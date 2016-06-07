This Game of Thrones fan theory just got more proof

Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 6, episode 7, “The Broken Man” follow…

Game of Thrones left Arya Stark in — seemingly — mortal danger when “The Broken Man” came to a conclusion this past Sunday. We've posted a piece on three ways that Arya may have survived her fate.

The description for the Sunday, June 12 episode — notably titled “No One” — seems to give more credence to one of the interpretations of what happened/is happening to Arya.

Three Ways That Arya Isn't [REDACTED]

Take a look below:

“While Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) weighs his options, Cersei (Lena Headey) answers a request. Tyrion”s (Peter Dinklage) plans bear fruit. Arya (Maisie Williams) faces a new test.”

One of the going fan theories is that Arya and the Waif who aims to kill her are, in fact, one in the same. The idea is that the Waif is the aspect of Arya's personality that wants to become “no one” and that is why she is aiming to “kill” Arya Stark. Could Arya's new — and final — test this week be to live as herself or to die and truly become “No One” as the episode title indicates?

As book readers know, the Waif is real in George R.R. Martin's novels, but that doesn't mean that the show hasn't gone in a new direction.

For more on Arya, go here and here.

Stay tuned for more Game of Thrones goodness and track all of our Thrones posts here.