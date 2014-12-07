This hilarious Vine of Elton John falling out of a chair is your new everything

12.07.14 4 years ago

Well, this is something. Elton John fell out of a chair at a tennis tournament in London, and someone made a Vine out of it that I simply cannot stop watching. Get ready.

How did this happen even? Was he trying to get out of the chair when it collapsed? Did the chair just crumple out of nowhere? It's not clear from the video, but Sir Elton is absolutely flummoxed as he attempts to grab not one but two neighboring chairs in a futile attempt to keep from plummeting to the ground in front of hundreds of people. And still I have more questions. Where was David Furnish when the incident occurred? Was this televised? Who is that woman gasping off-camera? How was Martina's game affected, if at all? Did Madonna have something to do with this? Madonna?

(via Uproxx)

