Jonah Hill and James Franco go serious in ’True Story’ trailer

Jonah Hill and James Franco are both part of Judd Apatow”s comedy crew, together taking lowbrow to new heights (depths?) over the last decade. But they”re also Academy Award nominees; Hill being a two-timer, earning props for “Moneyball” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and Franco earning a nod for his leading work in “127 Hours.” So why don”t they ever act like it when they”re together? Well, now they do, thanks to the cold-as-ice, non-fiction drama “True Story.”

Just in time to bring audiences down from their “Serial” high, Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer for theater director Rupert Goold's feature directorial debut, based on journalist Michael Finkel”s 2005 autobiographical tome “True Story: Murder, Memoir, Mea Culpa.” Hill stars as Finkel, who fell from his job at the New York Times after fabricating stories while reporting from West Africa. Looking for new opportunities, Finkel found himself sucked into the life of Christian Longo (Franco), imprisoned for allegedly killing his wife and three children. As you'll see in the trailer, the reason they meet makes their individual stories even more bizarre.

“True Story” will debut at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival before hitting theaters on April 10, 2015. Look for our coverage out of the fest and watch the first trailer below.