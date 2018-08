Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

So, what was your favorite 6-seconds of 2013? Was it a twerking cat? A guy singing in drag? Or maybe a sleight of hand magic trick. This compilation is made up of hundreds of the year’s best Vine videos, and it’s surprisingly enjoyable from start to finish.

Here’s hoping we can get out attention spans up to 7-seconds in 2014.

