‘Think Like a Man’ sequel in the works at Screen Gems

06.28.12 6 years ago

Audiences will have to “Think Like a Man” again soon. 

Screen Gems has announced they’re fast tracking a sequel to this spring’s surprise hit.

The first film was based on comedian Steve Harvey’s bestselling romantic advice book “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” with the characters acting on advice found in the book itself.  

The sequel will be written by Keith Merryman and David A. Newman (“Friends With Benefits”) who penned the first film as well.

The box office hit ($91 million and counting) was the film to finally unseat “The Hunger Games” from the top spot on the domestic box office chart after weeks of being No. 1.

“Think Like a Man” starred Michael Ealy, Megan Good, Regina Hall, Romany Malco, Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, Jerry Ferrara and Harvey as himself. Many of the cast members will likely return for the sequel, although no announcements have been made.

Around The Web

TAGSAct Like a LadyDavid A. NewmanGABRIELLE UNIONJERRY FERRARAKeith Merrymankevin hartMegan GoodMICHAEL EALYREGINA HALLROMANY MALCOSTEVE HARVEYTHINK LIKE A MAN

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP