Third night of ‘Hatfields & McCoys’ breaks ratings records for History

05.31.12 6 years ago

History’s epic western mini-series “Hatfields & McCoys” ended up making some history of its own.

The mini-series’ third and final night delivered 14.3 million total viewers, making it the the biggest telecast in the history of ad-supported cable. It also averaged 6.3 million in Adults 25-54, rendering it the top entertainment telecast on ad supported cable in 14 years.

Night three scored 6.3 million viewers in Adults 25-54, 5.1 million Adults 18-49, 3.5 million Males 25-54 and 2.8 million Males 18-49.

The show, which premiered on Monday, May 28, has averaged an impressive 13.8 million total viewers.

“Hatfields” stars Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton as the respective patriarchs of the infamously warring 19th century clans. It also stars Powers Boothe, Mare Winningham and Tom Berenger. 

Around The Web

TAGSBILL PAXTONHATFIELDS AND MCCOYSHistorykevin costner

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP