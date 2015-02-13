This week in unfounded rumors – ‘Age of Ultron,’ ‘Constantine,’ and more

Sometimes a rumor slips through the cracks of the news cycle. When that happens, we”re here to pick up the slack. So what did we miss while distracted by The Grammy coverage this week? From the return of a fan favorite “Star Wars” character to the reboot of “Highlander,” these are the best baseless rumors of the week!

#1: There are no strings on this movie”s running time. – “Age of Ultron” is supposedly clocking in at a whopping 2 hours and 40 minutes, according to BamSmackPow. If scenes aren”t cut before “Ultron” hits theaters this May, it will be the longest running Marvel film to date by 17 minutes.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Probability Meter: 95%. The original source is an Australian version of Fandango known as Event Cinemas. Last minute changes are still a possibility, though.

#2: There can be only one! – Hot off his “Guardians of the Galaxy” role, has Dave Bautista been tapped to play the villainous Kurgan in the “Highlander” reboot? Latino Review“s anonymous sources are saying it”s true.

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Probability Meter: 60% “Highlander” is still in the early stages of production. Wanting Bautista for the role doesn”t mean he”d be able to work the role in, what with “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” looming on the horizon.

#3: A familiar face returns to a galaxy far, far away. – After her mysterious end in “The Clone Wars,” a French voice-dubbing website might have just confirmed the return of Ahsoka Tano. TheForce.net even has a potential way her character could be getting introduced next season.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Probability Meter: 99.99%. Ashoka is an integral part of Star Wars universe now – she”s even mention in the new Tarkin novel – so there”s no reason she wouldn”t put in more appearances.

#4: From Lara Croft to Captain Marvel? – Spoiler TV has heard rumblings that Marvel has approached Angelina Jolie about directing their “Captain Marvel” film.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Probability Meter: 20%. “An insider” can be anyone from the food truck guy to someone hearing fifth hand information via a game of Hollywood telephone.

#5: Moving on over to the SyFy side. – If NBC doesn”t renew “Constantine” for a second season, Zap2It reports it could make the jump to SyFy Channel. When HitFix spoke to star Matt Ryan, he seemed hopeful.

Image Credit: NBC

Probability Meter: 50%. NBC and SyFy are sister channels, so this really depends on two things. Whether or not the move would help the show find its audience and how much DC Entertainment pushes to keep the show on the air.