Third night of ‘Hatfields & McCoys’ breaks ratings records for History

History’s epic western mini-series “Hatfields & McCoys” ended up making some history of its own.

The mini-series’ third and final night delivered 14.3 million total viewers, making it the the biggest telecast in the history of ad-supported cable. It also averaged 6.3 million in Adults 25-54, rendering it the top entertainment telecast on ad supported cable in 14 years.

Night three scored 6.3 million viewers in Adults 25-54, 5.1 million Adults 18-49, 3.5 million Males 25-54 and 2.8 million Males 18-49.

The show, which premiered on Monday, May 28, has averaged an impressive 13.8 million total viewers.

“Hatfields” stars Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton as the respective patriarchs of the infamously warring 19th century clans. It also stars Powers Boothe, Mare Winningham and Tom Berenger.