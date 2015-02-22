These brand tweets made sad attempts to join the Oscars conversation

02.23.15 4 years ago

On Oscars night, Twitter is ablaze with chatter of the universally watched awards show. Unsurprisingly, plenty of brands try to cash in on the trending #Oscars hashtag by hopping on the show's bandwagon. Here are a few of the most wince-worthy attempts.

DiGiorno Pizza called to mind better days when the company live tweeted televised events.

Shoebox Cards basically admitted they shouldn”t be tweeting about the Oscars.

Kmart didn't quite crack the code of stirring up conversation.

Oreo arrived on the scene prepared with art.

Stella Artois used a hashtag vaguely relevant to their contest.

Harvest Snaps tweeted multiple groan-worthy pea puns.

