Actress field and finds it weak enough to pounce, Felicity Jones could slide over as a lead push; she apparently has the screen time to justify it. Point being: this is obviously going to be a bit of a two-hander, and a showcase, certainly, for Eddie Redmayne's performance.

We'll see how it all comes together at the Toronto Film Festival, where the film is set to bow in a Special Presentation next month. For now, have a look at the new poster below and tell us what you think.

“The Theory of Everything” opens Nov. 7.