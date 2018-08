Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ready to not sleep tonight? You’ve come to the right place. A group of demented internet scientists have fused together the faces of Nicki Minaj and “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage for their own sick pleasure, resulting in a pair of horrifying hybrid celebrity-beasts that are still tragically sitting down for interviews BECAUSE IT IS ALL THEY KNOW.

(FaceMashups via Laughing Squid)

