‘Thor 2’ confirmed for July 26, 2013

I am genuinely sorry to hear that Kenneth Branagh will not be returning for the sequel to “Thor” that Marvel Studios is now set to release in the summer of 2013.
I don’t think anyone’s more surprised by that than I am. Branagh always made me nervous as a choice for the film, but in the end, I think the decision to hire him paid off in a movie that had its own personality, that didn’t feel like “just another cookie-cutter blockbuster.” At least, not to me. I think the film’s got a great sense of fun, but more than that, it took an absurd world seriously in just the right way, and as a result, they not only successfully introduced one of the Avengers, they also earned themselves a franchise, albeit one that comes with many questions attached.
HitFix has learned that Marvel has set a July 26, 2013 date for “Thor 2,” or whatever they eventually call it, and according to Michael Fleming, the director’s job is now wide open. Considering “Iron Man 3” is set for a May 3, 2013 release, it sounds like they’ll be double-stacking the summer the way they are with “Thor” and “Captain America” this year. We’ve already started hearing rumbles about the direction they’re going with the next Iron Man adventure, treating it more like a stand-alone James Bond adventure, unconnected to any larger narrative except in the most cursory of ways. I think it’s important after they’ve made “The Avengers” to still keep the larger Marvel Universe alive, but to also feel free to stop worry so much about the connective tissue and start focusing more on making every issue of every comic as good as it can be.
Chris Hemsworth is starting to find his schedule a little bit crowded. Yesterday, Sony picked up a new action pitch called “Shadow Runner” based on the true-life exploits of a special-ops team tasked with impossible jobs. You know… missions… that seem impossible… now, if only there was a title for something like that. He’s also set for “Snow White and the Huntsman,” which should start shooting the moment he’s done with “The Avengers.”
My first big question about a second Thor film is will they be able to get Natalie Portman back? Jane Foster is a big part of the mythology established by the first film, and while I think their love story was rushed in places and more obligatory than earned, there was some real heat between Portman and Hemsworth onscreen. Portman credibly sold the notion of a girl who realizes just how awesome it would be to have a boyfriend who also happens to be a Thunder God, and she managed to convey it with a couple of extra-randy smiles. If they do get her back, I think it would be fun to see how they could build on that chemistry, and I hope Oscar-winner Portman doesn’t get too snooty or too expensive to play superheroes again.
I’m also curious to see if Loki appears in the next film at all. That will depend, of course, on the outcome of “The Avengers,” where we’re going to see the God Of Mischief hard at work. Early rumors have The Enchantress as the villain of the next film, and I hope Marvel starts to build out deeper rogue’s galleries for all of their heroes. It’s important for the overall longevity of these films.
As Marvel starts looking for a new director, I hope they at least have a conversation with Matthew Vaughn, who was attached to “Thor” at one point in its development. After his work this summer on “X-Men: First Class,” where he had to basically sprint through the entire process, I’d love to see what he could do with a little more time and with a character we know he already loves.
Whoever ends up doing it, this is just the start of the Marvel news. Word is, we’ll be hearing more about the short film series they’re considering soon, and HitFix has also learned that Marvel may soon be announcing other new features in the coming weeks, most likely before Comic-Con. What those films are and what announcements they’ll be making remains to be seen, but it is an exciting time for the company, and for fans of the world they’ve been building.
Renny Harlin?
Give him another shot, we know he can do action and humour.
I hope that was a joke.
I am genuinely sad about Branagh as well. He just ‘got’ this story and this world and he will be missed. Hopefully, his input as a producer will be more than just a title.
As for Portman, she’s said she signed onto three Thor films, if I recall, so they’ve got her under contract. I know that kind of stuff can change all the time, but she appeared to have enjoyed working on the film. I don’t see it being a problem getting her back other than the relatively short turnaround schedule. The new baby is probably going to dictate her next projects.
As for director, someone suggested Brad Bird to step in. I’m intrigued to see how ‘M:I IV’ turns out for him.
I would love to see Brad Bird work on Thor, as opposed to wasting his time with special agent Cruise-I hope that film works and Bird is given free reins. As for Brannagh’s Thor, it did work, it looked pretty good. Even all that shiny stuff, the Kirby style Asgard. But that world badly needed some fleshing out, it was shown so superficially you barely connected to it at all. Way too much clunky romance and not nearly enough story and action and real threat. Next Thor film needs to be given to somebody who can tell a real tale, and he needs to have the power to tell it his way.
Marvel seems to prefer hiring writer-directors who are not quite A-list in terms of marketability, but who are extremely talented nonetheless (like Whedon, Branagh, Black, and Favreau pre-Iron Man).
Some directors that would fit the bill: Phil Alden Robinson, Brian Helgeland, Tom Tykwer, Peter Weir, Andrew Niccol, Jonathan Mostow.
There is a meme out there tilted against this movie but against those headwinds and others, the movie got a nice reception and I think deservedly so. It would be silly to not give any credit for that to Branagh.
Even so I’m sure they can find someone with the proper mindset. They seem to at least be getting that part right up to this point pretty consistently.
So Branagh definitely passed on a sequel? Did he and Marvel part on bad terms?
I thought Branagh did such a great job with that film. When I watched it, I thought in the hands of a lessor director this film could have been awful. You’d think Marvel would have groveled to get him back.
I wanted to like Thor….but found it a little too silly…not to mention the ending that was just a mess to me. And I kind of hated the “super friends”. Maybe a sequel could right the wrongs of the first….I guess I don’t really care either way. I love comics, but Thor was never one of them.
I’m not surprised Branagh bowed out. Movies of that size and complexity have to be taxing. Can’t say I’d blame him for just wanting to act instead of leaping right back into the flames.
——
Dr. Strange movie perhaps? Luke Cage with Michael Jai White?
It is too bad about Branagh not coming back, but with a strong story there’s enough people capable of stepping in. I’m not saying it’s an easy job, but it’s not undoable. Maybe Kathryn Bigelow would like the idea of getting her superhero badge; she already has vampires (Near Dark), buddy cop/action (Point Break), and serious Oscar bait war movie (Hurt Locker), a superhero would complete the set. I know she has a Navy SEAL movie in development, but she might be able to fit it in.
If I had to pick one director, it would be Alfonso CuarÃ³n. If I were able to pick two, I’d throw Brad Bird into the mix. Three? I would go Drew’s route and look back to Matthew Vaughan. Marvel Studios has displayed a pretty good gift for matching properties with film makers, so I’m inclined to give them the benefit of the doubt but CuarÃ³n would be a really, REALLY good choice. Just saying.
Amen to that. It is such a crime against humanity that Cuaron is not making at least one of his fantastic films for every new year.
I think it’s a bit unfair to reason Portman might not want to come back because of ‘snooty or expensive’ reasons, Drew. Having her first child would surely be her paramount concern! She’s never turned down projects because they’re genre or low-budget…
Didn’t Portman sign on for three films?
How about Joe Wright? He does costumes well, and after “Hanna”, I want to see more action from him. Vaughn, CuarÃ³n and Bird are great choices too.