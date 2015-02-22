These brand tweets made sad attempts to join the Oscars conversation

On Oscars night, Twitter is ablaze with chatter of the universally watched awards show. Unsurprisingly, plenty of brands try to cash in on the trending #Oscars hashtag by hopping on the show's bandwagon. Here are a few of the most wince-worthy attempts.
DiGiorno Pizza called to mind better days when the company live tweeted televised events.
instead of interrupting people with music they should have a pizza slice on a string and slowly lure them off stage #Oscars
– DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) February 23, 2015
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Shoebox Cards basically admitted they shouldn”t be tweeting about the Oscars.
We're not good at movies. Is Eddie Redmayne the kid from Love Actually? Because that would be cool. #airportrunning
– Shoebox Cards (@OfficialShoebox) February 23, 2015
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Kmart didn't quite crack the code of stirring up conversation.
Will #TheImitationGame crack the Academy”s code tonight? Your guess is as good as ours! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TzT5c11v3e
– Kmart (@Kmart) February 23, 2015
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Oreo arrived on the scene prepared with art.
The award for best supporting actor in a selfie goes to…the stick. #RedCarpet #PlayWithOreo http://t.co/zIl1IyN9nd pic.twitter.com/iX8nhhNRmQ
– Oreo Cookie (@Oreo) February 22, 2015
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Stella Artois used a hashtag vaguely relevant to their contest.
RT this video for a chance to win a signed Chalice by @Water.org co-founder Matt Damon #BuyALadyADrinkSweeps #Oscars https://t.co/WWJfCuTO4J
– Stella Artois (@StellaArtois) February 23, 2015
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Harvest Snaps tweeted multiple groan-worthy pea puns.
Lady Gaga. We are sPEAchless! #oscar #celebripeas
– Harvest Snaps (@HarvestSnaps) February 23, 2015
Join The Discussion: Log In With