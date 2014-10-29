Theory: The REAL reason Black Widow didn’t pick up Thor’s hammer in ‘Age of Ultron’ trailer

Due to HYDRA shenanigans, Marvel had to scramble to put together an exclusive clip from “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” after “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” last night. What they chose was pure, distilled Whedon: delightful, drunken group banter punctuated with attempts to lift Thor”s hammer.

You can watch the whole thing over here.

But something caught my eye. Natasha demurs from the testosterone driven pissing contest.

OR DOES SHE?

Joss Whedon is well known for his geeky Easter eggs. You could argue Mjolnir shifting for Captain America was a nod to a time when Rogers was indeed found worthy. So, maybe Natasha didn”t want to look like a fool struggling to lift Mjolnir.

Or maybe she just didn”t want to deal with the costume change.