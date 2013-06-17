Watch: This movie supercut says we’re not so different, you and I

06.17.13 5 years ago

That one movie? It’s not so different from that other movie, after all. This here scene? Really just like that other there scene. And that line of dialogue? Just that same as every single other line of dialogue.

The fine folks over at Slacktory have put together a supercut of people saying, “We’re not so different, you and I” throughout movie history, and don’t worry, “Austin Powers” is definitely in it. Which ought to be the criterion all web video is judged on. Watch it and learn that everything is basically the same as everything else.

