This Spoof of Sofia Coppola’s ‘Little Mermaid’ is Incredible

Funny Or Die took the news of Sofia Coppola's upcoming version of “The Little Mermaid” and basically imagined it for her. And it is stunning.

Watch as AnnaSophia Robb and Evan Peters take on the tale of Ariel with shout-outs to “Lost in Translation,” “The Bling Ring,” and most curiously, “Somewhere.” The whimsical revamp of “Part of Your World” is my favorite part, though the shockingly realized parody version of Azealia Banks' “212” is worth of a few tail claps.

On a related note: Wow. “Somewhere” was really terrible.