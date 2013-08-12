Watch: ‘Thor’ meets ‘Arrested Development’ in a mashup no one could have predicted

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hey, do you like superheroes? Thor, specifically? Ok, now how about “Arrested Development”? Yes? Of course you do, because who doesn’t like any of those things. Now what would you do if I told you there is a new animated video that reimagines Thor and the rest of his dysfunctional family as wacky Mitchell Hurwitz characters? You would drop everything you were doing and watch that video as quickly as possible, wouldn’t you? Of course you would, because you are a human being with needs.

