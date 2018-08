We can pretend this video isn't completely dead on, but that would just do more harm to us.

Watch as Dave Holmes and Molly Sims preview a fake upcoming season of TV. The phony shows are, frankly, too real. Tell me “Juan Less Problem Without You” couldn't be a TBS sitcom. Tell me. You're lying if you did. And “The Blacks” is actually too real to discuss. Sigh. TV! What a golden age we're in!