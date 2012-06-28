‘Think Like a Man’ sequel in the works at Screen Gems

Audiences will have to “Think Like a Man” again soon.

Screen Gems has announced they’re fast tracking a sequel to this spring’s surprise hit.

The first film was based on comedian Steve Harvey’s bestselling romantic advice book “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” with the characters acting on advice found in the book itself.

The sequel will be written by Keith Merryman and David A. Newman (“Friends With Benefits”) who penned the first film as well.

The box office hit ($91 million and counting) was the film to finally unseat “The Hunger Games” from the top spot on the domestic box office chart after weeks of being No. 1.

“Think Like a Man” starred Michael Ealy, Megan Good, Regina Hall, Romany Malco, Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, Jerry Ferrara and Harvey as himself. Many of the cast members will likely return for the sequel, although no announcements have been made.