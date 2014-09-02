Apparently this gem was posted on YouTube some four years ago, but my God is it a timeless treat. Feel the rootin'-tootin' music as your instructor Diane Horner teaches you the sexy, insane moves of “cowboy hip-hop.” Prancercise is out. We need to bring sexy R&B line-dancing back to the fore.
This ‘Country Hip-Hop’ Instructional Video is Flawless
