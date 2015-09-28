Thor possessed by Demon of Infinity Stone Exposition in ‘Age of Ultron’ deleted scene

The Blu-Ray release of “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” is unsurprisingly packed with extra features. Some of those are deleted scenes that help fill in the gaps of things like Thor”s under-explained subplot.

From Ultron hits the fan, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) peaces out to go on an adventure with his old friend Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) to a mysterious cave for…reasons? This extended sequence goes a long way to explaining just what the God of Thunder was doing in this cave and where it”s located. Labeled “Norn Cave Deleted Scene” indicates this is probably somewhere in Scandinavia. That shuts down my theory that the cave was in Wakanda, but that”s cool.

[Via Slashfilm]