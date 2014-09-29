“Batman” themes are a natural treasure, and I'm not just talking about “Batdance,” which remains one of the weirdest Billboard #1 hits of all time. The music of “Batman” is both comforting and cool, and in this video by The Piano Guys, we hear a historical mashup that reminds us of Gotham's symphonic wonders.
This Evolution of ‘Batman’ Themes is Bad-Ass
Louis VIrtel 09.29.14 4 years ago
